Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.    PNC

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Harris Williams : Advises Universal Corporation on its Acquisition of Silva International

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 03:36pm EDT

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces Universal Corporation’s (NYSE: UVV; Universal) acquisition of Silva International (Silva). Universal sources, processes and supplies agri-products and is the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. The transaction, led by Tim Alexander and Andy Warczak of the Harris Williams Consumer Group, builds on the firm’s experience in the food ingredients sector.

Universal, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, sources, processes and supplies agri-products. Tobacco has been Universal’s principal focus since its founding in 1918, and the company is the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. The company conducts business in more than 30 countries on five continents. Their revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, were $1.9 billion.

Silva has provided dehydrated vegetable, herb and select fruit ingredients to the food industry for more than 40 years. Headquartered outside of Chicago in Momence, Illinois, Silva’s ingredients are produced using state-of-the-art processing equipment and the latest in food-safety and sorting technology.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including consumer products, consumer services, food, beverage, agribusiness, retail and restaurants. For more information on the firm’s Consumer Group and other recent transactions, visit the Consumer Group section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
03:36pHARRIS WILLIAMS : Advises Universal Corporation on its Acquisition of Silva Inte..
BU
11:45aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Appoints New Member to Board of Directors
PR
08:40aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Launches New Financial Wellness Business
PU
09/29PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank Continues National Expansion With Growth In Boston
PU
09/28PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Amid Pandemic, Small Business Owners Respond With Meani..
PR
09/25PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces Redemption Of 2.450 Percent Senior Bank Notes..
PR
09/23COMPASS DIVERSIFIED : Harris Williams Advises BOA Technology Inc. on its Pending..
AQ
09/23PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises BOA Technology Inc. on its Pend..
BU
09/22PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Fintech Incubator numo Acquires Sentral
PU
09/16PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank Appoints New Regional Leadership for Washington St..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 395 M - -
Net income 2020 5 835 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,93x
Yield 2020 4,19%
Capitalization 46 657 M 46 657 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,85x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 50 968
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 118,86 $
Last Close Price 109,91 $
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Stanton Demchak Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven C. van Wyk Executive VP, Head-Technology & Innovation
Charles E. Bunch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.-31.15%46 657
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.60%293 392
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.00%240 357
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.60%208 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 416
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 011
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group