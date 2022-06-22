Harris Williams Advises Bamboo Rose on its Strategic Investment from Rubicon Technology Partners

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Bamboo Rose, a portfolio company of McCarthy Capital (McCarthy), on its strategic investment from Rubicon Technology Partners (Rubicon). Bamboo Rose is a leading unified product lifecycle and supply chain software platform for retailers, brands, and suppliers. The transaction was led by Andy Leed, Erik Szyndlar, Ryan Costa, Nick DeGallier and Jeff Doremus of the Harris Williams Technology Group.

“As a recognized leader in product lifecycle management and supply chain software, Bamboo Rose has developed a powerful platform that connects a global community of retailers, brands, and their suppliers on a single multi-enterprise network, enabling key stakeholders on both the supply and demand side to enhance supply chain visibility, improve product traceability, and meet compliance standards,” said Andy Leed, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with founder and CEO Sue Welch, the Bamboo Rose management team, and McCarthy on this transaction, and we are excited to see what the company accomplishes in partnership with Rubicon.”

“Rubicon’s investment in Bamboo Rose represents another premium transaction for Harris Williams within the supply chain software sector,” said Ryan Costa, a director at Harris Williams. “Increasing supply chain complexity coupled with constantly evolving consumer preferences and a greater focus on environmental, social, and corporate governance initiatives are not only driving demand for Bamboo Rose’s solutions, but also fueling investment activity across the broader supply chain software sector. We expect strong investor and strategic buyer interest to continue as these trends create new challenges for organizations.”

Bamboo Rose is an industry-leading, multi-enterprise product and supply chain software platform that spans the entire lifecycle from design to order and trade management, and helps companies bring great products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins. The platform features a suite of supply chain solutions, including Bamboo Rose B2B Marketplace, product lifecycle management, sourcing, purchase order management, global trade management, and supply chain financing, each of which is supported by intelligent engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling across the platform. Bamboo Rose is headquartered in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

McCarthy Partners Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor that conducts business as McCarthy Capital. McCarthy Capital, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is focused exclusively on lower-middle market companies. For more than 35 years, the McCarthy organization has been partnering with founders, families, and exceptional management teams to support the growth of their companies. More information about McCarthy Capital can be obtained at www.mccarthycapital.com.

Rubicon invests in enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams to help grow and scale their businesses. Rubicon enables companies to adapt to the changing requirements of their businesses as they grow and scale using a proven set of proprietary processes, best practices, and a portfolio-wide engagement model. Rubicon has over $3 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with additional offices in New Haven, Connecticut and Palo Alto, California. For more information, please visit www.rubicontp.com.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

