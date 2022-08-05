Log in
Harris Williams Advises KCF Technologies on its Minority Growth Equity Investment Led by Graham Partners Growth

08/05/2022
Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised KCF Technologies (KCF), a provider of machine health optimization, on its minority growth equity investment led by Graham Partners Growth, the growth equity strategy of Graham Partners. The transaction was led by Eric Logue and Jenson Dunn of the Harris Williams Industrials Group.

“The KCF team has built a unique Internet of Things platform that provides real-time machine health insights and analytics to industrial companies focused on deploying digital solutions. With the equity infusion led by Graham Partners Growth, we are excited to watch KCF continue to push the envelope on technologies aimed at digitally transforming industrial manufacturing operations,” said Eric Logue, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“Despite innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and enterprise big data analytics, finding companies that utilize these technologies to deliver definitive, measurable value in industrial applications is challenging. KCF is one of them, with over 200,000 collective years of machine data, 60 billion machine health measurements, and $2.7 billion in customer savings. We are truly honored to have worked with them and wish them continued success as they embark on this next chapter of growth with their new partners,” said Jenson Dunn, a director at Harris Williams.

KCF, headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania, is a provider of machine health optimization. KCF is on a mission to permanently solve the complex asset problems that have plagued the industry. The KCF team develops technology and services that empower industrial businesses to eliminate unplanned downtime, optimize their operations, and outpace their competition.

Graham Partners Growth is the growth equity strategy of Graham Partners, a private investment firm focused on investing in technology-driven companies that are spurring innovation in advanced manufacturing, resulting in product substitutions, raw materials conversions, and disruptions to traditional end markets. Graham Partners can offer control or minority capital solutions and typically targets companies with EBITDA up to $50 million. Since the firm’s founding in 1988 by Steven Graham, Graham Partners has closed over 140 acquisitions, joint ventures, financings, and divestitures. The committed capital raised since inception through the Graham Partners funds together with Graham-led co-investments totals approximately $3.7 billion, which differs from Regulatory Assets Under Management. Investors include high-net-worth individuals, college and university endowments, foundations, public and private pension plans, funds-of-funds, and other institutional investors. Based in suburban Philadelphia, the firm has access to extensive operating resources and industrial expertise and is a member of The Graham Group, an alliance of independent operating businesses, investment firms and philanthropic entities, which all share in the common legacy of entrepreneur Donald Graham.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Industrials Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including advanced manufacturing; building products; chemicals and specialty materials; industrial technology; and packaging. For more information on the firm’s Industrials Group and other recent transactions, visit the Industrials Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 921 M - -
Net income 2022 5 994 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 67 293 M 67 293 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 58 547
Free-Float 75,4%
Managers and Directors
William Stanton Demchak President
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ganesh Krishnan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gagan Singh Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.-18.17%67 293
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.04%329 507
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.39%268 377
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.27%219 679
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.86%162 229
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.00%156 609