PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. Corporate Action Notice Clarification

Palm Beach, Florida, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PMVC.U) (the “Company”), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, filed a preliminary proxy statement for a special meeting of stockholders to be held on June 14, 2022 to consider a proposal which would extend the date by which the Company has to consummate a business combination. The Board of Directors of the Company has not made a final determination regarding the terms for such an extension, and therefore, the Company has not yet filed its definitive proxy statement.

The Company has been advised that DTC, inadvertently, and without the knowledge of the Company or its transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust, issued a notice to stockholders of a voluntary corporate action to redeem.

The Company will announce the date for any rescheduled meeting by separate announcement and will circulate a formal notice of meeting and definitive proxy statement in advance of the special meeting consistent with SEC regulations. Stockholders’ rights to redemption will not be exercisable until the Company provides formal notice of the rescheduled meeting date. There is no action to be taken by stockholders at this time.

About PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region, although the Company initially intends to focus on target businesses in the consumer industry with enterprise valuations in the range of $200 million to $3.5 billion.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Peter D. Goldstein

Executive Vice President and Secretary

(561) 318-3766