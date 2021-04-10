Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    PMVP

PMV PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PMVP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PMV Pharma Presents Late-Breaking Preclinical Data on Lead Product Candidate PC14586 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021

04/10/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • PC14586 selectively stabilizes the p53 Y220C mutant and restores p53 activity
  • Robust in vivo tumor regression observed with once daily oral dosing
  • Pharmacodynamic biomarkers of p53 activation developed for clinical trials
  • PC14586 is being tested in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors that have a p53 Y220C mutation

CRANBURY, N.J., April 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants, today presented preclinical data on PC14586, the Company’s first-in-class, tumor-agnostic, small molecule p53 reactivator at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021.

"The preclinical data provide compelling evidence that PC14586 selectively reactivates the p53 Y220C mutant protein, both in vitro and in vivo,” said David Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PMV. “PC14586 stabilization of the p53 Y220C mutant in the wild-type conformation reactivates p53 activity, which leads to robust tumor regression in mouse xenograft models and has the potential to offer a novel treatment for patients with Y220C genetically defined cancers.”

Key Presentation Highlights:

Oral presentation titled, “PC14586: The First Orally Bioavailable Small Molecule Reactivator of Y220C Mutant p53 in Clinical Development” presented by Melissa L. Dumble, Ph.D., Vice President Preclinical Development and Translational Science of PMV.

  • PC14586 non-covalently binds to and stabilizes the p53 Y220C mutant in the wild-type conformation
  • PC14586 selectively reactivates p53-mediated transcription in cells harboring the p53 Y220C mutation, with no observed activity in wild-type cells or those with other p53 mutations
  • PC14586 inhibits proliferation across cell lines harboring the p53 Y220C mutation, with no effects on p53 knock-out or wild-type cells
  • Once daily oral administration of PC14586 results in robust tumor regression in a NUGC3 human gastric cancer xenograft mouse model
  • Pharmacodynamic biomarkers of p53 activity (e.g. target gene expression, p21, MDM2 and MIC-1 protein expression) have been developed and modeled for clinical implementation
  • Enrollment is ongoing in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of PC14586 in patients with advanced solid tumors with a p53 Y220C mutation. For information on the Phase 1/2 trial, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT study identifier NCT04585750)

About p53

p53 plays a pivotal role in preventing abnormal cells from becoming a tumor by inducing programmed cell death. Mutant p53 takes on oncogenic properties that endow cancer cells with a growth advantage and resistance to anti-cancer therapy. The p53 Y220C mutation is associated with many cancers, including but not limited to breast, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers.

About PC14586

PC14586 is a first-in-class, small molecule, p53 reactivator designed to selectively bind to the crevice present in the p53 Y220C mutant protein, hence, restoring the wild-type, or normal, p53 protein structure and tumor suppressing function. PC14586 is being developed for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors that have the p53 Y220C mutation.

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s future plans or expectations for PC14586, including expectations regarding the success of its current clinical trial for PC14586; and the future plans or expectations for the Company’s discovery platform. Any forward-looking statements in this statement are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 3, 2021, and its other filings filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contact

For Investors & Media:

Winston Kung
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pmvpharma.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PMV PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
01:31pPMV Pharma Presents Late-Breaking Preclinical Data on Lead Product Candidate ..
GL
04/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/06PMV PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulati..
AQ
04/06PMV Pharma Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Dr. Charles Bau..
GL
03/10PMV Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of PC14586 Preclinical Data at the..
GL
03/03PMV PHARMACEUTICALS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
03/03PMV PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
03/03PMV Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Resul..
GL
02/23PMV PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces Participation at the Cowen 41st Annual Health C..
AQ
02/16PMV PHARMACEUTICALS  : Pharma Appoints p53 Pioneer Dr. Guillermina Lozano to Sci..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -61,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 491 M 1 491 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart PMV PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PMV PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 61,67 $
Last Close Price 33,30 $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 85,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David H. Mack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Winston Kung Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Richard A. Heyman Chairman
Leila Alland Chief Medical Officer
Laurie D. Stelzer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PMV PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-45.86%1 491
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.11.60%81 977
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.73%55 220
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.8.52%51 947
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.40%49 486
BIONTECH SE49.83%29 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ