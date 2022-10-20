PNB Housing Finance : Resignation

Regd. Office: 9th Floor Antriksh Bhawan, 22 KG Marg, New Delhi- 110001
CIN:L65922DL1988PLC033856
Date: 20 October 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Corporate Relationship Department
Listing Department
25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G
Dalal Street, Fort
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East
Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400001
Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400051
Scrip Code: 540173
Symbol- PNBHOUSING
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Outcome of board meeting held on 20 October 2022
Dear Sirs
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015) relating to continuous disclosure requirements for listed entities, this is to inform you that the board of directors at its meeting held today i.e., 20 October 2022 have approved the following:
Resignation of Mr Hardayal Prasad as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Mr Hardayal Prasad has resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PNB Housing Finance Limited with effect from close of business hours on 20 October 2022.
Appointment of Mr. Girish Kousgi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Mr Girish Kousgi has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PNB Housing Finance Limited with effect from 21 October 2022. The brief profile of Mr Kousgi is enclosed herewith.
Mr Kousgi is not related to any of PNB Housing Finance Limited's directors. He is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other authority.
Mr Kousgi's appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing shareholders meeting/postal ballot of the PNB Housing Finance Limited.
You are requested to kindly take note of the same.
Yours faithfully
For and on behalf of PNB Housing Finance Limited
SANJAY JAIN
SANJAY JAIN
Date: 2022.10.20 18:53:00 +05'30'
Sanjay Jain
Company Secretary & Head Compliance
Brief Profile of Mr Girish Kousgi
Mr. Girish Kousgi is a Banking professional with 25+ years of experience. He has an extensive experience of managing assets and liabilities and has gained expertise in mortgage, retail lending, SME and Agri business.
During his career so far, he has worked in HDFC Ltd., ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank and Tata Capital. He has dealt with a variety of loan products like home loans, business loans, LAP, personal loans, mortgages, deposits, retail, rural products, etc. and gained wide experience in handling sales, product, credit underwriting, risk and operations.
He has significant experience of retail banking for over 22 years in Bengaluru, Mumbai Hyderabad and Cochin apart from an experience of about 11 years in credit risk including risk-based verification strategies for loan products, measure credit expansion opportunities in the lending market and validate and implement credit risk models.
Mr. Girish Kousgi is a Post-graduate in Business Administration (MBA) and graduate in Commerce (B.Com).
Prior to joining PNB Housing, Girish Kousgi was MD & CEO of Can Fin Homes Limited (September 2019 to October 2022). He was instrumental in turning around the company.
Details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations and amendments thereto (read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015) are as follows:
Resignation of Mr. Hardayal Prasad as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
S.
Particulars
Details
No.
1.
Reason of
change
viz.
For Personal Reasons.
appointment,
resignation,
removal, death or otherwise
2.
Date of cessation
Close of business hours on October 20, 2022
3.
Brief profile
Not Applicable
4.
Disclosure of relationships
Not Applicable
between directors (in case of
appointment)
5.
Information
as
required
Not Applicable
pursuant to BSE circular with
reference
no
LIST/COMP/14/2018-19
and
NSE circular with ref no.
NSE/CML/2018/24
dated
June 20, 2018
Appointment of Mr. Girish Kousgi as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
S.
Particulars
Details
No.
1.
Reason of
change
viz.
Mr. Girish Kousgi has been appointed as the Managing
appointment,
resignation,
Director & CEO of the Company for the period set out below,
removal, death or otherwise
subject to approval of Shareholders.
2.
Date of appointment
With effect from October 21, 2022.
3.
Brief profile
As given above
4.
Disclosure of relationships
Mr. Girish Kousgi is not related any board member.
between directors (in case of
appointment)
5.
Information
as
required
Mr. Girish Kousgi is not debarred from holding the office of the
pursuant to BSE circular with
Director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such
