Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 December 2022, its investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Drax Group
|6.8%
|Greencoat UK Wind
|6.3%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|6.1%
|RWE
|6.1%
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
|5.3%
|Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
|4.7%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|4.5%
|Iberdrola
|4.0%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|3.9%
|Grenergy Renovables
|3.8%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|3.8%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|3.7%
|Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
|3.3%
|SSE
|3.2%
|Harmony Energy Income Trust
|2.9%
|Bonheur
|2.5%
|Northland Power
|2.4%
|National Grid
|2.3%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|2.2%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|1.8%
|TransAlta Renewables
|1.5%
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
|1.4%
|China Everbright Environment
|1.3%
|Greencoat Renewable
|1.3%
|7C Solarparken
|1.2%
|US Solar Fund
|1.2%
|Enefit Green
|1.2%
|MPC Energy Solutions
|1.1%
|Cloudberry Clean Energy
|1.1%
|Harmony Energy Income Trust C shares
|1.1%
|Opdenergy
|1.0%
|Omega Energia
|0.8%
|Eneti
|0.6%
|Atrato Onsite Energy
|0.6%
|Fusion Fuel Green
|0.6%
|Orsted
|0.5%
|Seaway 7
|0.5%
|Boralex
|0.5%
|Cadeler
|0.5%
|Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente
|0.4%
|Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis
|0.3%
|Innergex Renewable
|0.3%
|Tion Renewables
|0.3%
|Bluefield Solar Income Fund
|0.3%
|Scatec Solar
|0.2%
|Clearvise
|0.2%
|Fusion Fuel Green Warrants
|0.0%
At close of business on 30 December 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £48.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & funds
|38.8%
|Renewable energy developers
|29.8%
|Renewable focused utilities
|9.4%
|Energy storage
|9.0%
|Biomass generation and production
|6.8%
|Electricity networks
|2.3%
|Renewable technology and service
|2.2%
|Waste to energy
|1.3%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|0.3%
|
|100%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|36.1%
|Europe (ex UK)
|30.6%
|Global
|18.8%
|North America
|9.1%
|China
|3.1%
|Latin America
|1.9%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|0.3%
|
|100%