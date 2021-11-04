Log in
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

11/04/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 October 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:           

Company % of total net assets
China Suntien Green Energy 8.1%
Drax Group 6.1%
China Everbright Environment 5.5%
Greencoat UK Wind 5.0%
NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.5%
RWE 4.5%
National Grid 4.4%
SSE 4.3%
Fortum 4.1%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.1%
China Longyuan Power Group 3.9%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 3.7%
Algonquin Power & Utilities 3.7%
Clearway Energy A Class 3.2%
Acciona 3.0%
Grenergy Renovables 2.9%
Foresight Solar Fund 2.2%
TransAlta Renewables 2.2%
OPG Power Ventures 2.0%
Northland Power 1.8%

At close of business on 29 October 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £53 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets
Renewable energy developers 26.9%
Yieldcos & funds 26.0%
Renewable focused utilities 13.2%
Biomass generation and production 7.0%
Waste to energy 5.5%
Energy storage 5.0%
Electricity networks 4.4%
Renewable technology and service 2.4%
Liquidation portfolio 2.0%
Carbon markets 1.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets 6.4%
100.0%

   

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets
United Kingdom 27.1%
Europe (ex UK) 20.5%
China 18.4%
Global 12.2%
North America 11.1%
Latin America 2.3%
India 2.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets 6.4%
100.0%

© PRNewswire 2021
