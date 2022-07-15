PNC 2Q Earnings, Revenue Rise on Net Interest Income Growth

By Will Feuer

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. posted higher revenue and profit for the second quarter as growth in net interest income offset a year-over-year slump in non-interest income.

The Pittsburgh bank said second-quarter net income rose to $1.5 billion from $1.1 billion a year earlier. Earnings were $3.39 a share, compared with $2.43 a share.

Adjusted for costs associated with the integration of recently acquired BBVA USA, adjusted earnings were $3.42 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were looking for adjusted earnings of $3.14 a share. PNC completed its deal with BBVA USA in October 2021.

Second-quarter revenue rose almost 10%, to $5.12 billion, boosted by higher net interest income and noninterest income. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were looking for revenue of $5.13 billion.

Net interest income of $3.1 billion rose 18%, driven by higher yields on interest-earning assets and increased loan balances, partially offset by higher funding costs. Noninterest income fell 1% from a year ago as the benefit of the acquisition of BBVA USA and higher merger and acquisition advisory fees were more than offset by a decline in other noninterest income and lower residential and commercial mortgage banking activities.

The quarter included a provision for credit losses of $36 million, down from $208 million in the prior quarter.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 0727ET