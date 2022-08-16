Log in
PNC BANK SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDS SURCHAGE-FREE ATM ACCESS THROUGH NCR'S ALLPOINT NETWORK

08/16/2022 | 11:06am EDT
Partnership adds access to more than 41,000 ATMs for PNC customers

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank announced today a new partnership with NCR Corporation and its Allpoint ATM network, providing customers with surcharge-free access to cash through more than 41,000 machines across the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska. PNC customers now have surcharge-free access to nearly 60,000 PNC Bank and PNC partner ATMs across the country.

"As a Main Street Bank, PNC is committed building a platform that empowers the financial well-being of our customers. A key part of that is making our solutions available to customers no matter where they live or where they may travel," said Alex Overstrom, head of Retail Banking for PNC. "Partnering with NCR's Allpoint ATM network allows us to more than triple our already expansive network, providing our customers with significantly greater surcharge-free access to their cash from coast-to-coast."

NCR's Allpoint network, the largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network in the United States, provides banks like PNC with access to ATMs at top retail establishments including grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores.

"We know consumers prefer a financial services provider that delivers convenient account access and management, including surcharge-free cash access," said Don Layden, EVP, Payment & Network, NCR. "Through NCR's robust Allpoint ATM network, PNC can help meet their customers' cash access needs in the places that work best for them – the conveniently located stores that already are part of their lives."

To locate one of the nearly 60,000 PNC Bank or PNC partner ATMs, visit PNC.com.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:

Connor Peoples
(412) 645-6234
connor.peoples@pnc.com

PNC Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-bank-significantly-expands-surchage-free-atm-access-through-ncrs-allpoint-network-301606738.html

SOURCE PNC Bank


© PRNewswire 2022
