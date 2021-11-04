Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 October 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|China Suntien Green Energy
|8.1%
|Drax Group
|6.1%
|China Everbright Environment
|5.5%
|Greencoat UK Wind
|5.0%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|4.5%
|RWE
|4.5%
|National Grid
|4.4%
|SSE
|4.3%
|Fortum
|4.1%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|4.1%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.9%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|3.7%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|3.7%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|3.2%
|Acciona
|3.0%
|Grenergy Renovables
|2.9%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|2.2%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.2%
|OPG Power Ventures
|2.0%
|Northland Power
|1.8%
At close of business on 29 October 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £53 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Renewable energy developers
|26.9%
|Yieldcos & funds
|26.0%
|Renewable focused utilities
|13.2%
|Biomass generation and production
|7.0%
|Waste to energy
|5.5%
|Energy storage
|5.0%
|Electricity networks
|4.4%
|Renewable technology and service
|2.4%
|Liquidation portfolio
|2.0%
|Carbon markets
|1.3%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|6.4%
|
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|27.1%
|Europe (ex UK)
|20.5%
|China
|18.4%
|Global
|12.2%
|North America
|11.1%
|Latin America
|2.3%
|India
|2.0%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|6.4%
|
|100.0%