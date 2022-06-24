Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PNC   US6934751057

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30 2022-06-24 am EDT
162.16 USD   +4.08%
11:09aHarris Williams Advises Keensight Capital on its Investment in Lisam Systems
BU
06/23Pnc releases results of dodd-frank company-run stress test
PR
06/23Harris Williams Advises Technical Safety Services on its Sale to Levine Leichtman Capital Partners
BU
Harris Williams Advises Keensight Capital on its Investment in Lisam Systems

06/24/2022 | 11:09am EDT
Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces Keensight Capital’s (Keensight) investment in Lisam Systems (Lisam). Lisam serves more than 2,000 clients operating across various industries worldwide, including chemicals, detergents, paints and coatings, industrial and specialty gases, and fragrances. The transaction, led by Julien Oussadon, Brian Titterington, and Luke Clifford of the Harris Williams Technology Group, extends the firm’s experience in the environmental, health, and safety (EH&S) software sector.

“As a leader in EH&S compliance management software, Lisam is recognized for its innovative offerings and provides a wide range of mission-critical solutions to its clients across the globe,” said Julien Oussadon, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We are excited about our momentum in the EH&S space, and we believe Keensight is the ideal partner for Lisam as it embarks on its next chapter.”

Gregory Agez, a partner at Keensight, added, “Harris Williams has a deep understanding of the EH&S software sector, and their transaction expertise was integral to our successful outcome. We look forward to supporting Lisam as it executes on its growth and expansion strategies in the years ahead.”

Founded in 1999, Lisam is a global provider of EH&S compliance management software solutions and services, operating worldwide. Since its creation, Lisam has been actively working at bringing innovative, affordable, and timely solutions to solve the challenges faced by manufacturers, distributors, and users of chemical products when dealing with the ever-changing regulatory standards. Today, thousands of actors in the chemical supply chain rely on Lisam’s software and services to manage the authoring and distribution of all their safety documents, from safety data sheets and labels to safety instruction cards or exposure scenarios.

Keensight, one of the leading European growth buyout firms, is committed to supporting entrepreneurs as they implement their growth strategies. For 20 years, Keensight’s team of seasoned professionals has leveraged their knowledge of investment and growth industries to invest for the long term in profitable companies with high growth potential and revenues in the range of €10 million to €400 million. Drawing on its expertise in the technology and healthcare sectors, Keensight identifies the best investment opportunities in Europe and works closely with management teams to develop and achieve their strategic vision. Keensight’s success has earned it a Gold Award from the Private Equity Exchange & Awards each year for the last five consecutive years, and it has also been recognized as the Best European Growth Private Equity Fund.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.


© Business Wire 2022
