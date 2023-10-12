PMGR Securities 2025 plc

(the “Company”)

Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) and Persons Closely Associated (“PCAs”)

This notification is made under article 19.1 and in accordance with article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The Company has been notified that a PDMR of the Company acquired Zero Dividend Preference Shares in the Company as follows:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name(s)James Smith
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR (Fund Manager)
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePMGR Securities 2025 plc
b)LEI213800J2XR8QTJ8Y6565
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument

Zero Dividend Preference Shares of £0.01 each

Identification code (ISIN): GB00BNG43G36

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price 

£1.09

Volume

7,500

d)Currency GBP
e)Aggregated informationn/a (single transaction)
f)Date of the transaction12-Oct-2023
g)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

Link Company Matters Limited – Company Secretary

pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk