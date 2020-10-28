Harris Williams : Advises SentryOne on its Pending Sale to SolarWinds

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it is advising SentryOne, a portfolio company of Mainsail Partners, on its pending sale to SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI). SentryOne is a leading provider of mission-critical database performance monitoring and DataOps software for the Microsoft Data Platform, including SQL Server, Azure SQL Database and AWS RDS for SQL Server. The transaction is being led by Tyler Dewing, Priyanka Naithani, Ryan Costa and Rebecca Evans of the Harris Williams Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) Group.

“SentryOne has established itself as an industry leader in database performance monitoring and management software. As user experience becomes mission-critical in an increasingly digital and remote environment, the market opportunity is tremendous,” said Priyanka Naithani, a director at Harris Williams. “The company is also seeing strong tailwinds from the adoption of Microsoft technologies across public and private cloud. This highly strategic combination will allow SolarWinds to serve the full needs of the mid-market and better serve larger enterprises.”

SentryOne is a technology company whose award-winning solutions empower Microsoft data professionals to achieve breakthrough performance across physical, virtual and cloud environments. Over the years, SentryOne has developed cutting-edge capabilities to optimize SQL Server performance, including its popular free query tool, Plan Explorer. The company was founded by Greg Gonzalez and Ken Teeter in 2004 as SQL Sentry LLC.

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm based in San Francisco that invests in growing, founder-led software companies. The firm has raised over $1.2 billion and invested in more than 50 growing companies since 2003. Mainsail has extensive experience investing in enterprise software companies across numerous sectors, including vertical SaaS, financial technology, information services technology, infrastructure software, healthcare IT and security software. The firm’s approach to driving value creation is anchored in a dedicated operations team that is purpose-built to help founders scale their businesses and accelerate growth. These women and men include former software company operators who leverage real-world experience, well-established best practices and a true partnership ethos to support management teams.

SolarWinds is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Its products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud or via hybrid models. The company continuously engages with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams TMT Group advises leading private and public companies, entrepreneurs, private equity firms and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The TMT Group has deep domain expertise in the IT Services, Software/SaaS and Internet & Digital Media segments, with particular emphasis on specific verticals including education technology, data analytics, energy technology, fintech, public sector, and supply chain/logistics—with a dedicated healthcare technology (HCIT) practice. Across verticals, the firm also advises technology services and networking solutions businesses. For more information on the TMT Group and its recent transactions, visit the TMT Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005702/en/