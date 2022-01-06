PMV Pharmaceuticals : Pharma Announces Changes to its Board of Directors - Form 8-K

PMV Pharma Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

CRANBURY, NJ, January 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations, today announced the appointment of Kirsten Flowers to its Board of Directors. Concurrent with the appointment of Ms. Flowers, Peter Thompson, M.D. has resigned from PMV's Board.

"Peter has been an invaluable member of the Board during a period of substantial growth and key successes, including completion of our IPO as well as entry of our lead candidate, PC14586, into the clinic," said David Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PMV. "On behalf of shareholders and the Board, we thank Peter for his significant contributions and guidance over the past seven years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

"Kirsten is a talented leader with an impressive track record in product launches and commercial strategy," said Dr. Mack. "Her depth of experience across both emerging biotech and pharma, leading successful oncology product launches, building commercial teams and driving corporate strategy, will be important as we advance PC14586 through the clinic. We are thrilled to welcome Kirsten to the Board and look forward to leveraging her commercial leadership as we work to deliver precision therapeutics that address p53 mutations."

Ms. Flowers said, "PMV is pioneering a differentiated approach to precision oncology with tumor agnostic small molecules targeting p53. I am honored to join the Board and look forward to working with the PMV team as the Company advances its platform of early-stage and clinical candidates towards commercialization with the goal of realizing the potential of precision oncology across a broad range of tumor types."

Ms. Flowers is the Chief Commercial Officer of Kura Oncology, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, where she is responsible for building and leading the commercial and medical affairs organization. Prior to Kura Oncology, Ms. Flowers was SVP, Commercial Operations at Array Biopharma where she led Array's first commercial launch, eventually leading to its acquisition by Pfizer in 2019. Prior to Array, she held several roles of increasing responsibility at Pfizer, ultimately serving as Group Leader, U.S. Oncology, where she led the U.S. commercial organization for breast cancer and served on Pfizer's North American Leadership Team. She began her career at Procter & Gamble where she drove U.S. and E.U. product launches. Ms. Flowers earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Molecular & Cellular Biology and Psychology from the University of Arizona.

About p53

p53 plays a pivotal role in preventing abnormal cells from becoming a tumor by inducing programmed cell death. Mutant p53 takes on oncogenic properties that endow cancer cells with a growth advantage and resistance to anti-cancer therapy. The p53 Y220C mutation is associated with many cancers, including but not limited to breast, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers.