    PNC   US6934751057

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:05 2022-08-30 am EDT
159.81 USD   -0.20%
10:33aHarris Williams Advises Monte Nido & Affiliates on its Sale to Revelstoke Capital Partners
BU
09:30aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : 2022 0830 Rls RobReilly Barclays.pdf
PU
08:28aPnc executive to speak at barclays global financial services conference
PR
Harris Williams Advises Monte Nido & Affiliates on its Sale to Revelstoke Capital Partners

08/30/2022 | 10:33am EDT
Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Monte Nido & Affiliates (Monte Nido), a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC (LLCP), on its sale to Revelstoke Capital Partners (Revelstoke). Monte Nido is one of the largest and leading eating disorder platforms in the country. The transaction was led by Whit Knier, James Clark, Taylor Will, Cameron Thomas, Jonathan Ferrell and Blake Goodman of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group.

"Behavioral health continues to be an attractive industry for investors given the persistent unmet demand for services across our country. There is growing demand for eating disorder treatment due to societal pressures, the negative impact of social media, and other factors, and Monte Nido is uniquely positioned to address this need thanks to its leading clinical outcomes. It was a pleasure working with the teams at Monte Nido and LLCP, and we look forward to the company’s next chapter in partnership with Revelstoke," said Whit Knier, a managing director at Harris Williams.

"It is incredible to see all that Monte Nido has accomplished since we first advised the company on its partnership with LLCP in 2015," added James Clark, a managing director at Harris Williams. "Monte Nido is a truly unique provider of high-quality eating disorder treatment services across its impressive portfolio of premier facilities, and we look forward to following the company's continued success."

Founded in 1996, Monte Nido is a leading provider of treatment programs and services to adults and adolescents with eating disorders. The company operates five respected brands with over 45 facilities across the U.S. that provide a continuum of care encompassing inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient treatment. Its superior, industry-leading clinical outcomes, quality of staff and individualized approaches underpin its best-in-class clinical reputation.

LLCP is a middle market private equity firm with a 39-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, business services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP’s global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by nine partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 19 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $13.0 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $9 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles; New York; Chicago; Charlotte, North Carolina; Miami; London; Stockholm; The Hague; and Frankfurt, Germany.

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services and healthcare technology sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute on a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado and has approximately $4.8 billion of assets under management. Since the firm’s inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 165 acquisitions, which includes 25 platform companies and 140 add-on acquisitions.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams HCLS Group has experience across a broad range of sectors, including healthcare providers; payors and payor services; outsourced pharmaceutical services; medical device supply chain; healthcare IT; and pharmacy. For more information on the HCLS Group and other recent transactions, visit the HCLS Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 925 M - -
Net income 2022 5 994 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 3,61%
Capitalization 65 669 M 65 669 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 58 547
Free-Float 75,4%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.-20.15%65 669
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.76%335 457
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.80%272 395
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%213 350
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.46%166 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.00%156 471