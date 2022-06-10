Harris Williams Advises Coastal Forest Resources Company on the Pending Sale of its Subsidiary, Coastal Plywood Company, to Boise Cascade Company

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Coastal Forest Resources Company (CFRC) on the pending sale of its subsidiary, Coastal Plywood Company (Coastal), to Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC; Boise Cascade). Coastal is a leading provider of plywood, lumber and treated wood products throughout the U.S. Southeast. The transaction is being led by Tim Webb, Brandt Carr, Matt Crisafi and Mike Hogan of the Harris Williams Industrials Group.

“We are thrilled to be working with CFRC President and CEO Travis Bryant, as well as the outstanding management team and board of CFRC on this transaction,” said Tim Webb, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Coastal represents another successful outcome in the building products sector and underscores the broader expertise of our Industrials Group.”

“Coastal's operational excellence and trusted reputation in the market continue to drive both impressive performance and results,” said Brandt Carr, a director at Harris Williams. “We look forward to following their continued success under Boise Cascade’s ownership.”

Founded in 1957, Coastal is a producer of quality plywood, lumber, and treated wood products. The two manufacturing locations combined have approximately 750 employees.

Closing of the sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of antitrust approval under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act of 1976, as amended. CFRC will retain ownership of and continue to operate its timberland holdings, which are not included in the pending sale of Coastal.

Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products.

