    PNC   US6934751057

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
150.96 USD   -2.17%
07:28aPNC 2Q Earnings, Revenue Rise on Net Interest Income Growth
DJ
06:54aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $1.5 BILLION,$3.39 DILUTED EPS OR $3.42 AS ADJUSTED - Form 8-K
PU
06:48aPNC Financial Reports Higher Q2 Non-GAAP Profit, Revenue
MT
PNC 2Q Earnings, Revenue Rise on Net Interest Income Growth

07/15/2022 | 07:28am EDT
By Will Feuer


PNC Financial Services Group Inc. posted higher revenue and profit for the second quarter as growth in net interest income offset a year-over-year slump in non-interest income.

The Pittsburgh bank said second-quarter net income rose to $1.5 billion from $1.1 billion a year earlier. Earnings were $3.39 a share, compared with $2.43 a share.

Adjusted for costs associated with the integration of recently acquired BBVA USA, adjusted earnings were $3.42 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were looking for adjusted earnings of $3.14 a share. PNC completed its deal with BBVA USA in October 2021.

Second-quarter revenue rose almost 10%, to $5.12 billion, boosted by higher net interest income and noninterest income. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were looking for revenue of $5.13 billion.

Net interest income of $3.1 billion rose 18%, driven by higher yields on interest-earning assets and increased loan balances, partially offset by higher funding costs. Noninterest income fell 1% from a year ago as the benefit of the acquisition of BBVA USA and higher merger and acquisition advisory fees were more than offset by a decline in other noninterest income and lower residential and commercial mortgage banking activities.

The quarter included a provision for credit losses of $36 million, down from $208 million in the prior quarter.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 0727ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BBVA 1.03% 4.0425 Delayed Quote.-23.82%
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. -2.17% 150.96 Delayed Quote.-24.72%
