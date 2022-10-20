PNB Housing Finance : Resignation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015) relating to continuous disclosure requirements for listed entities, this is to inform you that the board of directors at its meeting held today i.e., 20 October 2022 have approved the following:

Outcome of board meeting held on 20 October 2022

Brief Profile of Mr Girish Kousgi

Mr. Girish Kousgi is a Banking professional with 25+ years of experience. He has an extensive experience of managing assets and liabilities and has gained expertise in mortgage, retail lending, SME and Agri business.

During his career so far, he has worked in HDFC Ltd., ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank and Tata Capital. He has dealt with a variety of loan products like home loans, business loans, LAP, personal loans, mortgages, deposits, retail, rural products, etc. and gained wide experience in handling sales, product, credit underwriting, risk and operations.

He has significant experience of retail banking for over 22 years in Bengaluru, Mumbai Hyderabad and Cochin apart from an experience of about 11 years in credit risk including risk-based verification strategies for loan products, measure credit expansion opportunities in the lending market and validate and implement credit risk models.

Mr. Girish Kousgi is a Post-graduate in Business Administration (MBA) and graduate in Commerce (B.Com).

Prior to joining PNB Housing, Girish Kousgi was MD & CEO of Can Fin Homes Limited (September 2019 to October 2022). He was instrumental in turning around the company.