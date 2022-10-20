Harris Williams Advises Magna Legal Services on its Pending Sale to Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Magna Legal Services (Magna), a portfolio company of CIVC Partners, L.P. (CIVC), on its pending sale to Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC (Odyssey). Magna provides litigation support services to law firms, insurance companies and corporations across the United States. The transaction is being led by Derek Lewis, Bryce Walker, Pete Morgan, Rudy Pedraza and George Stephenson of the Harris Williams Business Services Group.

“It has been a pleasure to partner with the Magna team on this transaction,” said Derek Lewis, a managing director at Harris Williams. “The team has built an impressive platform that is poised for continued growth.”

“We continue to see strong and growing interest in the outsourced legal services sector as investors seek resilient businesses that provide essential services at scale,” said Bryce Walker, a director at Harris Williams.

Magna is a leading provider of litigation support services to law firms, insurance companies, and corporations, offering a complementary suite of technology-enabled deposition services, record retrieval, and litigation consulting to support clients through each phase of the litigation process.

CIVC is a Chicago-based private equity firm established in 1970 to provide growth capital to entrepreneurs and founders. Since 1989, CIVC has invested over $2 billion in 76 platforms, primarily as growth and buyout capital, along with founders and executives in middle market companies mainly in the business services sector. CIVC currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund VI.

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with a more than 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey has raised over $8.2 billion of private equity capital since inception, investing in over 50 platform companies and executing over approximately 260 add-on acquisitions. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Business Services Group has experience advising companies that provide a range of commercial, industrial and professional services. For more information on the firm’s Business Services Group and other recent transactions, visit the Business Services Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005799/en/