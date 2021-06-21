Indian shares dragged by financial stocks; PNB Housing Finance slides

BENGALURU, June 21 (Reuters) - Losses in heavyweight
financial stocks pulled Indian shares lower on Monday, while
housing loans provider PNB Housing Finance dropped
after a regulatory hold on a proposed capital raise.
By 0458 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was
down 0.43% at 15,615.85, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex
had lost 0.39% to 52,137.95.
While both the indices touched record highs earlier this
month after COVID-19 cases declined and pandemic-led curbs were
eased, a hawkish turn by the U.S. central bank led the Nifty and
the Sensex to post their first weekly loss in five on Friday.
"Even the U.S. markets are trying to find their feet in
terms of how do we interpret (the Fed's statements)," Mayuresh
Joshi, head of equity research at William O'Neil & Co in India,
said.
Domestic equities will also be analysing the fallout and, in
the interim, will trade in a range-bound manner, he said.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said last week he was
among the seven officials who expect rate hikes beginning next
year, spooking investors already worried about the U.S. central
bank's projection, during its policy meeting, of rate increases
by end-2023.
Among individual stocks in Mumbai, PNB Housing Finance fell
5% to hit its lower circuit limit after India's markets
regulator asked the company to put on hold a share allocation to
a clutch of investors led by private equity firm Carlyle Group
.
Investment banking company Centrum Capital gained
over 16% after India's central bank approved the takeover of the
troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank by the
company's unit.
State utility firm NTPC gained as much as 3% after
posting higher March-quarter profit.
Heavyweight financial stocks were the biggest drags on the
Nifty 50, with the Nifty Bank Index being on track
for a fourth straight session of declines.
