PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
Major Banks Log Releases for Bad Loans in 4Q

01/15/2021 | 10:04am EST
By Allison Prang

Here's a look at credit quality at some of the country's biggest banking companies for the fourth quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to weigh on consumers and businesses.

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC.:

--PNC had a credit-loss recapture of $254 million. In the third quarter, it recorded a $52 million provision.

--Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.94%, up from 0.84% in 3Q.

--Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.37%. It rose from 0.24% in 3Q.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.:

--JPMorgan had a credit-loss release of $1.89 billion. In 3Q, its provision for credit losses was $611 million.

--Nonaccrual loans to total loans was 1.04%, down from 1.11% in 3Q .

--JPMorgan's net charge-off rate for retained loans was 0.44%. In 3Q, it was 0.49%.

CITIGROUP INC.:

--Citigroup had a release for credit losses and for benefits and claims of $46 million. In 3Q, its provision was $2.38 billion.

--Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.84%, up from 0.79% in 3Q.

WELLS FARGO & CO.:

--Wells Fargo had a credit-loss release of $179 million, compared with a 3Q provision for credit losses of $769 million.

--Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.98%, up from 0.87% in 3Q.

--Total net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans was 0.26%, down from 0.29% in 3Q.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-15-21 1003ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -5.33% 65.6118 Delayed Quote.5.96%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -2.07% 138.095 Delayed Quote.8.80%
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. -2.28% 156.87 Delayed Quote.5.17%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -6.83% 32.235 Delayed Quote.7.27%
