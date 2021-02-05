PMGR SECU : Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 January 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|China Everbright Intl.
|5.1%
|Drax Group
|4.9%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|4.8%
|New Energy Solar
|4.7%
|National Grid
|4.7%
|SSE
|4.6%
|RWE
|4.3%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|4.3%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|4.2%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|4.2%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|4.0%
|Pinnacle Renewable Energy
|4.0%
|TransAlta Renewables
|3.9%
|Fortum
|3.8%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.6%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|3.1%
|OPG Power Ventures
|3.0%
|Acciona
|2.9%
|Ocean Sun
|2.5%
|Northland Power
|2.3%
At close of business on 29 January 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £46.8 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & funds
|29.0%
|Renewable energy developers
|21.0%
|Renewable focused utilities
|14.3%
|Biomass generation and production
|10.1%
|Waste to energy
|5.1%
|Energy storage
|4.8%
|Renewable technology and service
|4.9%
|Electricity networks
|4.7%
|Liquidation portfolio
|3.0%
|Renewable financing and energy efficiency
|0.8%
|Carbon markets
|0.5%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.7%
|
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|24.2%
|United Kingdom
|22.3%
|Global
|15.0%
|Europe (ex UK)
|17.3%
|China
|14.2%
|India
|3.0%
|Latin America
|2.2%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.7%
|
|100.0%