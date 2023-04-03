Advanced search
Harris Williams Advises Buck on its Sale to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

04/03/2023 | 04:56pm EDT
Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Buck, a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), on its sale to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG; “Gallagher”). Buck is a trusted HR, pensions, and employee benefits related consulting, administration services, and technology firm. The transaction was led by Derek Lewis, Bryce Walker, Maury Nolen and Michael Tuohey of the Harris Williams Business Services Group.

“We are thrilled to have represented Buck and believe the company is well-positioned to benefit from the growth in demand for employee benefit solutions,” said Derek Lewis, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Harris Williams has a track record of representing market-leading businesses, like Buck, that provide critical services across a diverse client base.”

“The combination of Buck and Gallagher brings together two best-in-class businesses, with stellar reputations in the industry and an exciting opportunity to accelerate growth across a wide array of services,” said Bryce Walker, a director at Harris Williams.

Buck is a trusted HR, pensions, and employee benefits related consulting, administration services, and technology firm. Founded more than 100 years ago as an actuarial consultancy, Buck has evolved to serve organizations and trustees across the health, wealth, and career spectrum. With the ultimate goal of securing the futures of its clients’ employees and members, Buck develops tech-enabled programs that engage individuals and drive organizational performance. Buck’s award-winning solutions and people-first approach empower the world’s most forward-thinking organizations to protect the physical and financial wellbeing of their employees and members and improve how their people work and live.

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $55 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused / value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion.

Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Harris Williams is a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services. Clients worldwide rely on us to help unlock value in their business and turn ambitious goals into reality. We approach every engagement with boundless collaboration, pooling expertise and relationships across industries and geographies to uncover the unique story of each company. For over 30 years, our clients have trusted us to think strategically, execute precisely, and deliver premium outcomes through M&A.

The business services landscape is fast-moving, dynamic, and diverse, and serves a rich variety of end markets. The Harris Williams Business Services Group, led by senior professionals with extensive industry experience, partners with investors and company leaders worldwide to help them navigate the M&A market. We have a longstanding track record of working with companies across sectors within the commercial and industrial services, specialty distribution, professional and tech-enabled services, and IT services segments.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22 731 M - -
Net income 2023 5 888 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,68x
Yield 2023 4,95%
Capitalization 50 800 M 50 800 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 60 720
Free-Float 73,3%
Technical analysis trends PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 127,10 $
Average target price 168,71 $
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Stanton Demchak President
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ganesh Krishnan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gagan Singh Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.-19.53%50 800
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.83%383 549
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.65%228 780
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%221 269
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 185
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.47%141 188
