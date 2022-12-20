PNB Gilts : Change in Director(s)

(Subsidiary of Punjab National Bank) December 20, 2022 The Manager - Listing The Manager - Listing National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited Exchange Plaza Phiroze JeeJeebhoy Towers Bandra Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Bandra (E), Mumbai -400051 Mumbai- 400 001 Scrip Code: PNBGILTS Scrip Code: 532366

Subject: Outcome of the Board Meeting

Ref: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('the Listing Regulations')

In terms of above referred provisions of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of PNB Gilts Limited ("the Company") in its meeting held today i.e. December 20, 2022 commenced at 11:04 a.m. and concluded at 01:10 p.m. has decided to re-appoint Sh. Vikas Goel (DIN:08322541), Managing Director & CEO, whose tenure is upto 31.01.2023. The re-appointment is for 3 year(s) w.e.f. 01.02.2023, subject to members' approval.

The details of Sh. Vikas Goel as required under the Listing regulations and SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are enclosed herewith.

