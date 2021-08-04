Log in
PMGR Securities 2025 : Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

08/04/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 July 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:    

Company % of total net assets
China Suntien Green Energy 7.3%
Drax Group 5.2%
National Grid 5.1%
NextEnergy Solar Fund 5.0%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.9%
China Everbright Environment 4.8%
SSE 4.8%
China Longyuan Power Group 4.6%
Algonquin Power & Utilities 4.5%
RWE 4.4%
New Energy Solar 4.4%
Fortum 4.2%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 3.9%
TransAlta Renewables 2.9%
Clearway Energy A Class 2.9%
Acciona 2.7%
Grenergy Renovables 2.6%
Foresight Solar Fund 2.4%
Northland Power 2.1%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 2.1%

At close of business on 30 July 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £47.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds 28.3%
Renewable energy developers 26.4%
Renewable focused utilities 14.6%
Biomass generation and production 6.2%
Waste to energy 4.8%
Energy storage 7.0%
Renewable technology and service 2.8%
Electricity networks 5.1%
Liquidation portfolio 2.1%
Carbon markets 1.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets 1.6%
100.0%

   

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets
North America 16.2%
United Kingdom 26.0%
Global 13.3%
Europe (ex UK) 20.3%
China 17.7%
India 2.1%
Latin America 2.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets 1.6%
100.0%

© PRNewswire 2021
