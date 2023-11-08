Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
On November 2, 2023, the Company filed a Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Charter") and Amended and Restated Bylaws (hereinafter referred to as the "Bylaws") with the State of Delaware, copies of which are annexed hereto.
