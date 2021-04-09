PMGR SECU : Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 March 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|China Everbright Environment
|6.2%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|5.5%
|Drax Group
|5.5%
|SSE
|4.9%
|National Grid
|4.8%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|4.6%
|RWE
|4.5%
|New Energy Solar
|4.4%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|4.3%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|4.3%
|Fortum
|4.2%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|3.7%
|OPG Power Ventures
|3.6%
|TransAlta Renewables
|3.6%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.4%
|Acciona
|3.0%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|2.9%
|Northland Power
|2.3%
|Greencoat Renewable
|2.0%
|MPC Energy Solutions
|2.0%
At close of business on 31 March 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £46.5 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & funds
|28.5%
|Renewable energy developers
|23.5%
|Renewable focused utilities
|14.8%
|Biomass generation and production
|7.8%
|Waste to energy
|6.2%
|Energy storage
|5.2%
|Renewable technology and service
|3.4%
|Electricity networks
|4.8%
|Liquidation portfolio
|3.6%
|Renewable financing and energy efficiency
|0.9%
|Carbon markets
|0.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|0.7%
|
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|18.7%
|United Kingdom
|24.2%
|Global
|13.6%
|Europe (ex UK)
|19.5%
|China
|16.3%
|India
|3.6%
|Latin America
|3.4%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|0.7%
|
|100.0%