PMGR Securities 2025 : Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 July 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets China Suntien Green Energy 7.3% Drax Group 5.2% National Grid 5.1% NextEnergy Solar Fund 5.0% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.9% China Everbright Environment 4.8% SSE 4.8% China Longyuan Power Group 4.6% Algonquin Power & Utilities 4.5% RWE 4.4% New Energy Solar 4.4% Fortum 4.2% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 3.9% TransAlta Renewables 2.9% Clearway Energy A Class 2.9% Acciona 2.7% Grenergy Renovables 2.6% Foresight Solar Fund 2.4% Northland Power 2.1% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 2.1%

At close of business on 30 July 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £47.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 28.3% Renewable energy developers 26.4% Renewable focused utilities 14.6% Biomass generation and production 6.2% Waste to energy 4.8% Energy storage 7.0% Renewable technology and service 2.8% Electricity networks 5.1% Liquidation portfolio 2.1% Carbon markets 1.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.6% 100.0%