Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 April 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Drax Group
|7.8%
|Greencoat UK Wind
|6.1%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|5.9%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|5.5%
|China Everbright Environment
|5.3%
|RWE
|5.3%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|4.4%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|4.1%
|Iberdrola
|3.6%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.5%
|Acciona
|3.4%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|3.3%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|3.2%
|Grenergy Renovables
|3.2%
|SSE
|3.1%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|3.0%
|National Grid
|2.8%
|Northland Power
|2.2%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.2%
|Harmony Energy Income Trust
|2.1%
At close of business on 29 April 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £53 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Renewable energy developers
|30.2%
|Yieldcos & funds
|28.3%
|Renewable focused utilities
|11.8%
|Biomass generation and production
|8.6%
|Energy storage
|7.5%
|Waste to energy
|5.3%
|Electricity networks
|2.8%
|Renewable technology and service
|2.6%
|Carbon markets
|1.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.3%
|
|100%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|34.2%
|Global
|19.0%
|Europe (ex UK)
|16.9%
|China
|15.5%
|North America
|11.1%
|Latin America
|2.2%
|Cash
|1.3%
|
|100%