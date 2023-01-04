Advanced search
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

01/04/2023 | 05:55am EST
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 December 2022, its investments were as follows:          

Company % of total net assets
Drax Group 6.8%
Greencoat UK Wind 6.3%
NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.1%
RWE 6.1%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.3%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 4.7%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.5%
Iberdrola 4.0%
Clearway Energy A Class 3.9%
Grenergy Renovables 3.8%
Foresight Solar Fund 3.8%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 3.7%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 3.3%
SSE 3.2%
Harmony Energy Income Trust 2.9%
Bonheur 2.5%
Northland Power 2.4%
National Grid 2.3%
Algonquin Power & Utilities 2.2%
China Suntien Green Energy 1.8%
TransAlta Renewables 1.5%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 1.4%
China Everbright Environment 1.3%
Greencoat Renewable 1.3%
7C Solarparken 1.2%
US Solar Fund 1.2%
Enefit Green 1.2%
MPC Energy Solutions 1.1%
Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.1%
Harmony Energy Income Trust C shares 1.1%
Opdenergy  1.0%
Omega Energia 0.8%
Eneti 0.6%
Atrato Onsite Energy 0.6%
Fusion Fuel Green 0.6%
Orsted 0.5%
Seaway 7 0.5%
Boralex 0.5%
Cadeler 0.5%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 0.4%
Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis 0.3%
Innergex Renewable 0.3%
Tion Renewables 0.3%
Bluefield Solar Income Fund 0.3%
Scatec Solar 0.2%
Clearvise 0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0%

At close of business on 30 December 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £48.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds 38.8%
Renewable energy developers 29.8%
Renewable focused utilities 9.4%
Energy storage 9.0%
Biomass generation and production 6.8%
Electricity networks 2.3%
Renewable technology and service 2.2%
Waste to energy 1.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets 0.3%
100%

   

Geographical Allocation % of total net assets
United Kingdom 36.1%
Europe (ex UK) 30.6%
Global 18.8%
North America 9.1%
China 3.1%
Latin America 1.9%
Cash/Net Current Assets 0.3%
100%

© PRNewswire 2023
