PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT SECOND QUARTER 2022 - Form 8-K

The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary, unaudited and based on data available on July 15, 2022. We have reclassified certain prior period amounts to be consistent with the current period presentation, which we believe is more meaningful to readers of our consolidated financial statements. This information speaks only as of the particular date or dates included in the schedules. We do not undertake any obligation to, and disclaim any duty to, correct or update any of the information provided in this Financial Supplement. Our future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties as described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.
BUSINESS
PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services companies in the United States (U.S.) and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PNC has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management, providing many of its products and services nationally. PNC's retail branch network is located coast-to-coast. PNC also has strategic international offices in four countries outside the U.S.
PRESENTATION OF NONINTEREST INCOME
Effective for the first quarter of 2022, PNC updated the presentation of its noninterest income categorization to be based on product and service type, and accordingly, has changed the basis of presentation of its noninterest income revenue streams to: (i) Asset management and brokerage, (ii) Capital markets related, (iii) Card and cash management, (iv) Lending and deposit services, (v) Residential and commercial mortgage and (vi) Other noninterest income. For a description of each updated noninterest income revenue stream, see our first quarter 2022 Form 10-Q.
ACQUISITION OF BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
On June 1, 2021, PNC acquired BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. (BBVA), a U.S. financial holding company conducting its business operations primarily through its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA. PNC paid $11.5 billion in cash as consideration for the acquisition.
On October 8, 2021, BBVA USA merged into PNC Bank. As of October 12, 2021, PNC converted approximately 2.6 million
customers, 9,000 employees and over 600 branches across seven states. Our 2021 results of operations reflect the benefit of BBVA's acquired business operations for the period since the acquisition closed on June 1, 2021. PNC's balance sheets include BBVA's balances for all periods presented.
Cross Reference Index to Second Quarter 2022 Financial Supplement (Unaudited)
Table 1: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
In millions, except per share data
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Interest Income
Loans
$
2,504
$
2,293
$
2,414
$
2,437
$
2,160
$
4,797
$
4,156
Investment securities
631
544
484
460
469
1,175
890
Other
146
77
77
78
72
223
138
Total interest income
3,281
2,914
2,975
2,975
2,701
6,195
5,184
Interest Expense
Deposits
88
27
27
29
30
115
70
Borrowed funds
142
83
86
90
90
225
185
Total interest expense
230
110
113
119
120
340
255
Net interest income
3,051
2,804
2,862
2,856
2,581
5,855
4,929
Noninterest Income
Asset management and brokerage
365
377
385
375
350
742
678
Capital markets related
409
252
460
482
324
661
635
Card and cash management
671
620
646
663
597
1,291
1,089
Lending and deposit services
282
269
273
305
270
551
524
Residential and commercial mortgage
161
159
209
248
206
320
393
Other (a)
177
211
292
268
339
388
639
Total noninterest income
2,065
1,888
2,265
2,341
2,086
3,953
3,958
Total revenue
5,116
4,692
5,127
5,197
4,667
9,808
8,887
Provision For (Recapture of) Credit Losses
36
(208)
(327)
(203)
302
(172)
(249)
Noninterest Expense
Personnel
1,779
1,717
2,038
1,986
1,640
3,496
3,117
Occupancy
246
258
260
248
217
504
432
Equipment
351
331
437
355
326
682
619
Marketing
95
61
97
103
74
156
119
Other
773
805
959
895
793
1,578
1,337
Total noninterest expense
3,244
3,172
3,791
3,587
3,050
6,416
5,624
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
1,836
1,728
1,663
1,813
1,315
3,564
3,512
Income taxes
340
299
357
323
212
639
583
Net income
1,496
1,429
1,306
1,490
1,103
2,925
2,929
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
15
21
13
16
12
36
22
Preferred stock dividends (b)
71
45
71
57
48
116
105
Preferred stock discount accretion and
redemptions
1
2
2
1
1
3
2
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
1,409
$
1,361
$
1,220
$
1,416
$
1,042
$
2,770
$
2,800
Earnings Per Common Share
Basic
$
3.39
$
3.23
$
2.87
$
3.31
$
2.43
$
6.62
$
6.54
Diluted
$
3.39
$
3.23
$
2.86
$
3.30
$
2.43
$
6.61
$
6.53
Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
414
420
424
426
427
417
426
Diluted
414
420
424
426
427
417
427
Efficiency
63
%
68
%
74
%
69
%
65
%
65
%
63
%
Noninterest income to total revenue
40
%
40
%
44
%
45
%
45
%
40
%
45
%
Effective tax rate from continuing operations (c)
18.5
%
17.3
%
21.5
%
17.8
%
16.1
%
17.9
%
16.6
%
(a)Includes net gains (losses) on sales of securities of less than $(1) million, $(4) million, $14 million, $15 million, and $10 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively, and $(4) million and $35 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
(b)Dividends are payable quarterly other than Series R and Series S preferred stock, which are payable semiannually.
(c)The effective income tax rates are generally lower than the statutory rate due to the relationship of pretax income to tax credits and earnings that are not subject to tax.
Table 2: Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
In millions, except par value
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
8,582
$
7,572
$
8,004
$
8,843
$
8,724
Interest-earning deposits with banks (a)
28,404
48,776
74,250
75,478
72,447
Loans held for sale (b)
1,191
1,506
2,231
2,121
2,227
Investment securities - available for sale
52,984
112,313
131,536
124,127
125,058
Investment securities - held to maturity
79,748
20,098
1,426
1,479
1,485
Loans (b)
310,800
294,457
288,372
290,230
294,704
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(4,462)
(4,558)
(4,868)
(5,355)
(5,730)
Net loans
306,338
289,899
283,504
284,875
288,974
Equity investments
8,441
7,798
8,180
7,737
7,521
Mortgage servicing rights
2,608
2,208
1,818
1,833
1,793
Goodwill
10,916
10,916
10,916
10,885
10,958
Other (b)
41,574
40,160
35,326
36,137
35,025
Total assets
$
540,786
$
541,246
$
557,191
$
553,515
$
554,212
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
146,438
$
150,798
$
155,175
$
156,305
$
154,190
Interest-bearing
294,373
299,399
302,103
292,597
298,693
Total deposits
440,811
450,197
457,278
448,902
452,883
Borrowed funds
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
10,000
Bank notes and senior debt
14,358
16,206
20,661
22,993
24,408
Subordinated debt
7,487
6,766
6,996
7,074
7,120
Other (b)
4,139
3,599
3,127
3,404
3,285
Total borrowed funds
35,984
26,571
30,784
33,471
34,813
Allowance for unfunded lending related commitments
681
639
662
646
645
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
15,622
14,623
12,741
14,199
11,186
Total liabilities
493,098
492,030
501,465
497,218
499,527
Equity
Preferred stock (c)
Common stock - $5 par value
Authorized 800 shares, issued 543 shares
2,714
2,713
2,713
2,713
2,713
Capital surplus
18,531
17,487
17,457
17,453
15,928
Retained earnings
51,841
51,058
50,228
49,541
48,663
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(8,358)
(5,731)
409
1,079
1,463
Common stock held in treasury at cost: 132, 128, 123, 120, and 118 shares
(17,076)
(16,346)
(15,112)
(14,527)
(14,140)
Total shareholders' equity
47,652
49,181
55,695
56,259
54,627
Noncontrolling interests
36
35
31
38
58
Total equity
47,688
49,216
55,726
56,297
54,685
Total liabilities and equity
$
540,786
$
541,246
$
557,191
$
553,515
$
554,212
(a)Amounts include balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank of $28.0 billion, $48.4 billion, $73.8 billion, $75.1 billion and $71.9 billion as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
(b)Amounts include assets and liabilities for which PNC has elected the fair value option. Our first quarter 2022 Form 10-Q included, and our second quarter 2022 Form 10-Q will include, additional information regarding these items.
(c)Par value less than $0.5 million at each date.
Table 3: Average Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (a) (b)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
In millions
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Investment securities
Securities available for sale
Residential mortgage-backed
Agency
$
37,285
$
67,498
$
64,521
$
63,163
$
56,042
$
52,308
$
50,700
Non-agency
902
1,007
974
1,051
1,142
954
1,189
Commercial mortgage-backed
4,362
5,229
5,538
6,134
6,465
4,793
6,354
Asset-backed
2,388
6,225
6,206
5,608
5,855
4,296
5,581
U.S. Treasury and government agencies
17,480
47,468
44,415
38,149
32,419
32,391
27,392
Other
4,200
4,876
4,741
4,994
5,107
4,536
4,835
Total securities available for sale
66,617
132,303
126,395
119,099
107,030
99,278
96,051
Securities held to maturity
Residential mortgage-backed
33,086
106
16,687
Commercial mortgage-backed
1,175
591
Asset-backed
4,119
2,071
U.S. Treasury and government agencies
28,167
919
812
807
802
14,618
800
Other
1,560
569
642
680
671
1,068
660
Total securities held to maturity
68,107
1,594
1,454
1,487
1,473
35,035
1,460
Total investment securities
134,724
133,897
127,849
120,586
108,503
134,313
97,511
Loans
Commercial and industrial
166,968
155,481
152,355
152,964
137,892
161,256
133,966
Commercial real estate
34,467
34,004
35,256
37,054
31,611
34,237
30,113
Equipment lease financing
6,200
6,099
6,183
6,300
6,332
6,150
6,332
Consumer
54,551
54,965
56,244
57,533
52,575
54,757
51,744
Residential real estate
42,604
40,152
38,872
37,475
27,197
41,385
24,764
Total loans
304,790
290,701
288,910
291,326
255,607
297,785
246,919
Interest-earning deposits with banks (c)
39,539
62,540
75,377
80,274
78,522
50,976
81,947
Other interest-earning assets
10,085
9,417
9,113
9,113
8,079
9,821
7,955
Total interest-earning assets
489,138
496,555
501,249
501,299
450,711
492,895
434,332
Noninterest-earning assets
54,856
53,541
58,123
57,943
53,718
54,133
52,093
Total assets
$
543,994
$
550,096
$
559,372
$
559,242
$
504,429
$
547,028
$
486,425
Liabilities and Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
Money market
$
58,019
$
62,596
$
65,214
$
82,911
$
64,990
$
60,295
$
62,053
Demand
119,636
112,372
108,345
106,588
99,091
116,024
95,376
Savings
109,063
108,532
104,644
89,679
87,307
108,799
85,129
Time deposits
10,378
16,043
18,029
19,293
18,048
13,195
18,246
Total interest-bearing deposits
297,096
299,543
296,232
298,471
269,436
298,313
260,804
Borrowed funds
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
6,978
265
3,508
1,332
Bank notes and senior debt
16,172
18,015
21,581
22,573
22,620
17,089
22,709
Subordinated debt
6,998
6,773
6,779
6,787
6,218
6,886
6,074
Other
5,508
5,524
5,987
4,992
5,046
5,515
4,555
Total borrowed funds
35,656
30,312
34,347
34,352
34,149
32,998
34,670
Total interest-bearing liabilities
332,752
329,855
330,579
332,823
303,585
331,311
295,474
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
149,432
153,726
156,549
155,948
132,283
151,567
122,843
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
14,232
14,058
16,818
15,332
14,755
14,146
14,508
Equity
47,578
52,457
55,426
55,139
53,806
50,004
53,600
Total liabilities and equity
$
543,994
$
550,096
$
559,372
$
559,242
$
504,429
$
547,028
$
486,425
(a)Calculated using average daily balances.
(b)Nonaccrual loans are included in loans, net of unearned income. The impact of financial derivatives used in interest rate risk management is included in the interest income/expense and average yields/rates of the related assets and liabilities. Basis adjustments related to hedged items are included in noninterest-earning assets and noninterest-bearing liabilities. Average balances of securities are based on amortized historical cost (excluding adjustments to fair value, which are included in other assets). Average balances for certain loans and borrowed funds accounted for at fair value are included in noninterest-earning assets and noninterest-bearing liabilities, with changes in fair value recorded in Noninterest income.
(c)Amounts include average balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank of $39.3 billion, $62.3 billion, $75.1 billion, $80.1 billion and $78.3 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, and $50.7 billion and $81.7 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
Table 4: Details of Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Average yields/rates (a)
Yield on interest-earning assets
Investment securities
Securities available for sale
Residential mortgage-backed
Agency
2.17
%
1.73
%
1.47
%
1.41
%
1.61
%
1.89
%
1.66
%
Non-agency
7.56
%
7.53
%
7.36
%
8.07
%
7.85
%
7.55
%
7.54
%
Commercial mortgage-backed
2.45
%
2.36
%
2.37
%
2.34
%
2.49
%
2.40
%
2.54
%
Asset-backed
1.84
%
1.35
%
1.48
%
1.50
%
2.07
%
1.49
%
1.96
%
U.S. Treasury and government agencies
1.60
%
1.18
%
1.17
%
1.18
%
1.30
%
1.29
%
1.45
%
Other
2.59
%
2.73
%
2.77
%
2.90
%
3.00
%
2.67
%
3.13
%
Total securities available for sale
2.13
%
1.62
%
1.50
%
1.51
%
1.73
%
1.79
%
1.82
%
Securities held to maturity
Residential mortgage-backed
1.98
%
1.96
%
Commercial mortgage-backed
2.30
%
2.29
%
Asset-backed
1.92
%
1.91
%
U.S. Treasury and government agencies
1.05
%
2.61
%
2.89
%
2.88
%
2.86
%
1.09
%
2.85
%
Other
4.21
%
4.17
%
4.20
%
4.33
%
3.67
%
4.19
%
3.91
%
Total securities held to maturity
1.65
%
2.99
%
3.47
%
3.54
%
3.23
%
1.67
%
3.33
%
Total investment securities
1.89
%
1.64
%
1.52
%
1.54
%
1.75
%
1.76
%
1.85
%
Loans
Commercial and industrial
2.90
%
2.75
%
2.90
%
2.80
%
2.89
%
2.83
%
2.90
%
Commercial real estate
3.15
%
2.79
%
2.86
%
3.17
%
2.92
%
3.01
%
2.86
%
Equipment lease financing
3.62
%
3.74
%
3.81
%
3.83
%
3.76
%
3.68
%
3.83
%
Consumer
4.68
%
4.69
%
4.71
%
4.85
%
4.82
%
4.68
%
4.80
%
Residential real estate
3.11
%
3.10
%
3.26
%
3.15
%
3.50
%
3.07
%
3.51
%
Total loans
3.29
%
3.19
%
3.32
%
3.32
%
3.38
%
3.24
%
3.38
%
Interest-earning deposits with banks
0.79
%
0.19
%
0.15
%
0.16
%
0.11
%
0.42
%
0.10
%
Other interest-earning assets
2.70
%
2.07
%
2.14
%
2.03
%
2.46
%
2.36
%
2.40
%
Total yield on interest-earning assets
2.69
%
2.37
%
2.36
%
2.36
%
2.40
%
2.53
%
2.40
%
Rate on interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
Money market
0.19
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.10
%
0.03
%
Demand
0.15
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.09
%
0.03
%
Savings
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
Time deposits
0.18
%
0.13
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.20
%
0.15
%
0.26
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
0.12
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.08
%
0.05
%
Borrowed funds
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1.24
%
0.35
%
1.24
%
0.42
%
Bank notes and senior debt
1.61
%
1.02
%
0.94
%
0.97
%
0.98
%
1.30
%
1.01
%
Subordinated debt
1.94
%
1.40
%
1.28
%
1.28
%
1.35
%
1.68
%
1.39
%
Other
1.46
%
0.97
%
0.79
%
0.93
%
0.97
%
1.22
%
1.07
%
Total borrowed funds
1.58
%
1.10
%
0.98
%
1.03
%
1.04
%
1.36
%
1.06
%
Total rate on interest-bearing liabilities
0.27
%
0.13
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.16
%
0.20
%
0.17
%
Interest rate spread
2.42
%
2.24
%
2.23
%
2.22
%
2.24
%
2.33
%
2.23
%
Benefit from use of noninterest-bearing sources (b)
0.08
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.05
%
Net interest margin
2.50
%
2.28
%
2.27
%
2.27
%
2.29
%
2.39
%
2.28
%
(a)Yields and rates are calculated using the applicable annualized interest income or interest expense divided by the applicable average earning assets or interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the total yield on interest-earning assets minus the total rate on interest-bearing liabilities and includes the benefit from use of noninterest-bearing sources. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating average yields used in the calculation of net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. This adjustment is not permitted under GAAP in the Consolidated Income Statement. The taxable-equivalent adjustments to net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 were $25 million, $22 million, $22 million, $22 million and $15 million, respectively. The taxable-equivalent adjustments to net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 were $47 million and $30 million, respectively.
(b)Represents the positive effects of investing noninterest-bearing sources in interest-earning assets.
Table 5: Details of Loans (Unaudited)
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
In millions
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Commercial
Commercial and industrial
Manufacturing
$
27,179
$
25,035
$
22,597
$
22,760
$
22,709
Retail/wholesale trade
26,475
25,027
22,803
22,238
22,596
Service providers
21,184
20,584
20,750
20,969
22,303
Financial services
19,594
17,674
17,950
18,022
15,947
Technology, media & telecommunications
16,249
10,684
10,070
8,920
9,195
Real estate related (a)
16,179
15,459
15,123
14,809
14,945
Health care
10,153
9,810
9,944
10,567
11,713
Transportation and warehousing
7,604
7,209
7,136
7,318
7,967
Other industries
27,214
26,392
26,560
27,132
27,925
Total commercial and industrial
171,831
157,874
152,933
152,735
155,300
Commercial real estate
34,452
34,171
34,015
36,195
37,964
Equipment lease financing
6,240
6,216
6,130
6,257
6,376
Total commercial
212,523
198,261
193,078
195,187
199,640
Consumer
Residential real estate
43,717
41,566
39,712
38,214
36,846
Home equity
24,693
24,185
24,061
24,479
25,174
Automobile
15,323
16,001
16,635
17,265
17,551
Credit card
6,650
6,464
6,626
6,466
6,528
Education
2,332
2,441
2,533
2,653
2,726
Other consumer
5,562
5,539
5,727
5,966
6,239
Total consumer
98,277
96,196
95,294
95,043
95,064
Total loans
$
310,800
$
294,457
$
288,372
$
290,230
$
294,704
(a)Represents loans to customers in the real estate and construction industries.
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
Table 6: Change in Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
Dollars in millions
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Allowance for loan and lease losses
Beginning balance
$
4,558
$
4,868
$
5,355
$
5,730
$
4,714
$
4,868
$
5,361
Acquisition PCD reserves
(59)
1,115
1,115
Gross charge-offs:
Commercial and industrial
(30)
(41)
(35)
(46)
(245)
(71)
(304)
Commercial real estate
(5)
(10)
(2)
(1)
(28)
(15)
(33)
Equipment lease financing
(2)
(1)
(4)
(3)
(1)
(3)
(6)
Residential real estate
(7)
(4)
(4)
(3)
(7)
(7)
Home equity
(2)
(4)
(4)
(2)
(7)
(6)
(14)
Automobile
(34)
(52)
(49)
(33)
(35)
(86)
(87)
Credit card
(67)
(68)
(60)
(62)
(65)
(135)
(134)
Education
(4)
(4)
(4)
(3)
(3)
(8)
(8)
Other consumer
(51)
(64)
(62)
(52)
(41)
(115)
(78)
Total gross charge-offs
(195)
(251)
(224)
(206)
(428)
(446)
(671)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
15
30
20
25
29
45
43
Commercial real estate
1
1
2
2
2
2
3
Equipment lease financing
3
3
3
2
3
6
6
Residential real estate
6
5
8
9
6
11
11
Home equity
18
21
23
25
21
39
38
Automobile
39
31
26
38
41
70
79
Credit card
19
12
10
13
11
31
23
Education
2
1
2
2
2
3
4
Other consumer
9
10
6
9
7
19
12
Total recoveries
112
114
100
125
122
226
219
Net (charge-offs) / recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
(15)
(11)
(15)
(21)
(216)
(26)
(261)
Commercial real estate
(4)
(9)
1
(26)
(13)
(30)
Equipment lease financing
1
2
(1)
(1)
2
3
Residential real estate
6
(2)
4
5
3
4
4
Home equity
16
17
19
23
14
33
24
Automobile
5
(21)
(23)
5
6
(16)
(8)
Credit card
(48)
(56)
(50)
(49)
(54)
(104)
(111)
Education
(2)
(3)
(2)
(1)
(1)
(5)
(4)
Other consumer
(42)
(54)
(56)
(43)
(34)
(96)
(66)
Total net (charge-offs) (a)
(83)
(137)
(124)
(81)
(306)
(220)
(452)
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses (b)
(10)
(172)
(362)
(229)
206
(182)
(296)
Other
(3)
(1)
(1)
(6)
1
(4)
2
Ending balance
$
4,462
$
4,558
$
4,868
$
5,355
$
5,730
$
4,462
$
5,730
Supplemental Information
Net charge-offs
Commercial net charge-offs
$
(18)
$
(18)
$
(16)
$
(21)
$
(240)
$
(36)
$
(291)
Consumer net charge-offs
(65)
(119)
(108)
(60)
(66)
(184)
(161)
Total net charge-offs (a)
$
(83)
$
(137)
$
(124)
$
(81)
$
(306)
$
(220)
$
(452)
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.11
%
0.19
%
0.17
%
0.11
%
0.48
%
0.15
%
0.37
%
Commercial
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.55
%
0.04
%
0.34
%
Consumer
0.27
%
0.51
%
0.45
%
0.25
%
0.33
%
0.39
%
0.42
%
(a) Amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 included $248 million attributable to BBVA, primarily related to commercial and industrial loans, which were largely the result of required purchase accounting treatment for the BBVA acquisition on June 1, 2021.
(b) See Table 7 for the components of the Provision for (recapture of) credit losses being reported on the Consolidated Income Statement.
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (Continued)
Table 7: Components of the Provision for (Recapture of) Credit Losses
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
In millions
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021 (a)
2022
2021 (a)
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses
Loans and leases
$
(10)
$
(172)
$
(362)
$
(229)
$
206
$
(182)
$
(296)
Unfunded lending related commitments
42
(23)
16
1
92
19
15
Investment securities
3
1
25
4
26
Other financial assets
1
(14)
19
4
(13)
6
Total provision for (recapture of) credit losses
$
36
$
(208)
$
(327)
$
(203)
$
302
$
(172)
$
(249)
(a) Amounts include $1.0 billion of provision for credit losses that was recorded as part of the BBVA acquisition on June 1, 2021.
Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Class (a)
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
Dollars in millions
Allowance Amount
Total Loans
% of Total Loans
Allowance Amount
Total Loans
% of Total Loans
Allowance Amount
Total Loans
% of Total Loans
Allowance for loan and lease losses
Commercial
Commercial and industrial
$
1,853
$
171,831
1.08
%
$
1,884
$
157,874
1.19
%
$
2,282
$
155,300
1.47
%
Commercial real estate
993
34,452
2.88
%
1,034
34,171
3.03
%
1,404
37,964
3.70
%
Equipment lease financing
91
6,240
1.46
%
85
6,216
1.37
%
126
6,376
1.98
%
Total commercial
2,937
212,523
1.38
%
3,003
198,261
1.51
%
3,812
199,640
1.91
%
Consumer
Residential real estate
36
43,717
0.08
%
25
41,566
0.06
%
63
36,846
0.17
%
Home equity
190
24,693
0.77
%
170
24,185
0.70
%
188
25,174
0.75
%
Automobile
254
15,323
1.66
%
276
16,001
1.72
%
421
17,551
2.40
%
Credit card
715
6,650
10.75
%
708
6,464
10.95
%
711
6,528
10.89
%
Education
63
2,332
2.70
%
66
2,441
2.70
%
98
2,726
3.60
%
Other consumer
267
5,562
4.80
%
310
5,539
5.60
%
437
6,239
7.00
%
Total consumer
1,525
98,277
1.55
%
1,555
96,196
1.62
%
1,918
95,064
2.02
%
Total
4,462
$
310,800
1.44
%
4,558
$
294,457
1.55
%
5,730
$
294,704
1.94
%
Allowance for unfunded lending related commitments
681
639
645
Allowance for credit losses
$
5,143
$
5,197
$
6,375
Supplemental Information
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.65
%
1.76
%
2.16
%
Commercial
1.68
%
1.81
%
2.18
%
Consumer
1.60
%
1.67
%
2.14
%
(a) Excludes allowances for investment securities and other financial assets, which together totaled $163 million, $158 million and $138 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
Details of Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)
Table 9: Nonperforming Assets by Type
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Dollars in millions
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Nonperforming loans, including TDRs
Commercial
Commercial and industrial
Service providers
$
151
$
173
$
188
$
220
$
206
Manufacturing
101
70
52
62
65
Retail/wholesale trade
87
59
50
59
71
Real estate related (a)
59
39
64
49
78
Health care
54
37
46
56
71
Transportation and warehousing
30
28
18
21
18
Technology, media & telecommunications
21
36
33
37
62
Other industries
146
218
345
325
359
Total commercial and industrial
649
660
796
829
930
Commercial real estate
161
332
364
365
501
Equipment lease financing
5
6
8
10
15
Total commercial
815
998
1,168
1,204
1,446
Consumer (b)
Residential real estate
457
526
517
533
503
Home equity
556
576
596
592
626
Automobile
175
181
183
184
191
Credit card
6
8
7
7
7
Other consumer
37
9
9
8
6
Total consumer
1,231
1,300
1,312
1,324
1,333
Total nonperforming loans (c)
2,046
2,298
2,480
2,528
2,779
OREO and foreclosed assets
29
26
26
31
39
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,075
$
2,324
$
2,506
$
2,559
$
2,818
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.66
%
0.78
%
0.86
%
0.87
%
0.94
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans, OREO and foreclosed assets
0.67
%
0.79
%
0.87
%
0.88
%
0.96
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.38
%
0.43
%
0.45
%
0.46
%
0.51
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
218
%
198
%
196
%
212
%
206
%
(a)Represents loans related to customers in the real estate and construction industries.
(b)Excludes most unsecured consumer loans and lines of credit, which are charged off after 120 to 180 days past due and are not placed on nonperforming status.
(c)Nonperforming loans exclude certain government insured or guaranteed loans, loans held for sale and loans accounted for under the fair value option.
Table 10: Change in Nonperforming Assets
April 1, 2022 -
January 1, 2022 -
October 1, 2021 -
July 1, 2021 -
April 1, 2021 -
In millions
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Beginning balance
$
2,324
$
2,506
$
2,559
$
2,818
$
2,179
Acquired nonperforming assets (a)
880
New nonperforming assets
393
346
395
365
207
Charge-offs and valuation adjustments
(55)
(62)
(53)
(71)
(61)
Principal activity, including paydowns and payoffs
(273)
(274)
(240)
(333)
(264)
Asset sales and transfers to loans held for sale
(6)
(21)
(3)
(30)
(15)
Returned to performing status
(308)
(171)
(152)
(190)
(108)
Ending balance
$
2,075
$
2,324
$
2,506
$
2,559
$
2,818
(a)Represents nonperforming assets acquired as a part of the BBVA acquisition on June 1, 2021 and includes $871 million of loans and $9 million of OREO and foreclosed assets. Our second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q included additional information on the BBVA acquisition.
Accruing Loans Past Due (Unaudited)
Under the CARES Act credit reporting rules, certain loans modified due to COVID-19 related hardships are not being reported as past due
for the periods presented based on the contractual terms of the loan, even where borrowers may not be making payments on their loans during the modification period. Our 2021 Form 10-K included additional information on COVID-19 related loan modifications.
Table 11: Accruing Loans Past Due 30 to 59 Days (a)
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Dollars in millions
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Commercial
Commercial and industrial
$
99
$
185
$
235
$
97
$
72
Commercial real estate
28
68
46
68
5
Equipment lease financing
7
20
25
5
3
Total commercial
134
273
306
170
80
Consumer
Residential real estate
Non government insured
230
239
310
178
182
Government insured
68
66
69
81
88
Home equity
43
41
53
45
44
Automobile
102
109
146
114
98
Credit card
37
39
49
42
37
Education
Non government insured
5
5
5
5
5
Government insured
39
36
38
40
41
Other consumer
38
47
35
34
31
Total consumer
562
582
705
539
526
Total
$
696
$
855
$
1,011
$
709
$
606
Supplemental Information
Total accruing loans past due 30-59 days to total loans
0.22
%
0.29
%
0.35
%
0.24
%
0.21
%
Commercial
0.06
%
0.14
%
0.16
%
0.09
%
0.04
%
Consumer
0.57
%
0.61
%
0.74
%
0.57
%
0.55
%
(a)Excludes loans held for sale.
Accruing Loans Past Due (Unaudited) (Continued)
Table 12: Accruing Loans Past Due 60 to 89 Days (a)
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Dollars in millions
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Commercial
Commercial and industrial
$
128
$
64
$
72
$
50
$
27
Commercial real estate
11
41
24
2
3
Equipment lease financing
4
1
2
4
4
Total commercial
143
106
98
56
34
Consumer
Residential real estate
Non government insured
53
47
78
53
53
Government insured
42
37
41
45
52
Home equity
14
16
18
18
17
Automobile
24
26
40
23
20
Credit card
25
28
33
27
24
Education
Non government insured
2
3
2
3
2
Government insured
21
21
23
23
20
Other consumer
21
26
22
15
16
Total consumer
202
204
257
207
204
Total
$
345
$
310
$
355
$
263
$
238
Supplemental Information
Total accruing loans past due 60-89 days to total loans
0.11
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.09
%
0.08
%
Commercial
0.07
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
Consumer
0.21
%
0.21
%
0.27
%
0.22
%
0.21
%
(a)Excludes loans held for sale.
Accruing Loans Past Due (Unaudited) (Continued)
Table 13: Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (a)
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
Dollars in millions
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Commercial
Commercial and industrial
$
138
$
105
$
132
$
56
$
45
Commercial real estate
7
1
11
2
Total commercial
138
112
133
67
47
Consumer
Residential real estate
Non government insured
20
41
59
33
44
Government insured
182
232
269
268
297
Automobile
6
8
14
4
3
Credit card
54
62
62
53
59
Education
Non government insured
2
2
2
1
1
Government insured
56
62
63
60
66
Other consumer
12
15
17
11
14
Total consumer
332
422
486
430
484
Total
$
470
$
534
$
619
$
497
$
531
Supplemental Information
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more to total loans
0.15
%
0.18
%
0.21
%
0.17
%
0.18
%
Commercial
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
Consumer
0.34
%
0.44
%
0.51
%
0.45
%
0.51
%
Total accruing loans past due
$
1,511
$
1,699
$
1,985
$
1,469
$
1,375
Commercial
$
415
$
491
$
537
$
293
$
161
Consumer
$
1,096
$
1,208
$
1,448
$
1,176
$
1,214
Total accruing loans past due to total loans
0.49
%
0.58
%
0.69
%
0.51
%
0.47
%
Commercial
0.20
%
0.25
%
0.28
%
0.15
%
0.08
%
Consumer
1.12
%
1.26
%
1.52
%
1.24
%
1.28
%
(a)Excludes loans held for sale.
Business Segment Descriptions (Unaudited)
Retail Banking provides deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance services, investment management and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. Our customers are serviced through our branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking and mobile channels. As a result of the BBVA acquisition, we have become a coast-to-coast retail bank. Our national expansion strategy is designed to grow customers with digitally-led banking and a thin branch network as we expand into new markets. Deposit products include checking, savings and money market accounts and certificates of deposit. Lending products include residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans and personal and small business loans and lines of credit. The residential mortgage loans are directly originated within our branch network and nationwide, and are typically underwritten to agency and/or third-party standards, and either sold, servicing retained or held on our balance sheet. Brokerage, investment management and cash management products and services include managed, education, retirement and trust accounts.
Corporate & Institutional Bankingprovides lending, treasury management and capital markets products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. Lending products include secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit and equipment leases. The Treasury Management business provides corporations with cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services and access to online/mobile information management and reporting services. Within Treasury Management, PNC Global Transfers provides wholesale money transfer processing capabilities between the U.S., Mexico and other countries primarily in Central America and South America. Capital markets products and services include foreign exchange, derivatives, fixed income, securities underwriting, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory and equity capital markets advisory related services. We also provide commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. Products and services are provided nationally.
Asset Management Group provides private banking for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The Asset Management group is comprised of two distinct operating units:
•PNC Private Bank provides products and services to emerging affluent, high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals and their families including investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration. In addition, multi-generational family planning services are also provided to ultra high net worth individuals and their families which include estate, financial, tax, fiduciary and customized performance reporting through PNC Private Bank Hawthorn.
•Institutional Asset Management provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, retirement plan fiduciary investment services to institutional clients including corporations, healthcare systems, insurance companies, unions, municipalities and non-profits.
Table 14: Period End Employees
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Full-time employees
Retail Banking
33,565
33,293
32,563
33,188
33,471
Other full-time employees
25,390
25,037
25,105
25,442
25,512
Total full-time employees
58,955
58,330
57,668
58,630
58,983
Part-time employees
Retail Banking
1,712
1,670
1,669
1,616
1,821
Other part-time employees
460
82
89
94
431
Total part-time employees
2,172
1,752
1,758
1,710
2,252
Total
61,127
60,082
59,426
60,340
61,235
Table 15: Summary of Business Segment Net Income and Revenue (Unaudited) (a)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
In millions
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Income
Retail Banking
$
322
$
340
$
362
$
447
$
232
$
662
$
839
Corporate & Institutional Banking
1,003
956
1,334
1,123
809
1,959
1,867
Asset Management Group
86
102
106
114
87
188
186
Other
70
10
(509)
(210)
(37)
80
15
Net income excluding noncontrolling
interests
$
1,481
$
1,408
$
1,293
$
1,474
$
1,091
$
2,889
$
2,907
Revenue
Retail Banking
$
2,410
$
2,276
$
2,408
$
2,375
$
2,203
$
4,686
$
4,219
Corporate & Institutional Banking
2,221
1,964
2,281
2,306
1,959
4,185
3,767
Asset Management Group
387
386
388
397
356
773
678
Other
98
66
50
119
149
164
223
Total revenue
$
5,116
$
4,692
$
5,127
$
5,197
$
4,667
$
9,808
$
8,887
(a)Our business information is presented based on our internal management reporting practices. Net interest income in business segment results reflects PNC's internal funds transfer pricing methodology. Assets receive a funding charge and liabilities and capital receive a funding credit based on a transfer pricing methodology that incorporates product repricing characteristics, tenor and other factors.
Table 16: Retail Banking (Unaudited) (a)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
Dollars in millions
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Income Statement
Net interest income
$
1,662
$
1,531
$
1,634
$
1,713
$
1,497
$
3,193
$
2,859
Noninterest income
748
745
774
662
706
1,493
1,360
Total revenue
2,410
2,276
2,408
2,375
2,203
4,686
4,219
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses
55
(81)
55
(113)
214
(26)
(43)
Noninterest expense
1,913
1,892
1,874
1,889
1,677
3,805
3,153
Pretax earnings
442
465
479
599
312
907
1,109
Income taxes
105
109
112
140
73
214
256
Noncontrolling interests
15
16
5
12
7
31
14
Earnings
$
322
$
340
$
362
$
447
$
232
$
662
$
839
Average Balance Sheet
Loans held for sale
$
957
$
1,183
$
1,425
$
1,583
$
1,405
$
1,070
$
1,150
Loans
Consumer
Residential real estate
$
33,240
$
31,528
$
30,888
$
30,702
$
21,653
$
32,389
$
19,573
Home equity
22,886
22,458
22,572
23,047
22,080
22,673
21,957
Automobile
15,566
16,274
16,944
17,377
14,888
15,918
14,392
Credit card
6,508
6,401
6,513
6,484
5,900
6,455
5,860
Education
2,410
2,532
2,620
2,712
2,812
2,470
2,875
Other consumer
2,173
2,348
2,612
2,892
2,175
2,261
2,036
Total consumer
82,783
81,541
82,149
83,214
69,508
82,166
66,693
Commercial
11,044
11,610
12,844
15,895
14,796
11,325
14,272
Total loans
$
93,827
$
93,151
$
94,993
$
99,109
$
84,304
$
93,491
$
80,965
Total assets
$
113,068
$
111,754
$
113,782
$
117,394
$
100,948
$
112,415
$
96,942
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
65,599
$
64,058
$
65,510
$
65,985
$
54,260
$
64,833
$
49,578
Interest-bearing
202,801
201,021
197,312
196,006
178,946
201,916
171,211
Total deposits
$
268,400
$
265,079
$
262,822
$
261,991
$
233,206
$
266,749
$
220,789
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
1.14
%
1.23
%
1.26
%
1.51
%
0.92
%
1.19
%
1.75
%
Noninterest income to total revenue
31
%
33
%
32
%
28
%
32
%
32
%
32
%
Efficiency
79
%
83
%
78
%
80
%
76
%
81
%
75
%
(a)See note (a) on page 13.
Retail Banking (Unaudited) (Continued)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
Dollars in millions, except as noted
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Supplemental Noninterest Income Information
Asset management and brokerage
$
135
$
134
$
131
$
122
$
110
$
269
$
212
Card and cash management
$
351
$
308
$
347
$
346
$
324
$
659
$
588
Lending and deposit services
$
167
$
164
$
157
$
180
$
148
$
331
$
282
Residential and commercial mortgage
$
71
$
99
$
101
$
147
$
103
$
170
$
208
Residential Mortgage Information
Residential mortgage servicing statistics (in billions, except as noted) (a)
Serviced portfolio balance (b)
$
145
$
135
$
133
$
139
$
145
Serviced portfolio acquisitions
$
15
$
6
$
2
$
2
$
33
$
21
$
40
MSR asset value (b)
$
1.6
$
1.3
$
1.1
$
1.1
$
1.1
MSR capitalization value (in basis points) (b)
112
98
81
81
77
Servicing income: (in millions)
Servicing fees, net (c)
$
36
$
33
$
14
$
18
$
(3)
$
69
$
2
Mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of
economic hedge
$
13
$
2
$
2
$
24
$
24
$
15
$
38
Residential mortgage loan statistics
Loan origination volume (in billions)
$
4.8
$
5.1
$
6.6
$
7.4
$
6.5
$
9.9
$
10.8
Loan sale margin percentage
1.88
%
2.45
%
2.55
%
3.01
%
2.67
%
2.18
%
2.92
%
Percentage of originations represented by:
Purchase volume (d)
74
%
42
%
38
%
47
%
48
%
57
%
43
%
Refinance volume
26
%
58
%
62
%
53
%
52
%
43
%
57
%
Other Information (b)
Customer-related statistics (average)
Non-teller deposit transactions (e)
64
%
64
%
64
%
66
%
65
%
64
%
66
%
Digital consumer customers (f)
78
%
78
%
79
%
80
%
80
%
78
%
80
%
Credit-related statistics
Nonperforming assets
$
1,088
$
1,168
$
1,220
$
1,220
$
1,245
Net charge-offs - loans and leases
$
88
$
141
$
124
$
82
$
79
$
229
$
187
Other statistics
ATMs
9,301
9,502
9,523
9,572
9,636
Branches (g)
2,535
2,591
2,629
2,712
2,724
Brokerage account client assets (in billions) (h)
$
68
$
74
$
78
$
76
$
83
(a)Represents mortgage loan servicing balances for third parties and the related income.
(b)Presented as of period end, except for average customer-related statistics and net charge-offs, which are both shown for the three and six months ended.
(c)Servicing fees net of impact of decrease in MSR value due to passage of time, including the impact from both regularly scheduled loan payments, prepayments, and loans that were paid down or paid off during the period.
(d)Mortgages with borrowers as part of residential real estate purchase transactions.
(e)Percentage of total consumer and business banking deposit transactions processed at an ATM or through our mobile banking application.
(f)Represents consumer checking relationships that process the majority of their transactions through non-teller channels.
(g)Excludes stand-alone mortgage offices and satellite offices (e.g., drive-ups, electronic branches and retirement centers) that provide limited products and/or services.
Commercial mortgage servicing rights valuation,
net of economic hedge
33
13
16
14
33
46
50
Total
$
123
$
97
$
148
$
146
$
128
$
220
$
265
MSR asset value (e)
$
988
$
886
$
740
$
703
$
682
Average loans by C&IB business
Corporate Banking
$
103,595
$
92,503
$
87,284
$
85,208
$
77,645
$
98,079
$
75,806
Real Estate
44,202
43,213
44,787
47,335
41,188
43,710
39,799
Business Credit
28,246
26,535
26,065
25,540
22,965
27,395
22,263
Commercial Banking
9,459
10,045
10,924
13,458
12,513
9,751
11,919
Other
7,505
7,866
7,774
4,275
3,384
7,685
3,319
Total average loans
$
193,007
$
180,162
$
176,834
$
175,816
$
157,695
$
186,620
$
153,106
Credit-related statistics
Nonperforming assets (e)
$
674
$
866
$
1,007
$
1,061
$
1,274
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - loans and leases
$
11
$
(1)
$
(1)
$
13
$
233
$
10
$
277
(a)See note (a) on page 13.
(b)Amounts are reported in net interest income and noninterest income.
(c)Represents commercial mortgage banking income for valuations on commercial mortgage loans held for sale and related commitments, derivative valuations, origination fees, gains on sale of loans held for sale and net interest income on loans held for sale.
(d)Represents net interest income and noninterest income from loan servicing, net of reduction in commercial mortgage servicing rights due to ammortization expense and payoffs. Commercial mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of economic hedge is shown separately.
(e)Presented as of period end.
Table 18: Asset Management Group (Unaudited) (a)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
Dollars in millions, except as noted
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
Income Statement
Net interest income
$
153
$
138
$
130
$
141
$
112
$
291
$
205
Noninterest income
234
248
258
256
244
482
473
Total revenue
387
386
388
397
356
773
678
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses
5
2
(15)
(6)
23
7
14
Noninterest expense
270
251
265
255
219
521
421
Pretax earnings
112
133
138
148
114
245
243
Income taxes
26
31
32
34
27
57
57
Earnings
$
86
$
102
$
106
$
114
$
87
$
188
$
186
Average Balance Sheet
Loans
Consumer
Residential real estate
$
7,835
$
6,989
$
6,295
$
5,727
$
4,439
$
7,414
$
4,040
Other consumer
4,633
4,541
4,535
4,544
4,190
4,587
4,099
Total consumer
12,468
11,530
10,830
10,271
8,629
12,001
8,139
Commercial
1,560
1,848
2,093
2,693
1,415
1,704
1,087
Total loans
$
14,028
$
13,378
$
12,923
$
12,964
$
10,044
$
13,705
$
9,226
Total assets
$
14,449
$
13,801
$
13,317
$
13,805
$
10,640
$
14,126
$
9,761
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
2,824
$
3,458
$
3,025
$
4,332
$
2,537
$
3,140
$
2,148
Interest-bearing
28,839
29,830
26,318
24,984
20,894
29,331
19,865
Total deposits
$
31,663
$
33,288
$
29,343
$
29,316
$
23,431
$
32,471
$
22,013
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
2.39
%
3.00
%
3.16
%
3.28
%
3.28
%
2.68
%
3.84
%
Noninterest income to total revenue
60
%
64
%
66
%
64
%
69
%
62
%
70
%
Efficiency
70
%
65
%
68
%
64
%
62
%
67
%
62
%
Other Information
Nonperforming assets (b)
$
114
$
72
$
62
$
80
$
85
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - loans and leases
$
(1)
$
2
$
1
$
(1)
$
2
$
1
$
2
Brokerage account client assets (in billions) (b)
$
4
$
5
$
5
$
5
$
5
Client Assets Under Administration (in billions) (b) (c)
Discretionary client assets under management
$
167
$
182
$
192
$
183
$
183
Nondiscretionary client assets under administration
153
165
175
170
172
Total
$
320
$
347
$
367
$
353
$
355
Discretionary client assets under management
PNC Private Bank
$
103
$
115
$
123
$
117
$
119
Institutional Asset Management
64
67
69
66
64
Total
$
167
$
182
$
192
$
183
$
183
(a)See note (a) on page 13.
(b)As of period end.
(c)Excludes brokerage account client assets.
Glossary of Terms
2019 Tailoring Rules - Rules adopted by the federal banking agencies to better tailor the application of their capital, liquidity, and enhanced prudential requirements for banking organizations to the asset size and risk profile (as measured by certain regulatory metrics) of the banking organization. Effective January 1, 2020, the agencies' capital and liquidity rules classify all BHCs with $100 billion or more in total assets into one of four categories (Category I, Category II, Category III, and Category IV).
Adjusted average total assets - Primarily consisted of total average quarterly (or annual) assets plus/less unrealized losses (gains) on investment securities, less goodwill and certain other intangible assets (net of eligible deferred taxes).
Allowance for credit losses (ACL) - A valuation account that is deducted from or added to the amortized cost basis of the related
financial assets to present the net carrying value at the amount expected to be collected on the financial asset.
Amortized cost basis - Amount at which a financial asset is originated or acquired, adjusted for applicable accretion or amortization of premiums, discounts and net deferred fees or costs, collection of cash, charge-offs, foreign exchange and fair value hedge accounting adjustments.
Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital (Tailoring Rules) - Common stock plus related surplus, net of treasury stock, plus retained earnings, less goodwill, net of associated deferred tax liabilities, less other disallowed intangibles, net of deferred tax liabilities and plus/less other adjustments. Investments in unconsolidated financial institutions, as well as mortgage servicing rights and deferred tax assets, must then be deducted to the extent such items (net of associated deferred tax liabilities) individually exceed 25% of our adjusted Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital.
Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital ratio - Common equity Tier 1 capital divided by period-end risk-weighted assets (as applicable).
Basel III Tier 1 capital - Common equity Tier 1 capital, plus qualifying preferred stock, plus certain trust preferred capital securities, plus certain noncontrolling interests that are held by others and plus/less other adjustments.
Basel III Tier 1 capital ratio - Tier 1 capital divided by period-end risk-weighted assets (as applicable).
Basel III Total capital - Tier 1 capital plus qualifying subordinated debt, plus certain trust preferred securities, plus, under the Basel III transitional rules and the standardized approach, the allowance for loan and lease losses included in Tier 2 capital and other.
Basel III Total capital ratio - Basel III Total capital divided by period-end risk-weighted assets (as applicable).
BBVA - BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.
BBVA, S.A. - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.
BBVA USA - BBVA USA, the Alabama-chartered bank subsidiary of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.
BlackRock - BlackRock, Inc.
Charge-off - Process of removing a loan or portion of a loan from our balance sheet because it is considered uncollectible. We also record a charge-off when a loan is transferred from portfolio holdings to held for sale by reducing the loan carrying amount to the fair value of the loan, if fair value is less than carrying amount.
Common shareholders' equity - Total shareholders' equity less the liquidation value of preferred stock.
Credit valuation adjustment - Represents an adjustment to the fair value of our derivatives for our own and counterparties' non-performance risk.
Criticized commercial loans - Loans with potential or identified weaknesses based upon internal risk ratings that comply with the regulatory classification definitions of "Special Mention," "Substandard" or "Doubtful."
Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) - Methodology for estimating the allowance for credit losses on in-scope financial assets held at amortized cost and unfunded lending related commitments which uses a combination of expected losses over a reasonable and supportable forecast period, a reversion period and long run average credit losses for their estimated contractual term.
Discretionary client assets under management - Assets over which we have sole or shared investment authority for our customers/clients. We do not include these assets on our Consolidated Balance Sheet.
Earning assets - Assets that generate income, which include: interest-earning deposits with banks; loans held for sale; loans; investment securities; and certain other assets.
Effective duration - A measurement, expressed in years, that, when multiplied by a change in interest rates, would approximate the percentage change in value of on- and off- balance sheet positions.
Efficiency - Noninterest expense divided by total revenue.
Fair value - The price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.
Fee income - Refers to the following categories within Noninterest income: Asset management; Consumer services; Corporate services; Residential mortgage; and Service charges on deposits.
FICO score - A credit bureau-based industry standard score created by Fair Isaac Co. which predicts the likelihood of borrower default. We use FICO scores both in underwriting and assessing credit risk in our consumer lending portfolio. Lower FICO scores indicate likely higher risk of default, while higher FICO scores indicate likely lower risk of default. FICO scores are updated on a periodic basis.
GAAP - Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Leverage ratio - Basel III Tier 1 capital divided by average quarterly adjusted total assets.
Nondiscretionary client assets under administration - Assets we hold for our customers/clients in a nondiscretionary, custodial capacity. We do not include these assets on our Consolidated Balance Sheet.
Nonperforming assets - Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans, OREO and foreclosed assets. We do not accrue interest income on assets classified as nonperforming.
Nonperforming loans - Loans accounted for at amortized cost whose credit quality has deteriorated to the extent that full collection of contractual principal and interest is not probable, including TDRs which have not returned to performing status. Interest income is not recognized on nonperforming loans. Nonperforming loans exclude certain government insured or guaranteed loans for which we expect to collect substantially all principal and interest, loans held for sale and loans accounted for under the fair value option.
Operating leverage - The period to period dollar or percentage change in total revenue less the dollar or percentage change in noninterest expense. A positive variance indicates that revenue growth exceeded expense growth (i.e., positive operating leverage) while a negative variance implies expense growth exceeded revenue growth (i.e., negative operating leverage).
Other real estate owned (OREO) and foreclosed assets - Assets taken in settlement of troubled loans primarily through deed-in-lieu of foreclosure or foreclosure. Foreclosed assets include real and personal property. Certain assets that have a government-guarantee which are classified as other receivables are excluded.
Purchased credit deteriorated assets (PCD) - Acquired loans or debt securities that, at acquisition, are determined to have experienced a more-than-insignificant deterioration in credit quality since origination or issuance.
Risk-weighted assets - Computed by the assignment of specific risk-weights (as defined by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System) to assets and off-balance sheet instruments.
Servicing rights - Intangible assets or liabilities created by an obligation to service assets for others. Typical servicing rights include the right to receive a fee for collecting and forwarding payments on loans and related taxes and insurance premiums held in escrow.
Supplementary leverage ratio - Basel III Tier 1 capital divided by Supplementary leverage exposure.
Taxable-equivalent interest income - The interest income earned on certain assets that is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. These tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of yields and margins for all interest-earning assets, we use interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating average yields and net interest margins by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to
interest income earned on other taxable investments. This adjustment is not permitted under GAAP on the Consolidated Income Statement.
Troubled debt restructuring (TDR) - A loan whose terms have been restructured in a manner that grants a concession to a borrower experiencing financial difficulties.
Unfunded lending related commitments - Standby letters of credit, financial guarantees, commitments to extend credit and similar unfunded obligations that are not unilaterally, unconditionally, cancelable at PNC's option.
Yield curve - A graph showing the relationship between the yields on financial instruments or market indices of the same credit quality with different maturities. For example, a "normal" or "positive" yield curve exists when long-term bonds have higher yields than short-term bonds. A "flat" yield curve exists when yields are the same for short-term and long-term bonds. A "steep" yield curve exists when yields on long-term bonds are significantly higher than on short-term bonds. An "inverted" or "negative" yield curve exists when short-term bonds have higher yields than long-term bonds.
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 15:13:02 UTC.