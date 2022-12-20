Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. PNB Gilts Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532366   INE859A01011

PNB GILTS LTD.

(532366)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-18
66.60 INR   +0.45%
04:07aPnb Gilts : Change in Director(s)
PU
10/21PNB Gilts Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/13Reserve Bank of India Imposes Monetary Penalty of INR 2,48,500 on PNB Gilts Ltd
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PNB Gilts : Change in Director(s)

12/20/2022 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Subsidiary of Punjab National Bank)

December 20, 2022

The Manager - Listing

The Manager - Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza

Phiroze JeeJeebhoy Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E), Mumbai -400051

Mumbai- 400 001

Scrip Code: PNBGILTS

Scrip Code: 532366

Subject: Outcome of the Board Meeting

Ref: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('the Listing Regulations')

Dear Sir / Madam,

In terms of above referred provisions of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of PNB Gilts Limited ("the Company") in its meeting held today i.e. December 20, 2022 commenced at 11:04 a.m. and concluded at 01:10 p.m. has decided to re-appoint Sh. Vikas Goel (DIN:08322541), Managing Director & CEO, whose tenure is upto 31.01.2023. The re-appointment is for 3 year(s) w.e.f. 01.02.2023, subject to members' approval.

The details of Sh. Vikas Goel as required under the Listing regulations and SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are enclosed herewith.

This is for your Information and records.

Thanking You,

Yours truly,

For PNB Gilts Ltd

(Monika Kochar)

Company Secretary

Regd. Office : 5, Sansad Marg, New Delhi-110 001. Ph. : 23325759, 23325779, 23736584, Fax : 23325751, 23325763

Website : www.pnbgilts.com E-mail : pnbgilts@pnbgilts.com CIN : L74899DL1996PLC077120

(Subsidiary of Punjab National Bank)

Annexure

Name of the Director and

Mr. Vikas Goel

KMP

Designation

Managing Director & CEO

Reason for change viz.

Re- appointment

appointment, resignation,

removal, death or otherwise

Date of appointment/

w.e.f. 01.02.2023

cessation/reappointment (as

applicable)

Term of Appointment

3 year(s) w.e.f. 01.02.2023, subject to shareholders' approval

Brief Profile

Sh. Vikas Goel is B.Com (Hons.) from Shri Ram College of

Commerce, Delhi University and MBA from Fisher College

of Business, the Ohio State University.

Prior to joining PNB Gilts Limited, he worked with three

multinational banks (American Express Bank, Credit Agricole

Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank) in India for around 28 years

in leadership roles in establishing and managing Global

Markets businesses, primarily the Fixed Income and Currency

asset classes etc.

He is with PNB Gilts Limited as Managing Director & CEO

since 1st February 2019.

Sh. Vikas Goel is not debarred from holding the office of

director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such

authority.

Disclosure of relationship

Not related to any director

between Directors

Regd. Office : 5, Sansad Marg, New Delhi-110 001. Ph. : 23325759, 23325779, 23736584, Fax : 23325751, 23325763

Website : www.pnbgilts.com E-mail : pnbgilts@pnbgilts.com CIN : L74899DL1996PLC077120

Disclaimer

PNB Gilts Limited published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 09:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PNB GILTS LTD.
04:07aPnb Gilts : Change in Director(s)
PU
10/21PNB Gilts Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/13Reserve Bank of India Imposes Monetary Penalty of INR 2,48,500 on PNB Gilts Ltd
CI
09/28Crisil Keeps A1+ Rating on PNB Gilts' Commercial Paper
MT
09/02PNB Gilts Declare Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31st March, 2022
CI
08/25PNB GILTS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/05India 10-year bond yields see biggest rise in 3 months on RBI rate hike
RE
07/26PNB Gilts Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/01PNB Gilts Ltd. Announces Board Changes, Effective July 7, 2022
CI
06/05PNB Gilts Chairman Steps Down
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PNB GILTS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 795 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
Net income 2022 1 657 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
Net Debt 2022 13 033 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,47x
Yield 2022 8,39%
Capitalization 11 989 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart PNB GILTS LTD.
Duration : Period :
PNB Gilts Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vikas Goel CEO, Director & Managing Director
Chandra Prakash Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Sharma Senior Executive VP-Information Technology
Anand Bhatia Vice President-Mid Office & Research
Monika Kochar Secretary, Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PNB GILTS LTD.-0.37%145
CHARLES SCHWABB-6.94%146 091
MORGAN STANLEY-11.51%144 589
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-9.92%122 188
CITIGROUP INC.-27.26%85 086
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-22.72%40 129