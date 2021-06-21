Log in
PNB HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED

Indian shares dragged by financial stocks; PNB Housing Finance slides

06/21/2021 | 01:29am EDT
BENGALURU, June 21 (Reuters) - Losses in heavyweight financial stocks pulled Indian shares lower on Monday, while housing loans provider PNB Housing Finance dropped after a regulatory hold on a proposed capital raise.

By 0458 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.43% at 15,615.85, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex had lost 0.39% to 52,137.95.

While both the indices touched record highs earlier this month after COVID-19 cases declined and pandemic-led curbs were eased, a hawkish turn by the U.S. central bank led the Nifty and the Sensex to post their first weekly loss in five on Friday.

"Even the U.S. markets are trying to find their feet in terms of how do we interpret (the Fed's statements)," Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O'Neil & Co in India, said.

Domestic equities will also be analysing the fallout and, in the interim, will trade in a range-bound manner, he said.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said last week he was among the seven officials who expect rate hikes beginning next year, spooking investors already worried about the U.S. central bank's projection, during its policy meeting, of rate increases by end-2023.

Among individual stocks in Mumbai, PNB Housing Finance fell 5% to hit its lower circuit limit after India's markets regulator asked the company to put on hold a share allocation to a clutch of investors led by private equity firm Carlyle Group .

Investment banking company Centrum Capital gained over 16% after India's central bank approved the takeover of the troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank by the company's unit.

State utility firm NTPC gained as much as 3% after posting higher March-quarter profit.

Heavyweight financial stocks were the biggest drags on the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Bank Index being on track for a fourth straight session of declines. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRUM CAPITAL LIMITED 8.30% 50.25 End-of-day quote.198.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.07% 1.1858 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
NTPC LIMITED 2.38% 116.3 Delayed Quote.14.29%
PNB HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED -1.43% 739.35 End-of-day quote.102.90%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -1.47% 44.14 Delayed Quote.40.39%
Financials
Sales 2021 23 366 M 315 M 315 M
Net income 2021 9 515 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 125 B 1 680 M 1 678 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 549
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart PNB HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PNB Housing Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNB HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 739,35 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hardayal Prasad Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kapish Jain Chief Financial Officer
Ch. S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao Chairman
Nitant Desai Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Sanjay Jain Secretary & Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNB HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED102.90%1 680
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION49.46%73 333
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.77%60 568
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES26.05%34 791
FIRSTRAND LIMITED3.74%20 753
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED12.45%13 015