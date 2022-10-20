Advanced search
PNB HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED

(540173)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
425.35 INR   +8.25%
10:20aPnb Housing Finance : Resignation
PU
10/09Indian shares seen opening lower on aggressive U.S. rate hike fears
RE
10/09PNB Housing Finance Names CFO
MT
PNB Housing Finance : Resignation

10/20/2022 | 10:20am EDT
Regd. Office: 9th Floor Antriksh Bhawan, 22 KG Marg, New Delhi- 110001

CIN:L65922DL1988PLC033856

Date: 20 October 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Department

25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400001

Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400051

Scrip Code: 540173

Symbol- PNBHOUSING

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Outcome of board meeting held on 20 October 2022

Dear Sirs

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015) relating to continuous disclosure requirements for listed entities, this is to inform you that the board of directors at its meeting held today i.e., 20 October 2022 have approved the following:

  1. Resignation of Mr Hardayal Prasad as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
    Mr Hardayal Prasad has resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PNB Housing Finance Limited with effect from close of business hours on 20 October 2022.
  2. Appointment of Mr. Girish Kousgi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
    Mr Girish Kousgi has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PNB Housing Finance Limited with effect from 21 October 2022. The brief profile of Mr Kousgi is enclosed herewith.
    Mr Kousgi is not related to any of PNB Housing Finance Limited's directors. He is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other authority.
    Mr Kousgi's appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing shareholders meeting/postal ballot of the PNB Housing Finance Limited.
    You are requested to kindly take note of the same.
    Yours faithfully
    For and on behalf of PNB Housing Finance Limited

SANJAY JAIN

Digitally signed by SANJAY JAIN DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=65ada7397c3d225adf29940cbb 9753a92cfe64638308ce9a4e19619b448 69092, postalCode=110092, st=Delhi, serialNumber=6acc8353569b38f2d8942 5d50a3b042ece4a60aaa167ca254eb933 94f670dd96, cn=SANJAY JAIN

Date: 2022.10.20 18:53:00 +05'30'

Sanjay Jain

Company Secretary & Head Compliance

Regd. Office: 9th Floor Antriksh Bhawan, 22 KG Marg, New Delhi-

110001

CIN:L65922DL1988PLC033856

Brief Profile of Mr Girish Kousgi

Mr. Girish Kousgi is a Banking professional with 25+ years of experience. He has an extensive experience of managing assets and liabilities and has gained expertise in mortgage, retail lending, SME and Agri business.

During his career so far, he has worked in HDFC Ltd., ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank and Tata Capital. He has dealt with a variety of loan products like home loans, business loans, LAP, personal loans, mortgages, deposits, retail, rural products, etc. and gained wide experience in handling sales, product, credit underwriting, risk and operations.

He has significant experience of retail banking for over 22 years in Bengaluru, Mumbai Hyderabad and Cochin apart from an experience of about 11 years in credit risk including risk-based verification strategies for loan products, measure credit expansion opportunities in the lending market and validate and implement credit risk models.

Mr. Girish Kousgi is a Post-graduate in Business Administration (MBA) and graduate in Commerce (B.Com).

Prior to joining PNB Housing, Girish Kousgi was MD & CEO of Can Fin Homes Limited (September 2019 to October 2022). He was instrumental in turning around the company.

Details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations and amendments thereto (read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015) are as follows:

  1. Resignation of Mr. Hardayal Prasad as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

S.

Particulars

Details

No.

1.

Reason of

change

viz.

For Personal Reasons.

appointment,

resignation,

removal, death or otherwise

2.

Date of cessation

Close of business hours on October 20, 2022

3.

Brief profile

Not Applicable

4.

Disclosure of relationships

Not Applicable

between directors (in case of

appointment)

5.

Information

as

required

Not Applicable

pursuant to BSE circular with

reference

no

LIST/COMP/14/2018-19

and

NSE circular with ref no.

NSE/CML/2018/24

dated

June 20, 2018

  1. Appointment of Mr. Girish Kousgi as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

S.

Particulars

Details

No.

1.

Reason of

change

viz.

Mr. Girish Kousgi has been appointed as the Managing

appointment,

resignation,

Director & CEO of the Company for the period set out below,

removal, death or otherwise

subject to approval of Shareholders.

2.

Date of appointment

With effect from October 21, 2022.

3.

Brief profile

As given above

4.

Disclosure of relationships

Mr. Girish Kousgi is not related any board member.

between directors (in case of

appointment)

5.

Information

as

required

Mr. Girish Kousgi is not debarred from holding the office of the

pursuant to BSE circular with

Director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such

reference

no

authority.

LIST/COMP/14/2018-19

and

NSE circular with ref no.

NSE/CML/2018/24

dated

June 20, 2018

Disclaimer

PNB Housing Finance Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 14:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
