Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNC   US6934751057

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:38 2023-01-04 am EST
165.51 USD   +3.75%
11:26aPnc declares dividend of $1.50 on common stock
PR
01/03Barclays Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $218 From $222, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
2022Morgan Stanley Adjusts PNC Financial Services Group Price Target to $178 From $177, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PNC DECLARES DIVIDEND OF $1.50 ON COMMON STOCK

01/04/2023 | 11:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.50 per share. The dividend, with a payment date of Feb. 5, 2023, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 17, 2023.

The board also declared a cash dividend on the following series of preferred stocks:

  • Series B: a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share will be payable March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 17, 2023.
  • Series O: a quarterly dividend of $2,074.49 per share ($20.7449 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series O preferred stock) at a quarterly rate of 2.07449% will be payable Feb. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 17, 2023.
  • Series T: a quarterly dividend of $850.00 per share ($8.50 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series T preferred stock) will be payable March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 28, 2023.
  • Series U: a quarterly dividend of $1,500.00 per share ($15.00 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series U preferred stock) will be payable Feb. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 31, 2023.
  • Series V: a quarterly dividend of $1,550.00 per share ($15.50 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series V preferred stock) will be payable March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 28, 2023.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA:
Tim Miller
(412) 762-4550
media.relations@pnc.com 

INVESTORS:
Bryan Gill
(412) 768-4143
investor.relations@pnc.com 

PNC Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-declares-dividend-of-1-50-on-common-stock-301713561.html

SOURCE The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
11:26aPnc declares dividend of $1.50 on common stock
PR
01/03Barclays Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $218 From $222, Mainta..
MT
2022Morgan Stanley Adjusts PNC Financial Services Group Price Target to $178 From $177, Mai..
MT
2022Morgan Stanley Lifts Price Target on PNC Financial Services to $177 From $176, Maintain..
MT
2022Pnc bank, n.a. changes prime rate
PR
2022Report Finds CFOs and Treasurers Remain Optimistic; Focus on Reducing Inefficiencies an..
AQ
2022Harris Williams Advises Utegration on its Pending Sale to Cognizant
BU
2022Pnc Financial Services : Bank Regional President Mark Mistler To Retire After 38-Year Fina..
PU
2022The pnc financial services group announces fourth quarter and full year earnings confer..
PR
2022Canadian dollar seen higher as analysts eye peak interest rates
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
More recommendations