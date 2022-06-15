Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNC   US6934751057

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-15 pm EDT
156.51 USD   +0.55%
05:24pPnc bank, n.a. changes prime rate
PR
06/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts PNC Financial Services Group's Price Target to $178 From $190, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
06/14TRANSCRIPT : The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Presents at The 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, & CRE Conference, Jun-14-2022 11:00 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PNC BANK, N.A. CHANGES PRIME RATE

06/15/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank, N.A. announced an increase in its prime lending rate. The new rate of 4.75% is effective tomorrow, June 16, 2022.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:

Marcey Zwiebel
(412) 762-4550   
media.relations@pnc.com

PNC Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-bank-na-changes-prime-rate-301569042.html

SOURCE PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
05:24pPnc bank, n.a. changes prime rate
PR
06/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts PNC Financial Services Group's Price Target to $178 From $190, Ke..
MT
06/14TRANSCRIPT : The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Presents at The 2022 Morgan Stanley US..
CI
06/14Harris Williams Advises Cold Jet on Its Minority Investment From Seidler Equity Partner..
BU
06/14Cold Jet, Seidler Equity Partners and Stonehenge Partners Transact Minority Investment ..
PR
06/10S&P 500 Posts 5.1% Weekly Drop Amid Inflation, Fed Policy Worries; Financials, Technolo..
MT
06/10Harris Williams Advises Coastal Forest Resources Company on the Pending Sale of its Sub..
BU
06/10PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : IC 2022 Jun10 2QEarnings RIs.pdf
PU
06/10The pnc financial services group announces second quarter earnings conference call deta..
PR
06/10PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : PNC_IE_2022_Jun 14_Morgan Stanley_Cautionary Statement.pdf
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
More recommendations