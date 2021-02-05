Log in
PMGR SECU

(PMGZ)
PMGR SECU : Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

02/05/2021 | 10:19am EST
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 January 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:    

Company % of total net assets
China Everbright Intl. 5.1%
Drax Group 4.9%
Algonquin Power & Utilities 4.8%
New Energy Solar 4.7%
National Grid 4.7%
SSE 4.6%
RWE 4.3%
NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.3%
China Suntien Green Energy 4.2%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.2%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.0%
Pinnacle Renewable Energy 4.0%
TransAlta Renewables 3.9%
Fortum 3.8%
China Longyuan Power Group 3.6%
Clearway Energy A Class 3.1%
OPG Power Ventures 3.0%
Acciona 2.9%
Ocean Sun 2.5%
Northland Power 2.3%

At close of business on 29 January 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £46.8 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds 29.0%
Renewable energy developers 21.0%
Renewable focused utilities 14.3%
Biomass generation and production 10.1%
Waste to energy 5.1%
Energy storage 4.8%
Renewable technology and service 4.9%
Electricity networks 4.7%
Liquidation portfolio 3.0%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency 0.8%
Carbon markets 0.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7%
100.0%

   

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets
North America 24.2%
United Kingdom 22.3%
Global 15.0%
Europe (ex UK) 17.3%
China 14.2%
India 3.0%
Latin America 2.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7%
100.0%

© PRNewswire 2021
