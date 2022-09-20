Harris Williams Advises Cority on its Acquisition of Reporting 21

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Cority, a leading global enterprise environmental, health, and safety (EHS) software provider and a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, on its acquisition of Reporting 21, a portfolio company of CAPZA. Reporting 21 is a leading sustainability-focused SaaS platform and consultancy based in Paris. The transaction was led by Julien Oussadon, Erik Szyndlar and Brian Titterington of the Harris Williams Technology Group.

“We are excited about the Harris Williams Technology Group’s continued momentum in the EHS sector. This transaction underpins the firm’s leadership position in the compliance software industry, having advised on the sale of Alcumus to Apax and Keensight’s growth investment in Lisam earlier this year,” said Julien Oussadon, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“We are honored to have had another opportunity to work with the Cority and Thoma Bravo teams. This is the third time Harris Williams has worked with Cority CEO Mark Wallace, and we continue to be impressed by what he and his team have built. We look forward to watching them continue to execute on their strategic vision for the company,” said Erik Szyndlar, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Cority gives every employee from the field to the boardroom the power to make a difference; reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority’s people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1,400 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone.

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $114 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 380 companies representing over $190 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

Founded in 2014 in Paris, Reporting 21 is a leading ESG data monitoring platform, backed by robust expertise in sustainability transformations. With a dedicated team of more than 70 professionals, Reporting 21 bridges the gap between software and advisory, offering a comprehensive SaaS solution informed by expert guidance. The company’s software accommodates hundreds of KPIs mapped to global frameworks and can be configured to individual client needs.

Created in 2004, CAPZA is an established European private investment platform focused on small and mid-cap companies. With €7 billion of assets, CAPZA puts its experience and passion for investing at the service of investors in Europe and worldwide with its platform of six complementary areas of expertise: Growth Tech, Flex Equity, Flex Equity Mid-Market, Private Debt, Transition and Artemid. CAPZA offers financing solutions to small and mid-cap companies at every stage of their development. Its unique platform allows CAPZA to support companies over the long term by providing them with custom made financing solutions (majority equity, minority equity, subordinated debt, senior debt, etc.). CAPZA is a generalist but has built up strong expertise in supporting companies in the health, technology and services sectors. CAPZA Group has more than 90 employees based in Paris, Munich, Madrid, Milan and Amsterdam.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

