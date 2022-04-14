PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT FIRST QUARTER 2022 - Form 8-K

THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT

FIRST QUARTER 2022

(UNAUDITED)





The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary, unaudited and based on data available on April 14, 2022. We have reclassified certain prior period amounts to be consistent with the current period presentation, which we believe is more meaningful to readers of our consolidated financial statements. This information speaks only as of the particular date or dates included in the schedules. We do not undertake any obligation to, and disclaim any duty to, correct or update any of the information provided in this Financial Supplement. Our future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties as described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.





BUSINESS

PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services companies in the United States (U.S.) and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PNC has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management, providing many of its products and services nationally. PNC's retail branch network is located coast-to-coast. PNC also has strategic international offices in four countries outside the U.S.





PRESENTATION OF NONINTEREST INCOME

Effective for the first quarter of 2022, PNC updated the presentation of its noninterest income categorization to be based on product and service type, and accordingly, has changed the basis of presentation of its noninterest income revenue streams to: (i) Asset management and brokerage, (ii) Capital markets related, (iii) Card and cash management, (iv) Lending and deposit services, (v) Residential and commercial mortgage and (vi) Other noninterest income. For a description of each updated noninterest income revenue stream, see PNC's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 31, 2022.





ACQUISITION OF BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

On June 1, 2021, PNC acquired BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. (BBVA), a U.S. financial holding company conducting its business operations primarily through its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA. PNC paid $11.5 billion in cash as consideration for the acquisition.





On October 8, 2021, BBVA USA merged into PNC Bank. As of October 12, 2021, PNC converted approximately 2.6 million

customers, 9,000 employees and over 600 branches across seven states. Our 2021 results of operations reflect the benefit of BBVA's acquired business operations for the period since the acquisition closed on June 1, 2021. PNC's balance sheets at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 include BBVA's balances.





















THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 1





Table 1: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 In millions, except per share data 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest Income Loans $ 2,293 $ 2,414 $ 2,437 $ 2,160 $ 1,996 Investment securities 544 484 460 469 421 Other 77 77 78 72 66 Total interest income 2,914 2,975 2,975 2,701 2,483 Interest Expense Deposits 27 27 29 30 40 Borrowed funds 83 86 90 90 95 Total interest expense 110 113 119 120 135 Net interest income 2,804 2,862 2,856 2,581 2,348 Noninterest Income Asset management and brokerage 377 385 375 350 328 Capital markets related 252 460 482 324 311 Card and cash management 620 646 663 597 492 Lending and deposit services 269 273 305 270 254 Residential and commercial mortgage 159 209 248 206 187 Other (a) 211 292 268 339 300 Total noninterest income 1,888 2,265 2,341 2,086 1,872 Total revenue 4,692 5,127 5,197 4,667 4,220 Provision For (Recapture of) Credit Losses (208) (327) (203) 302 (551) Noninterest Expense Personnel 1,717 2,038 1,986 1,640 1,477 Occupancy 258 260 248 217 215 Equipment 331 437 355 326 293 Marketing 61 97 103 74 45 Other 805 959 895 793 544 Total noninterest expense 3,172 3,791 3,587 3,050 2,574 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 1,728 1,663 1,813 1,315 2,197 Income taxes 299 357 323 212 371 Net income 1,429 1,306 1,490 1,103 1,826 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 21 13 16 12 10 Preferred stock dividends (b) 45 71 57 48 57 Preferred stock discount accretion and redemptions 2 2 1 1 1 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,361 $ 1,220 $ 1,416 $ 1,042 $ 1,758 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 3.23 $ 2.87 $ 3.31 $ 2.43 $ 4.11 Diluted $ 3.23 $ 2.86 $ 3.30 $ 2.43 $ 4.10 Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 420 424 426 427 426 Diluted 420 424 426 427 426 Efficiency 68 % 74 % 69 % 65 % 61 % Noninterest income to total revenue 40 % 44 % 45 % 45 % 44 % Effective tax rate from continuing operations (c) 17.3 % 21.5 % 17.8 % 16.1 % 16.9 %

(a)Includes net gains (losses) on sales of securities of $(4) million, $14 million, $15 million, $10 million and $25 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

(b)Dividends are payable quarterly other than Series R and Series S preferred stock, which are payable semiannually.

(c)The effective income tax rates are generally lower than the statutory rate due to the relationship of pretax income to tax credits and earnings that are not subject to tax.









THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 2

Table 2: Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 In millions, except par value 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 7,572 $ 8,004 $ 8,843 $ 8,724 $ 7,455 Interest-earning deposits with banks (a) 48,776 74,250 75,478 72,447 86,161 Loans held for sale (b) 1,506 2,231 2,121 2,227 1,967 Investment securities - available for sale 112,313 131,536 124,127 125,058 96,799 Investment securities - held to maturity 20,098 1,426 1,479 1,485 1,456 Loans (b) 294,457 288,372 290,230 294,704 237,013 Allowance for loan and lease losses (4,558) (4,868) (5,355) (5,730) (4,714) Net loans 289,899 283,504 284,875 288,974 232,299 Equity investments 7,798 8,180 7,737 7,521 6,386 Mortgage servicing rights 2,208 1,818 1,833 1,793 1,680 Goodwill 10,916 10,916 10,885 10,958 9,317 Other (b) 40,160 35,326 36,137 35,025 30,894 Total assets $ 541,246 $ 557,191 $ 553,515 $ 554,212 $ 474,414 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 150,798 $ 155,175 $ 156,305 $ 154,190 $ 120,641 Interest-bearing 299,399 302,103 292,597 298,693 254,426 Total deposits 450,197 457,278 448,902 452,883 375,067 Borrowed funds Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,500 Bank notes and senior debt 16,206 20,661 22,993 24,408 22,139 Subordinated debt 6,766 6,996 7,074 7,120 6,241 Other (b) 3,599 3,127 3,404 3,285 3,150 Total borrowed funds 26,571 30,784 33,471 34,813 33,030 Allowance for unfunded lending related commitments 639 662 646 645 507 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,623 12,741 14,199 11,186 11,931 Total liabilities 492,030 501,465 497,218 499,527 420,535 Equity Preferred stock (c) Common stock - $5 par value Authorized 800 shares, issued 543 shares 2,713 2,713 2,713 2,713 2,713 Capital surplus 17,487 17,457 17,453 15,928 15,879 Retained earnings 51,058 50,228 49,541 48,663 48,113 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5,731) 409 1,079 1,463 1,290 Common stock held in treasury at cost: 128, 123, 120, 118, and 118 shares (16,346) (15,112) (14,527) (14,140) (14,146) Total shareholders' equity 49,181 55,695 56,259 54,627 53,849 Noncontrolling interests 35 31 38 58 30 Total equity 49,216 55,726 56,297 54,685 53,879 Total liabilities and equity $ 541,246 $ 557,191 $ 553,515 $ 554,212 $ 474,414

(a)Amounts include balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank of $48.4 billion, $73.8 billion, $75.1 billion, $71.9 billion and $85.8 billion as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

(b)Amounts include assets and liabilities for which PNC has elected the fair value option. Our 2021 Form 10-K included, and our first quarter 2022 Form 10-Q will include, additional information regarding these items.

(c)Par value less than $0.5 million at each date.









THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 3

Table 3: Average Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (a) (b) Three months ended March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 In millions 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Assets Interest-earning assets: Investment securities Securities available for sale Residential mortgage-backed Agency $ 67,498 $ 64,521 $ 63,163 $ 56,042 $ 45,298 Non-agency 1,007 974 1,051 1,142 1,236 Commercial mortgage-backed 5,229 5,538 6,134 6,465 6,241 Asset-backed 6,225 6,206 5,608 5,855 5,304 U.S. Treasury and government agencies 47,468 44,415 38,149 32,419 22,309 Other 4,876 4,741 4,994 5,107 4,561 Total securities available for sale 132,303 126,395 119,099 107,030 84,949 Securities held to maturity Residential mortgage-backed 106 U.S. Treasury and government agencies 919 812 807 802 797 Other 569 642 680 671 650 Total securities held to maturity 1,594 1,454 1,487 1,473 1,447 Total investment securities 133,897 127,849 120,586 108,503 86,396 Loans Commercial and industrial 155,481 152,355 152,964 137,892 129,996 Commercial real estate 34,004 35,256 37,054 31,611 28,598 Equipment lease financing 6,099 6,183 6,300 6,332 6,332 Consumer 54,965 56,244 57,533 52,575 50,904 Residential real estate 40,152 38,872 37,475 27,197 22,305 Total loans 290,701 288,910 291,326 255,607 238,135 Interest-earning deposits with banks (c) 62,540 75,377 80,274 78,522 85,410 Other interest-earning assets 9,417 9,113 9,113 8,079 7,829 Total interest-earning assets 496,555 501,249 501,299 450,711 417,770 Noninterest-earning assets 53,541 58,123 57,943 53,718 50,450 Total assets $ 550,096 $ 559,372 $ 559,242 $ 504,429 $ 468,220 Liabilities and Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits Money market $ 62,596 $ 65,214 $ 82,911 $ 64,990 $ 59,083 Demand 112,372 108,345 106,588 99,091 91,619 Savings 108,532 104,644 89,679 87,307 82,926 Time deposits 16,043 18,029 19,293 18,048 18,449 Total interest-bearing deposits 299,543 296,232 298,471 269,436 252,077 Borrowed funds Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 265 2,411 Bank notes and senior debt 18,015 21,581 22,573 22,620 22,799 Subordinated debt 6,773 6,779 6,787 6,218 5,929 Other 5,524 5,987 4,992 5,046 4,057 Total borrowed funds 30,312 34,347 34,352 34,149 35,196 Total interest-bearing liabilities 329,855 330,579 332,823 303,585 287,273 Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Noninterest-bearing deposits 153,726 156,549 155,948 132,283 113,299 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,058 16,818 15,332 14,755 14,258 Equity 52,457 55,426 55,139 53,806 53,390 Total liabilities and equity $ 550,096 $ 559,372 $ 559,242 $ 504,429 $ 468,220

(a)Calculated using average daily balances.

(b)Nonaccrual loans are included in loans, net of unearned income. The impact of financial derivatives used in interest rate risk management is included in the interest income/expense and average yields/rates of the related assets and liabilities. Basis adjustments related to hedged items are included in noninterest-earning assets and noninterest-bearing liabilities. Average balances of securities are based on amortized historical cost (excluding adjustments to fair value, which are included in other assets). Average balances for certain loans and borrowed funds accounted for at fair value are included in noninterest-earning assets and noninterest-bearing liabilities, with changes in fair value recorded in Noninterest income.

(c)Amounts include average balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland of $62.3 billion, $75.1 billion, $80.1 billion, $78.3 billion and $85.2 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.









THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 4

Table 4: Details of Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Average yields/rates (a) Yield on interest-earning assets Investment securities Securities available for sale Residential mortgage-backed Agency 1.73 % 1.47 % 1.41 % 1.61 % 1.72 % Non-agency 7.53 % 7.36 % 8.07 % 7.85 % 7.24 % Commercial mortgage-backed 2.36 % 2.37 % 2.34 % 2.49 % 2.58 % Asset-backed 1.35 % 1.48 % 1.50 % 2.07 % 1.84 % U.S. Treasury and government agencies 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.18 % 1.30 % 1.68 % Other 2.73 % 2.77 % 2.90 % 3.00 % 3.28 % Total securities available for sale 1.62 % 1.50 % 1.51 % 1.73 % 1.95 % Securities held to maturity U.S. Treasury and government agencies 2.61 % 2.89 % 2.88 % 2.86 % 2.83 % Other 4.17 % 4.20 % 4.33 % 3.67 % 4.17 % Total securities held to maturity 2.99 % 3.47 % 3.54 % 3.23 % 3.43 % Total investment securities 1.64 % 1.52 % 1.54 % 1.75 % 1.97 % Loans Commercial and industrial 2.75 % 2.90 % 2.80 % 2.89 % 2.91 % Commercial real estate 2.79 % 2.86 % 3.17 % 2.92 % 2.80 % Equipment lease financing 3.74 % 3.81 % 3.83 % 3.76 % 3.90 % Consumer 4.69 % 4.71 % 4.85 % 4.82 % 4.78 % Residential real estate 3.10 % 3.26 % 3.15 % 3.50 % 3.53 % Total loans 3.19 % 3.32 % 3.32 % 3.38 % 3.38 % Interest-earning deposits with banks 0.19 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.11 % 0.10 % Other interest-earning assets 2.07 % 2.14 % 2.03 % 2.46 % 2.34 % Total yield on interest-earning assets 2.37 % 2.36 % 2.36 % 2.40 % 2.40 % Rate on interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits Money market 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Demand 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % Savings 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.06 % Time deposits 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.20 % 0.32 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.06 % Borrowed funds Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 0.35 % 0.43 % Bank notes and senior debt 1.02 % 0.94 % 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.04 % Subordinated debt 1.40 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.35 % 1.43 % Other 0.97 % 0.79 % 0.93 % 0.97 % 1.21 % Total borrowed funds 1.10 % 0.98 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.09 % Total rate on interest-bearing liabilities 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.19 % Interest rate spread 2.24 % 2.23 % 2.22 % 2.24 % 2.21 % Benefit from use of noninterest bearing sources (b) 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % Net interest margin 2.28 % 2.27 % 2.27 % 2.29 % 2.27 %

(a)Yields and rates are calculated using the applicable annualized interest income or interest expense divided by the applicable average earning assets or interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the total yield on interest-earning assets minus the total rate on interest-bearing liabilities and includes the benefit from use of noninterest-bearing sources. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating average yields used in the calculation of net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. This adjustment is not permitted under GAAP in the Consolidated Income Statement. The taxable-equivalent adjustments to net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 were $22 million, $22 million, $22 million, $15 million and $15 million, respectively.

(b)Represents the positive effects of investing noninterest-bearing sources in interest-earning assets.









THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 5

Table 5: Details of Loans (Unaudited)

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 In millions 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Commercial Commercial and industrial Manufacturing $ 25,035 $ 22,597 $ 22,760 $ 22,709 $ 20,032 Retail/wholesale trade 25,027 22,803 22,238 22,596 20,349 Service providers 20,584 20,750 20,969 22,303 19,403 Financial services 17,674 17,950 18,022 15,947 13,382 Real estate related (a) 15,459 15,123 14,809 14,945 13,052 Technology, media & telecommunications 10,684 10,070 8,920 9,195 7,746 Health care 9,810 9,944 10,567 11,713 8,741 Transportation and warehousing 7,209 7,136 7,318 7,967 6,751 Other industries 26,392 26,560 27,132 27,925 20,342 Total commercial and industrial 157,874 152,933 152,735 155,300 129,798 Commercial real estate 34,171 34,015 36,195 37,964 28,319 Equipment lease financing 6,216 6,130 6,257 6,376 6,389 Total commercial 198,261 193,078 195,187 199,640 164,506 Consumer Residential real estate 41,566 39,712 38,214 36,846 22,418 Home equity 24,185 24,061 24,479 25,174 23,493 Automobile 16,001 16,635 17,265 17,551 13,584 Credit card 6,464 6,626 6,466 6,528 5,675 Education 2,441 2,533 2,653 2,726 2,842 Other consumer 5,539 5,727 5,966 6,239 4,495 Total consumer 96,196 95,294 95,043 95,064 72,507 Total loans $ 294,457 $ 288,372 $ 290,230 $ 294,704 $ 237,013

(a)Represents loans to customers in the real estate and construction industries.









THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 6

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)





Three months ended March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Dollars in millions 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Allowance for loan and lease losses Beginning balance $ 4,868 $ 5,355 $ 5,730 $ 4,714 $ 5,361 Acquisition PCD reserves (59) 1,115 Gross charge-offs: Commercial and industrial (41) (35) (46) (245) (59) Commercial real estate (10) (2) (1) (28) (5) Equipment lease financing (1) (4) (3) (1) (5) Residential real estate (7) (4) (4) (3) (4) Home equity (4) (4) (2) (7) (7) Automobile (52) (49) (33) (35) (52) Credit card (68) (60) (62) (65) (69) Education (4) (4) (3) (3) (5) Other consumer (64) (62) (52) (41) (37) Total gross charge-offs (251) (224) (206) (428) (243) Recoveries: Commercial and industrial 30 20 25 29 14 Commercial real estate 1 2 2 2 1 Equipment lease financing 3 3 2 3 3 Residential real estate 5 8 9 6 5 Home equity 21 23 25 21 17 Automobile 31 26 38 41 38 Credit card 12 10 13 11 12 Education 1 2 2 2 2 Other consumer 10 6 9 7 5 Total recoveries 114 100 125 122 97 Net (charge-offs) / recoveries: Commercial and industrial (11) (15) (21) (216) (45) Commercial real estate (9) 1 (26) (4) Equipment lease financing 2 (1) (1) 2 (2) Residential real estate (2) 4 5 3 1 Home equity 17 19 23 14 10 Automobile (21) (23) 5 6 (14) Credit card (56) (50) (49) (54) (57) Education (3) (2) (1) (1) (3) Other consumer (54) (56) (43) (34) (32) Total net (charge-offs) (a) (137) (124) (81) (306) (146) Provision for (recapture of) credit losses (b) (172) (362) (229) 206 (502) Other (1) (1) (6) 1 1 Ending balance $ 4,558 $ 4,868 $ 5,355 $ 5,730 $ 4,714 Supplemental Information Net charge-offs Commercial net charge-offs $ (18) $ (16) $ (21) $ (240) $ (51) Consumer net charge-offs (119) (108) (60) (66) (95) Total net charge-offs (a) $ (137) $ (124) $ (81) $ (306) $ (146) Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.48 % 0.25 % Commercial 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.55 % 0.13 % Consumer 0.51 % 0.45 % 0.25 % 0.33 % 0.53 % Table 6: Change in Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

(a) Amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2021 included $248 million attributable to BBVA, primarily related to commercial and industrial loans, which were largely the result of required purchase accounting treatment for the BBVA acquisition on June 1, 2021.

(b) See Table 7 for the components of the Provision for (recapture of) credit losses being reported on the Consolidated Income Statement.









THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 7

Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (Continued)





Table 7: Components of the Provision for (Recapture of) Credit Losses

Three months ended March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 In millions 2022 2021 2021 2021 (a) 2021 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses Loans and leases $ (172) $ (362) $ (229) $ 206 $ (502) Unfunded lending related commitments (23) 16 1 92 (77) Investment securities 1 25 26 Other financial assets (14) 19 4 2 Total provision for (recapture of) credit losses $ (208) $ (327) $ (203) $ 302 $ (551)

(a) Amounts include $1.0 billion of provision for credit losses that was recorded as part of the BBVA acquisition on June 1, 2021.





Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Class (a)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021

Dollars in millions Allowance Amount Total Loans % of Total Loans Allowance Amount Total Loans % of Total Loans Allowance Amount Total Loans % of Total Loans Allowance for loan and lease losses Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 1,884 $ 157,874 1.19 % $ 1,879 $ 152,933 1.23 % $ 1,815 $ 129,798 1.40 % Commercial real estate 1,034 34,171 3.03 % 1,216 34,015 3.57 % 1,126 28,319 3.98 % Equipment lease financing 85 6,216 1.37 % 90 6,130 1.47 % 142 6,389 2.22 % Total commercial 3,003 198,261 1.51 % 3,185 193,078 1.65 % 3,083 164,506 1.87 % Consumer Residential real estate 25 41,566 0.06 % 21 39,712 0.05 % (17) 22,418 (0.08) % Home equity 170 24,185 0.70 % 149 24,061 0.62 % 239 23,493 1.02 % Automobile 276 16,001 1.72 % 372 16,635 2.24 % 344 13,584 2.53 % Credit card 708 6,464 10.95 % 712 6,626 10.75 % 693 5,675 12.21 % Education 66 2,441 2.70 % 71 2,533 2.80 % 112 2,842 3.94 % Other consumer 310 5,539 5.60 % 358 5,727 6.25 % 260 4,495 5.78 % Total consumer 1,555 96,196 1.62 % 1,683 95,294 1.77 % 1,631 72,507 2.25 % Total 4,558 $ 294,457 1.55 % 4,868 $ 288,372 1.69 % 4,714 $ 237,013 1.99 % Allowance for unfunded lending related commitments 639 662 507 Allowance for credit losses $ 5,197 $ 5,530 $ 5,221 Supplemental Information Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.76 % 1.92 % 2.20 % Commercial 1.81 % 1.94 % 2.12 % Consumer 1.67 % 1.87 % 2.39 %





(a) Excludes allowances for investment securities and other financial assets, which together totaled $158 million, $171 million and $136 million at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.





THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 8

Details of Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)





Table 9: Nonperforming Assets by Type

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Dollars in millions 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Nonperforming loans, including TDRs Commercial Commercial and industrial Service providers $ 173 $ 188 $ 220 $ 206 $ 79 Manufacturing 70 52 62 65 55 Retail/wholesale trade 59 50 59 71 66 Real estate related (a) 39 64 49 78 48 Health care 37 46 56 71 19 Technology, media & telecommunications 36 33 37 62 43 Transportation and warehousing 28 18 21 18 18 Other industries 218 345 325 359 184 Total commercial and industrial 660 796 829 930 512 Commercial real estate 332 364 365 501 221 Equipment lease financing 6 8 10 15 16 Total commercial 998 1,168 1,204 1,446 749 Consumer (b) Residential real estate 526 517 533 503 541 Home equity 576 596 592 626 656 Automobile 181 183 184 191 178 Credit card 8 7 7 7 7 Other consumer 9 9 8 6 7 Total consumer 1,300 1,312 1,324 1,333 1,389 Total nonperforming loans (c) 2,298 2,480 2,528 2,779 2,138 OREO and foreclosed assets 26 26 31 39 41 Total nonperforming assets $ 2,324 $ 2,506 $ 2,559 $ 2,818 $ 2,179 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.78 % 0.86 % 0.87 % 0.94 % 0.90 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, OREO and foreclosed assets 0.79 % 0.87 % 0.88 % 0.96 % 0.92 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.43 % 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.51 % 0.46 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 198 % 196 % 212 % 206 % 220 %

(a)Represents loans related to customers in the real estate and construction industries.

(b)Excludes most unsecured consumer loans and lines of credit, which are charged off after 120 to 180 days past due and are not placed on nonperforming status.

(c)Nonperforming loans exclude certain government insured or guaranteed loans, loans held for sale and loans accounted for under the fair value option.





Table 10: Change in Nonperforming Assets

January 1, 2022 - October 1, 2021 - July 1, 2021 - April 1, 2021 - January 1, 2021 - In millions March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Beginning balance $ 2,506 $ 2,559 $ 2,818 $ 2,179 $ 2,337 Acquired nonperforming assets (a) 880 New nonperforming assets 346 395 365 207 249 Charge-offs and valuation adjustments (62) (53) (71) (61) (70) Principal activity, including paydowns and payoffs (274) (240) (333) (264) (186) Asset sales and transfers to loans held for sale (21) (3) (30) (15) (86) Returned to performing status (171) (152) (190) (108) (65) Ending balance $ 2,324 $ 2,506 $ 2,559 $ 2,818 $ 2,179

(a)Represents nonperforming assets acquired as a part of the BBVA acquisition on June 1, 2021 and includes $871 million of loans and $9 million of OREO and foreclosed assets. Our second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q included additional information on the BBVA acquisition.









THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 9

Accruing Loans Past Due (Unaudited)





Under the CARES Act credit reporting rules, certain loans modified due to COVID-19 related hardships are not being reported as past due

for the periods presented based on the contractual terms of the loan, even where borrowers may not be making payments on their loans during the modification period. Our 2021 Form 10-K included additional information on COVID-19 related loan modifications.





March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Dollars in millions 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 185 $ 235 $ 97 $ 72 $ 80 Commercial real estate 68 46 68 5 12 Equipment lease financing 20 25 5 3 21 Total commercial 273 306 170 80 113 Consumer Residential real estate Non government insured 239 310 178 182 61 Government insured 66 69 81 88 101 Home equity 41 53 45 44 43 Automobile 109 146 114 98 76 Credit card 39 49 42 37 31 Education Non government insured 5 5 5 5 6 Government insured 36 38 40 41 43 Other consumer 47 35 34 31 11 Total consumer 582 705 539 526 372 Total $ 855 $ 1,011 $ 709 $ 606 $ 485 Supplemental Information Total accruing loans past due 30-59 days to total loans 0.29 % 0.35 % 0.24 % 0.21 % 0.20 % Commercial 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.09 % 0.04 % 0.07 % Consumer 0.61 % 0.74 % 0.57 % 0.55 % 0.51 % Table 11: Accruing Loans Past Due 30 to 59 Days (a)

(a)Excludes loans held for sale.









THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 10

Accruing Loans Past Due (Unaudited) (Continued)





Table 12: Accruing Loans Past Due 60 to 89 Days (a)

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Dollars in millions 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 64 $ 72 $ 50 $ 27 $ 13 Commercial real estate 41 24 2 3 1 Equipment lease financing 1 2 4 4 1 Total commercial 106 98 56 34 15 Consumer Residential real estate Non government insured 47 78 53 53 13 Government insured 37 41 45 52 60 Home equity 16 18 18 17 20 Automobile 26 40 23 20 19 Credit card 28 33 27 24 24 Education Non government insured 3 2 3 2 3 Government insured 21 23 23 20 22 Other consumer 26 22 15 16 6 Total consumer 204 257 207 204 167 Total $ 310 $ 355 $ 263 $ 238 $ 182 Supplemental Information Total accruing loans past due 60-89 days to total loans 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Commercial 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Consumer 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.23 %

(a)Excludes loans held for sale.









THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 11

Accruing Loans Past Due (Unaudited) (Continued)





Table 13: Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (a)

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Dollars in millions 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 105 $ 132 $ 56 $ 45 $ 63 Commercial real estate 7 1 11 2 Total commercial 112 133 67 47 63 Consumer Residential real estate Non government insured 41 59 33 44 17 Government insured 232 269 268 297 258 Automobile 8 14 4 3 6 Credit card 62 62 53 59 52 Education Non government insured 2 2 1 1 2 Government insured 62 63 60 66 74 Other consumer 15 17 11 14 7 Total consumer 422 486 430 484 416 Total $ 534 $ 619 $ 497 $ 531 $ 479 Supplemental Information Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more to total loans 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.20 % Commercial 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.04 % Consumer 0.44 % 0.51 % 0.45 % 0.51 % 0.57 % Total accruing loans past due $ 1,699 $ 1,985 $ 1,469 $ 1,375 $ 1,146 Commercial $ 491 $ 537 $ 293 $ 161 $ 191 Consumer $ 1,208 $ 1,448 $ 1,176 $ 1,214 $ 955 Total accruing loans past due to total loans 0.58 % 0.69 % 0.51 % 0.47 % 0.48 % Commercial 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.15 % 0.08 % 0.12 % Consumer 1.26 % 1.52 % 1.24 % 1.28 % 1.32 %

(a)Excludes loans held for sale.









THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 12

Business Segment Descriptions (Unaudited)





Retail Banking provides deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance services, investment management and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. Our customers are serviced through our branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking and mobile channels. As a result of the BBVA acquisition, we have become a coast-to-coast Retail Bank. Our national expansion strategy is designed to grow customers with digitally-led banking and a thin branch network as we expand into new markets. Deposit products include checking, savings and money market accounts and certificates of deposit. Lending products include residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans and personal and small business loans and lines of credit. The residential mortgage loans are directly originated within our branch network and nationwide, and are typically underwritten to agency and/or third-party standards, and either sold, servicing retained or held on our balance sheet. Brokerage, investment management and cash management products and services include managed, education, retirement and trust accounts.





Corporate & Institutional Bankingprovides lending, treasury management and capital markets products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. Lending products include secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit and equipment leases. The Treasury Management business provides corporations with cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services and access to online/mobile information management and reporting services. Within Treasury Management, PNC Global Transfers provides wholesale money transfer processing capabilities between the U.S. and Mexico and other countries primarily in Central America and South America. Capital markets products and services include foreign exchange, derivatives, fixed income, securities underwriting, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory and equity capital markets advisory related services. We also provide commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. Products and services are provided nationally.





Asset Management Group provides private banking for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The Asset Management group is comprised of two distinct operating units:

•PNC Private Bank provides products and services to emerging affluent, high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals and their families including investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration. In addition, multi-generational family planning services are also provided to ultra high net worth individuals and their families which include estate, financial, tax, fiduciary and customized performance reporting through PNC Private Bank Hawthorn.

•Institutional Asset Management provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement plan fiduciary investment services to institutional clients including corporations, healthcare systems, insurance companies, unions, municipalities and non-profits.





Table 14: Period End Employees

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Full-time employees Retail Banking 33,293 32,563 33,188 33,471 27,690 Other full-time employees 25,037 25,105 25,442 25,512 22,281 Total full-time employees 58,330 57,668 58,630 58,983 49,971 Part-time employees Retail Banking 1,670 1,669 1,616 1,821 1,697 Other part-time employees 82 89 94 431 101 Total part-time employees 1,752 1,758 1,710 2,252 1,798 Total 60,082 59,426 60,340 61,235 51,769









THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 13

Three months ended March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 In millions 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Income Retail Banking $ 340 $ 362 $ 447 $ 232 $ 607 Corporate & Institutional Banking 956 1,334 1,123 809 1,058 Asset Management Group 102 106 114 87 99 Other 10 (509) (210) (37) 52 Net income excluding noncontrolling interests $ 1,408 $ 1,293 $ 1,474 $ 1,091 $ 1,816 Revenue Retail Banking $ 2,276 $ 2,408 $ 2,375 $ 2,203 $ 2,016 Corporate & Institutional Banking 1,964 2,281 2,306 1,959 1,808 Asset Management Group 386 388 397 356 322 Other 66 50 119 149 74 Total revenue $ 4,692 $ 5,127 $ 5,197 $ 4,667 $ 4,220 Table 15: Summary of Business Segment Net Income and Revenue (Unaudited) (a)





(a)Our business information is presented based on our internal management reporting practices. Net interest income in business segment results reflects PNC's internal funds transfer pricing methodology. Assets receive a funding charge and liabilities and capital receive a funding credit based on a transfer pricing methodology that incorporates product repricing characteristics, tenor and other factors.









THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 14

Table 16: Retail Banking (Unaudited) (a)

Three months ended March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Dollars in millions 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Income Statement Net interest income $ 1,531 $ 1,634 $ 1,713 $ 1,497 $ 1,362 Noninterest income 745 774 662 706 654 Total revenue 2,276 2,408 2,375 2,203 2,016 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses (81) 55 (113) 214 (257) Noninterest expense 1,892 1,874 1,889 1,677 1,476 Pretax earnings 465 479 599 312 797 Income taxes 109 112 140 73 183 Noncontrolling interests 16 5 12 7 7 Earnings $ 340 $ 362 $ 447 $ 232 $ 607 Average Balance Sheet Loans held for sale $ 1,183 $ 1,425 $ 1,583 $ 1,405 $ 891 Loans Consumer Residential real estate $ 31,528 $ 30,888 $ 30,702 $ 21,653 $ 17,468 Home equity 22,458 22,572 23,047 22,080 21,833 Automobile 16,274 16,944 17,377 14,888 13,890 Credit card 6,401 6,513 6,484 5,900 5,819 Education 2,532 2,620 2,712 2,812 2,938 Other consumer 2,348 2,612 2,892 2,175 1,898 Total consumer 81,541 82,149 83,214 69,508 63,846 Commercial 11,610 12,844 15,895 14,796 13,743 Total loans $ 93,151 $ 94,993 $ 99,109 $ 84,304 $ 77,589 Total assets $ 111,754 $ 113,782 $ 117,394 $ 100,948 $ 92,891 Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 64,058 $ 65,510 $ 65,985 $ 54,260 $ 44,845 Interest-bearing 201,021 197,312 196,006 178,946 163,389 Total deposits $ 265,079 $ 262,822 $ 261,991 $ 233,206 $ 208,234 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.23 % 1.26 % 1.51 % 0.92 % 2.65 % Noninterest income to total revenue 33 % 32 % 28 % 32 % 32 % Efficiency 83 % 78 % 80 % 76 % 73 %

(a)See note (a) on page 13.





THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 15

Retail Banking (Unaudited) (Continued)

Three months ended March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Dollars in millions, except as noted 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Supplemental Noninterest Income Information Asset management and brokerage $ 134 $ 131 $ 122 $ 110 $ 102 Card and cash management $ 308 $ 347 $ 346 $ 324 $ 264 Lending and deposit services $ 164 $ 157 $ 180 $ 148 $ 134 Residential and commercial mortgage $ 99 $ 101 $ 147 $ 103 $ 105 Residential Mortgage Information Residential mortgage servicing statistics (in billions, except as noted) (a) Serviced portfolio balance (b) $ 135 $ 133 $ 139 $ 145 $ 117 Serviced portfolio acquisitions $ 6 $ 2 $ 2 $ 33 $ 7 MSR asset value (b) $ 1.3 $ 1.1 $ 1.1 $ 1.1 $ 1.0 MSR capitalization value (in basis points) (b) 98 81 81 77 83 Servicing income: (in millions) Servicing fees, net (c) $ 33 $ 14 $ 18 $ (3) $ 5 Mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of economic hedge $ 2 $ 2 $ 24 $ 24 $ 14 Residential mortgage loan statistics Loan origination volume (in billions) $ 5.1 $ 6.6 $ 7.4 $ 6.5 $ 4.3 Loan sale margin percentage 2.45 % 2.55 % 3.01 % 2.67 % 3.28 % Percentage of originations represented by: Purchase volume (d) 42 % 38 % 47 % 48 % 34 % Refinance volume 58 % 62 % 53 % 52 % 66 % Other Information (b) Customer-related statistics (average) Non-teller deposit transactions (e) 64 % 64 % 66 % 65 % 66 % Digital consumer customers (f) 78 % 79 % 80 % 80 % 79 % Credit-related statistics Nonperforming assets $ 1,168 $ 1,220 $ 1,220 $ 1,245 $ 1,229 Net charge-offs - loans and leases $ 141 $ 124 $ 82 $ 79 $ 108 Other statistics ATMs 9,502 9,523 9,572 9,636 8,874 Branches (g) 2,591 2,629 2,712 2,724 2,137 Brokerage account client assets (in billions) (h) $ 74 $ 78 $ 76 $ 83 $ 61





(a)Represents mortgage loan servicing balances for third parties and the related income.

(b)Presented as of period end, except for average customer-related statistics and net charge-offs, which are both shown for the three months ended.

(c)Servicing fees net of impact of decrease in MSR value due to passage of time, including the impact from both regularly scheduled loan payments, prepayments, and loans that were paid down or paid off during the period.

(d)Mortgages with borrowers as part of residential real estate purchase transactions.

(e)Percentage of total consumer and business banking deposit transactions processed at an ATM or through our mobile banking application.

(f)Represents consumer checking relationships that process the majority of their transactions through non-teller channels.

(g)Excludes stand-alone mortgage offices and satellite offices (e.g., drive-ups, electronic branches and retirement centers) that provide limited products and/or services.

(h)Includes cash and money market balances.









THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 16

Table 17: Corporate & Institutional Banking (Unaudited) (a)

Three months ended March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Dollars in millions 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Income Statement Net interest income $ 1,160 $ 1,228 $ 1,250 $ 1,092 $ 1,001 Noninterest income 804 1,053 1,056 867 807 Total revenue 1,964 2,281 2,306 1,959 1,808 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses (118) (369) (99) 104 (282) Noninterest expense 837 975 980 813 711 Pretax earnings 1,245 1,675 1,425 1,042 1,379 Income taxes 285 337 299 229 318 Noncontrolling interests 4 4 3 4 3 Earnings $ 956 $ 1,334 $ 1,123 $ 809 $ 1,058 Average Balance Sheet Loans held for sale $ 628 $ 539 $ 541 $ 564 $ 691 Loans Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 141,622 $ 137,079 $ 134,128 $ 121,232 $ 114,944 Commercial real estate 32,433 33,559 35,368 30,118 27,182 Equipment lease financing 6,099 6,184 6,300 6,332 6,332 Total commercial 180,154 176,822 175,796 157,682 148,458 Consumer 8 12 20 13 9 Total loans $ 180,162 $ 176,834 $ 175,816 $ 157,695 $ 148,467 Total assets $ 200,724 $ 198,874 $ 202,268 $ 181,770 $ 170,531 Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 86,178 $ 88,023 $ 85,869 $ 75,570 $ 66,666 Interest-bearing 68,429 72,397 77,247 69,443 69,668 Total deposits $ 154,607 $ 160,420 $ 163,116 $ 145,013 $ 136,334 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.93 % 2.66 % 2.20 % 1.79 % 2.52 % Noninterest income to total revenue 41 % 46 % 46 % 44 % 45 % Efficiency 43 % 43 % 42 % 42 % 39 % Other Information Consolidated revenue from: Treasury Management (b) $ 546 $ 560 $ 592 $ 523 $ 494 Commercial mortgage banking activities: Commercial mortgage loans held for sale (c) $ 16 $ 42 $ 44 $ 29 $ 30 Commercial mortgage loan servicing income (d) 68 90 88 66 90 Commercial mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of economic hedge 13 16 14 33 17 Total $ 97 $ 148 $ 146 $ 128 $ 137 MSR asset value (e) $ 886 $ 740 $ 703 $ 682 $ 702 Average loans by C&IB business Corporate Banking $ 92,503 $ 87,284 $ 85,208 $ 77,645 $ 74,459 Real Estate 43,213 44,787 47,335 41,188 38,395 Business Credit 26,535 26,065 25,540 22,965 21,552 Commercial Banking 10,045 10,924 13,458 12,513 10,807 Other 7,866 7,774 4,275 3,384 3,254 Total average loans $ 180,162 $ 176,834 $ 175,816 $ 157,695 $ 148,467 Credit-related statistics Nonperforming assets (e) $ 866 $ 1,007 $ 1,061 $ 1,274 $ 658 Net charge-offs - loans and leases $ (1) $ (1) $ 13 $ 233 $ 44





(a)See note (a) on page 13.

(b)Amounts are reported in net interest income and noninterest income.

(c)Represents commercial mortgage banking income for valuations on commercial mortgage loans held for sale and related commitments, derivative valuations, origination fees, gains on sale of loans held for sale and net interest income on loans held for sale.

(d)Represents net interest income and noninterest income from loan servicing, net of reduction in commercial mortgage servicing rights due to ammortization expense and payoffs. Commercial mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of economic hedge is shown separately.

(e)Presented as of period end.





THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 17

Table 18: Asset Management Group (Unaudited) (a)

Three months ended March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Dollars in millions, except as noted 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Income Statement Net interest income $ 138 $ 130 $ 141 $ 112 $ 93 Noninterest income 248 258 256 244 229 Total revenue 386 388 397 356 322 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 2 (15) (6) 23 (9) Noninterest expense 251 265 255 219 202 Pretax earnings 133 138 148 114 129 Income taxes 31 32 34 27 30 Earnings $ 102 $ 106 $ 114 $ 87 $ 99 Average Balance Sheet Loans Consumer Residential real estate $ 6,989 $ 6,295 $ 5,727 $ 4,439 $ 3,635 Other consumer 4,541 4,535 4,544 4,190 4,008 Total consumer 11,530 10,830 10,271 8,629 7,643 Commercial 1,848 2,093 2,693 1,415 756 Total loans $ 13,378 $ 12,923 $ 12,964 $ 10,044 $ 8,399 Total assets $ 13,801 $ 13,317 $ 13,805 $ 10,640 $ 8,873 Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 3,458 $ 3,025 $ 4,332 $ 2,537 $ 1,754 Interest-bearing 29,830 26,318 24,984 20,894 18,825 Total deposits $ 33,288 $ 29,343 $ 29,316 $ 23,431 $ 20,579 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 3.00 % 3.16 % 3.28 % 3.28 % 4.52 % Noninterest income to total revenue 64 % 66 % 64 % 69 % 71 % Efficiency 65 % 68 % 64 % 62 % 63 % Other Information Nonperforming assets (b) $ 72 $ 62 $ 80 $ 85 $ 68 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - loans and leases $ 2 $ 1 $ (1) $ 2 Brokerage account client assets (in billions) (b) $ 5 $ 5 $ 5 $ 5 Client Assets Under Administration (in billions) (b) (c) Discretionary client assets under management $ 182 $ 192 $ 183 $ 183 $ 173 Nondiscretionary client assets under administration 165 175 170 172 161 Total $ 347 $ 367 $ 353 $ 355 $ 334 Discretionary client assets under management PNC Private Bank $ 115 $ 123 $ 117 $ 119 $ 110 Institutional Asset Management 67 69 66 64 63 Total $ 182 $ 192 $ 183 $ 183 $ 173

(a)See note (a) on page 13.

(b)As of period end.

(c)Excludes brokerage account client assets.





THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 18

Glossary of Terms





2019 Tailoring Rules - Rules adopted by the federal banking agencies to better tailor the application of their capital, liquidity, and enhanced prudential requirements for banking organizations to the asset size and risk profile (as measured by certain regulatory metrics) of the banking organization. Effective January 1, 2020, the agencies' capital and liquidity rules classify all BHCs with $100 billion or more in total assets into one of four categories (Category I, Category II, Category III, and Category IV).





Adjusted average total assets - Primarily consisted of total average quarterly (or annual) assets plus/less unrealized losses (gains) on investment securities, less goodwill and certain other intangible assets (net of eligible deferred taxes).





Allowance for credit losses (ACL) - A valuation account that is deducted from or added to the amortized cost basis of the related

financial assets to present the net carrying value at the amount expected to be collected on the financial asset.





Amortized cost basis - Amount at which a financial asset is originated or acquired, adjusted for applicable accretion or amortization of premiums, discounts and net deferred fees or costs, collection of cash, charge-offs, foreign exchange and fair value hedge accounting adjustments.





Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital (Tailoring Rules) - Common stock plus related surplus, net of treasury stock, plus retained earnings, less goodwill, net of associated deferred tax liabilities, less other disallowed intangibles, net of deferred tax liabilities and plus/less other adjustments. Investments in unconsolidated financial institutions, as well as mortgage servicing rights and deferred tax assets, must then be deducted to the extent such items (net of associated deferred tax liabilities) individually exceed 25% of our adjusted Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital.





Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital ratio - Common equity Tier 1 capital divided by period-end risk-weighted assets (as applicable).





Basel III Tier 1 capital - Common equity Tier 1 capital, plus qualifying preferred stock, plus certain trust preferred capital securities, plus certain noncontrolling interests that are held by others and plus/less other adjustments.





Basel III Tier 1 capital ratio - Tier 1 capital divided by period-end risk-weighted assets (as applicable).





Basel III Total capital - Tier 1 capital plus qualifying subordinated debt, plus certain trust preferred securities, plus, under the Basel III transitional rules and the standardized approach, the allowance for loan and lease losses included in Tier 2 capital and other.





Basel III Total capital ratio - Basel III Total capital divided by period-end risk-weighted assets (as applicable).





BBVA - BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.





BBVA, S.A. - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.





BBVA USA - BBVA USA, the Alabama-chartered bank subsidiary of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.





BlackRock - BlackRock, Inc.





Charge-off - Process of removing a loan or portion of a loan from our balance sheet because it is considered uncollectible. We also record a charge-off when a loan is transferred from portfolio holdings to held for sale by reducing the loan carrying amount to the fair value of the loan, if fair value is less than carrying amount.





Common shareholders' equity - Total shareholders' equity less the liquidation value of preferred stock.





Credit valuation adjustment - Represents an adjustment to the fair value of our derivatives for our own and counterparties' non-performance risk.





Criticized commercial loans - Loans with potential or identified weaknesses based upon internal risk ratings that comply with the regulatory classification definitions of "Special Mention," "Substandard" or "Doubtful."





Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) - Methodology for estimating the allowance for credit losses on in-scope financial assets held at amortized cost and unfunded lending related commitments which uses a combination of expected losses over a reasonable and supportable forecast period, a reversion period and long run average credit losses for their estimated contractual term.









THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 19

Discretionary client assets under management - Assets over which we have sole or shared investment authority for our customers/clients. We do not include these assets on our Consolidated Balance Sheet.





Earning assets - Assets that generate income, which include: interest-earning deposits with banks; loans held for sale; loans; investment securities; and certain other assets.





Effective duration - A measurement, expressed in years, that, when multiplied by a change in interest rates, would approximate the percentage change in value of on- and off- balance sheet positions.





Efficiency - Noninterest expense divided by total revenue.





Fair value - The price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.





Fee income - Refers to the following categories within Noninterest income: Asset management; Consumer services; Corporate services; Residential mortgage; and Service charges on deposits.





FICO score - A credit bureau-based industry standard score created by Fair Isaac Co. which predicts the likelihood of borrower default. We use FICO scores both in underwriting and assessing credit risk in our consumer lending portfolio. Lower FICO scores indicate likely higher risk of default, while higher FICO scores indicate likely lower risk of default. FICO scores are updated on a periodic basis.





GAAP - Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.





Leverage ratio - Basel III Tier 1 capital divided by average quarterly adjusted total assets.





Nondiscretionary client assets under administration - Assets we hold for our customers/clients in a nondiscretionary, custodial capacity. We do not include these assets on our Consolidated Balance Sheet.





Nonperforming assets - Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans, OREO and foreclosed assets. We do not accrue interest income on assets classified as nonperforming.





Nonperforming loans - Loans accounted for at amortized cost whose credit quality has deteriorated to the extent that full collection of contractual principal and interest is not probable, including TDRs which have not returned to performing status. Interest income is not recognized on nonperforming loans. Nonperforming loans exclude certain government insured or guaranteed loans for which we expect to collect substantially all principal and interest, loans held for sale and loans accounted for under the fair value option.





Operating leverage - The period to period dollar or percentage change in total revenue less the dollar or percentage change in noninterest expense. A positive variance indicates that revenue growth exceeded expense growth (i.e., positive operating leverage) while a negative variance implies expense growth exceeded revenue growth (i.e., negative operating leverage).





Other real estate owned (OREO) and foreclosed assets - Assets taken in settlement of troubled loans primarily through deed-in-lieu of foreclosure or foreclosure. Foreclosed assets include real and personal property. Certain assets that have a government-guarantee which are classified as other receivables are excluded.





Purchased credit deteriorated assets (PCD) - Acquired loans or debt securities that, at acquisition, are determined to have experienced a more-than-insignificant deterioration in credit quality since origination or issuance.





Risk-weighted assets - Computed by the assignment of specific risk-weights (as defined by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System) to assets and off-balance sheet instruments.





Servicing rights - Intangible assets or liabilities created by an obligation to service assets for others. Typical servicing rights include the right to receive a fee for collecting and forwarding payments on loans and related taxes and insurance premiums held in escrow.





Supplementary leverage ratio - Basel III Tier 1 capital divided by Supplementary leverage exposure.





Taxable-equivalent interest income - The interest income earned on certain assets that is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. These tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of yields and margins for all interest-earning assets, we use interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating average yields and net interest margins by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to





THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

Page 20

interest income earned on other taxable investments. This adjustment is not permitted under GAAP on the Consolidated Income Statement.





Troubled debt restructuring (TDR) - A loan whose terms have been restructured in a manner that grants a concession to a borrower experiencing financial difficulties.





Unfunded lending related commitments - Standby letters of credit, financial guarantees, commitments to extend credit and similar unfunded obligations that are not unilaterally, unconditionally, cancelable at PNC's option.





Yield curve - A graph showing the relationship between the yields on financial instruments or market indices of the same credit quality with different maturities. For example, a "normal" or "positive" yield curve exists when long-term bonds have higher yields than short-term bonds. A "flat" yield curve exists when yields are the same for short-term and long-term bonds. A "steep" yield curve exists when yields on long-term bonds are significantly higher than on short-term bonds. An "inverted" or "negative" yield curve exists when short-term bonds have higher yields than long-term bonds.







