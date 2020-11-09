Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.    PNC

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Harris Williams : Advises MPM Products on its Pending Sale to 3i Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 12:57pm EST

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising MPM Products (MPM), a portfolio company of ECI Partners (ECI), on its pending sale to 3i Group (3i). MPM produces premium, natural pet food for discerning cat and dog owners under the Applaws, Encore and Reveal brands. The transaction is being led by Will Bain and Ryan Budlong of the Harris Williams Consumer Group and Daniel Wang, a managing director leading the firm’s efforts in Asia.

“It has been a pleasure to work alongside MPM’s shareholders and management team on this transaction. Julian Bambridge, James Bracewell and the whole team at MPM have firmly established themselves as one of the global leaders in the independent premium pet food space,” said Will Bain, a managing director at Harris Williams. “The pet sector continues to see increased activity, particularly for high-quality businesses such as MPM that have performed exceptionally well through the global disruption caused by COVID-19. MPM’s significant international footprint led to strong buyer interest from across the globe.”

Ryan Budlong, a managing director at Harris Williams, added, “Under ECI’s stewardship, MPM has grown into a global platform with a truly differentiated and consumer-centric offering. We are pleased to have leveraged the global Harris Williams platform to generate strong buyer interest across three continents.”

MPM is headquartered in Manchester, England and produces premium, natural pet food for discerning cat and dog owners under the Applaws, Encore and Reveal brands. MPM differentiates itself through its high quality, human-grade products, its natural, clean-label ingredients and its “cat-first” proposition. Its international sales account for more than 60% of revenues, with the company having an established presence in the U.K., Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as a fast-growing business in North America. MPM has developed strong relationships with key retailers across pet specialist, grocery and online channels.

ECI is a leading private equity investor, investing in growing businesses valued up to £250 million. It has over 40 years of experience collaborating with management teams to build successful global businesses. With an unrivalled track record of over 110 realizations, ECI focuses on technological and market disruption as well as long-term structural trends in the technology, media and telecom; business and financial services; and consumer sectors. Investing as either a majority or a minority investor, ECI is currently investing its eleventh buyout fund and manages approximately £1.7 billion on behalf of its institutional investors.

3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, private equity and infrastructure, specializing in core investment markets in Northern Europe and North America. 3i’s private equity team provides investment solutions for growing companies, backing entrepreneurs and management teams of mid-market companies with an enterprise value typically between €100 million - €500 million. The company backs international growth plans, providing access to its network and expertise to accelerate the growth of companies across the consumer, industrial, healthcare, and business and technology services industries.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has completed more than 60 transactions in recent years across a variety of verticals, including branded consumer products; consumer services; food, beverage and agribusiness; and restaurant and retail. For more information on the Harris Williams Consumer Group and other recent transactions, visit the Consumer Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 5th Floor, 6 St. Andrew Street, London EC4A 3AE, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
12:57pHARRIS WILLIAMS : Advises MPM Products on its Pending Sale to 3i Group
BU
11/04PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises Veregy on its Sale to Court Squ..
BU
11/03PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises Service Logic on its Sale to Le..
AQ
11/03PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises Service Logic on its Sale to Le..
BU
10/30PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises Parts Authority on its Sale of ..
AQ
10/30PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises Parts Authority on its Sale of ..
BU
10/28SOLARWINDS : Harris Williams Advises SentryOne on its Pending Sale to SolarWinds
AQ
10/28HARRIS WILLIAMS : Advises SentryOne on its Pending Sale to SolarWinds
BU
10/26PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Chief Executive To Speak At Bank of America Securities ..
PR
10/23PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises Capstone Logistics, LLC on its ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 784 M - -
Net income 2020 6 897 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,10x
Yield 2020 4,01%
Capitalization 48 590 M 48 590 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,89x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 50 968
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 122,43 $
Last Close Price 114,68 $
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Stanton Demchak Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven C. van Wyk Executive VP, Head-Technology & Innovation
Charles E. Bunch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.-28.16%48 590
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.14%313 843
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.67%254 654
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.98%210 301
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.18%190 355
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.50%159 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group