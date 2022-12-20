PNB Gilts : Change in Director(s)

Ref: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('the Listing Regulations')
Dear Sir / Madam,
In terms of above referred provisions of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of PNB Gilts Limited ("the Company") in its meeting held today i.e. December 20, 2022 commenced at 11:04 a.m. and concluded at 01:10 p.m. has decided to re-appoint Sh. Vikas Goel (DIN:08322541), Managing Director & CEO, whose tenure is upto 31.01.2023. The re-appointment is for 3 year(s) w.e.f. 01.02.2023, subject to members' approval.
The details of Sh. Vikas Goel as required under the Listing regulations and SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are enclosed herewith.
