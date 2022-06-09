AEG Presents, PNC Bank Ink Landmark Agreement to Rename Prominent Plazas at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Multi-Year Agreement Makes PNC Bank the Exclusive Banking Partner of Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

PNC Bank has signed a landmark agreement with AEG Presents, one of the world’s largest live entertainment companies, to rename two central plazas at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (Fiddler’s Green). Effective immediately, the financial institution will become the exclusive banking partner of the iconic amphitheater – operated by AEG Presents and Museum of Outdoor Arts (MOA) and the venue’s two main plazas will be known as “PNC Plaza North” and “PNC Plaza South.”

“More than a venue, Fiddler’s Green has become a cherished cultural institution here in the Denver region,” said Don Strasburg, Co-President, AEG Presents-Rocky Mountains & AEG Presents Northwest. “We are proud to be partnering with PNC Bank, a category leader that understands the significance of Fiddler’s Green and is equally committed to providing our guests as well as the local communities we both serve with nothing short of the best. Our visitors will be the true benefactors of this exciting new relationship and we look forward to adding value at our venue, enhancing the guest experience and raising the bar of excellence even higher for the thousands of music and live-entertainment fans we host each year.”

As part of the agreement, PNC’s branding will be featured prominently across the venue’s social and digital channels as well as on-site at both “PNC Plaza North” and “PNC Plaza South.” Located at the north and south ends of the venue, the plazas will serve as key gathering areas for fans to enjoy throughout the year. Integral to the overall design of Fiddler’s Green itself, the plazas will also be used to enhance the guest experience with special on-site activations including pre-event parties, community events, fan fests and more.

“We are honored to be partnering with PNC, a best-in-class bank who like us has a long tradition of community engagement and recognizes the transformative power of music to give back and bring people together,” said Brent Fedrizzi, Co-President and COO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains. “Together, we look forward to continuing to make a positive impact on the local communities we both serve while delivering unparalleled, world-class music and live-entertainment experiences to our fans at Fiddler’s Green.”

The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, comes on the heels of PNC’s expansion in Colorado following its 2021 acquisition of BBVA USA.

“As a Main Street Bank, PNC is committed to supporting initiatives and organizations connected on where we do business, serve our customers, clients and community, which includes areas such as arts and culture,” said Ryan Beiser, PNC regional president of Colorado. “Recognizing the power of music and its ability to forge connection, the bank has continued to invest in local music partnerships with the goal of driving meaningful outcomes that foster growth and vibrancy in the communities in which it does business.”

In addition to its large-scale branding presence at both plazas, PNC will engage visitors of Fiddler’s Green via custom on-site activations. As the amphitheater’s exclusive banking partner, PNC will also have the opportunity to collaborate with the venue on promotional opportunities throughout the course of the relationship, including sweepstakes, premium giveaways and more.

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

About Fiddler’s Green

Located in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Fiddler’s Green is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metropolitan area featuring rolling grassy slopes and spectacular Rocky Mountain views. With a seating capacity of 17,000, and optimum stage, sound and lighting systems available, the venue is unrivaled in Colorado for its ability to present the leading musical talent on the performing circuit for venues surpassing 10,000 attendees. The amphitheater has grown to incorporate the MOA’s mission of “making art a part of everyday life” through the merging of architectural, artistic and landscape development concepts. Additionally, the adjacent Marjorie Park hosts a variety of artistic offerings viewable to the public and patrons of the amphitheater hosted by the MOA.

With over 200,000 annual visitors attending concerts ranging from contemporary to classical, Fiddler's Green has developed into a popular setting for any music showcase or event. Since its opening in 1988, the amphitheater has hosted world-class artists as well as some of Denver’s most popular events including Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Lumineers, Dave Matthews Band, Van Morrison, Stevie Wonder, Tool, Snoop Dogg, Elton John and more.

