  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PMGR Securities 2025 PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMGZ   GB00BNG43G36

PMGR SECURITIES 2025 PLC

(PMGZ)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/04 03:54:31 am EDT
108.70 GBX   +1.12%
10:13aPremier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
04/28PMGR Securities 2025 Plc - Result of AGM
PR
04/05Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
News 
Most relevantAll News

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

05/04/2022 | 10:13am EDT
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 April 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:     

Company % of total net assets
Drax Group 7.8%
Greencoat UK Wind 6.1%
China Suntien Green Energy 5.9%
NextEnergy Solar Fund 5.5%
China Everbright Environment 5.3%
RWE 5.3%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.4%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.1%
Iberdrola 3.6%
China Longyuan Power Group 3.5%
Acciona 3.4%
Foresight Solar Fund 3.3%
Algonquin Power & Utilities 3.2%
Grenergy Renovables 3.2%
SSE 3.1%
Clearway Energy A Class 3.0%
National Grid 2.8%
Northland Power 2.2%
TransAlta Renewables 2.2%
Harmony Energy Income Trust 2.1%

At close of business on 29 April 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £53 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets
Renewable energy developers 30.2%
Yieldcos & funds 28.3%
Renewable focused utilities 11.8%
Biomass generation and production 8.6%
Energy storage 7.5%
Waste to energy 5.3%
Electricity networks 2.8%
Renewable technology and service 2.6%
Carbon markets 1.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets 1.3%
100%

   

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets
United Kingdom 34.2%
Global 19.0%
Europe (ex UK) 16.9%
China 15.5%
North America 11.1%
Latin America 2.2%
Cash 1.3%
100%

© PRNewswire 2022
