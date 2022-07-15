PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT SECOND QUARTER 2022 - Form 8-K

THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT

SECOND QUARTER 2022

(UNAUDITED)





The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary, unaudited and based on data available on July 15, 2022. We have reclassified certain prior period amounts to be consistent with the current period presentation, which we believe is more meaningful to readers of our consolidated financial statements. This information speaks only as of the particular date or dates included in the schedules. We do not undertake any obligation to, and disclaim any duty to, correct or update any of the information provided in this Financial Supplement. Our future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties as described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.





BUSINESS

PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services companies in the United States (U.S.) and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PNC has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management, providing many of its products and services nationally. PNC's retail branch network is located coast-to-coast. PNC also has strategic international offices in four countries outside the U.S.





PRESENTATION OF NONINTEREST INCOME

Effective for the first quarter of 2022, PNC updated the presentation of its noninterest income categorization to be based on product and service type, and accordingly, has changed the basis of presentation of its noninterest income revenue streams to: (i) Asset management and brokerage, (ii) Capital markets related, (iii) Card and cash management, (iv) Lending and deposit services, (v) Residential and commercial mortgage and (vi) Other noninterest income. For a description of each updated noninterest income revenue stream, see our first quarter 2022 Form 10-Q.





ACQUISITION OF BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

On June 1, 2021, PNC acquired BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. (BBVA), a U.S. financial holding company conducting its business operations primarily through its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA. PNC paid $11.5 billion in cash as consideration for the acquisition.





On October 8, 2021, BBVA USA merged into PNC Bank. As of October 12, 2021, PNC converted approximately 2.6 million

customers, 9,000 employees and over 600 branches across seven states. Our 2021 results of operations reflect the benefit of BBVA's acquired business operations for the period since the acquisition closed on June 1, 2021. PNC's balance sheets include BBVA's balances for all periods presented.





















Table 1: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 In millions, except per share data 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Interest Income Loans $ 2,504 $ 2,293 $ 2,414 $ 2,437 $ 2,160 $ 4,797 $ 4,156 Investment securities 631 544 484 460 469 1,175 890 Other 146 77 77 78 72 223 138 Total interest income 3,281 2,914 2,975 2,975 2,701 6,195 5,184 Interest Expense Deposits 88 27 27 29 30 115 70 Borrowed funds 142 83 86 90 90 225 185 Total interest expense 230 110 113 119 120 340 255 Net interest income 3,051 2,804 2,862 2,856 2,581 5,855 4,929 Noninterest Income Asset management and brokerage 365 377 385 375 350 742 678 Capital markets related 409 252 460 482 324 661 635 Card and cash management 671 620 646 663 597 1,291 1,089 Lending and deposit services 282 269 273 305 270 551 524 Residential and commercial mortgage 161 159 209 248 206 320 393 Other (a) 177 211 292 268 339 388 639 Total noninterest income 2,065 1,888 2,265 2,341 2,086 3,953 3,958 Total revenue 5,116 4,692 5,127 5,197 4,667 9,808 8,887 Provision For (Recapture of) Credit Losses 36 (208) (327) (203) 302 (172) (249) Noninterest Expense Personnel 1,779 1,717 2,038 1,986 1,640 3,496 3,117 Occupancy 246 258 260 248 217 504 432 Equipment 351 331 437 355 326 682 619 Marketing 95 61 97 103 74 156 119 Other 773 805 959 895 793 1,578 1,337 Total noninterest expense 3,244 3,172 3,791 3,587 3,050 6,416 5,624 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 1,836 1,728 1,663 1,813 1,315 3,564 3,512 Income taxes 340 299 357 323 212 639 583 Net income 1,496 1,429 1,306 1,490 1,103 2,925 2,929 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 15 21 13 16 12 36 22 Preferred stock dividends (b) 71 45 71 57 48 116 105 Preferred stock discount accretion and

redemptions 1 2 2 1 1 3 2 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,409 $ 1,361 $ 1,220 $ 1,416 $ 1,042 $ 2,770 $ 2,800 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 3.39 $ 3.23 $ 2.87 $ 3.31 $ 2.43 $ 6.62 $ 6.54 Diluted $ 3.39 $ 3.23 $ 2.86 $ 3.30 $ 2.43 $ 6.61 $ 6.53 Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 414 420 424 426 427 417 426 Diluted 414 420 424 426 427 417 427 Efficiency 63 % 68 % 74 % 69 % 65 % 65 % 63 % Noninterest income to total revenue 40 % 40 % 44 % 45 % 45 % 40 % 45 % Effective tax rate from continuing operations (c) 18.5 % 17.3 % 21.5 % 17.8 % 16.1 % 17.9 % 16.6 %

(a)Includes net gains (losses) on sales of securities of less than $(1) million, $(4) million, $14 million, $15 million, and $10 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively, and $(4) million and $35 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

(b)Dividends are payable quarterly other than Series R and Series S preferred stock, which are payable semiannually.

(c)The effective income tax rates are generally lower than the statutory rate due to the relationship of pretax income to tax credits and earnings that are not subject to tax.









Table 2: Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 In millions, except par value 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 8,582 $ 7,572 $ 8,004 $ 8,843 $ 8,724 Interest-earning deposits with banks (a) 28,404 48,776 74,250 75,478 72,447 Loans held for sale (b) 1,191 1,506 2,231 2,121 2,227 Investment securities - available for sale 52,984 112,313 131,536 124,127 125,058 Investment securities - held to maturity 79,748 20,098 1,426 1,479 1,485 Loans (b) 310,800 294,457 288,372 290,230 294,704 Allowance for loan and lease losses (4,462) (4,558) (4,868) (5,355) (5,730) Net loans 306,338 289,899 283,504 284,875 288,974 Equity investments 8,441 7,798 8,180 7,737 7,521 Mortgage servicing rights 2,608 2,208 1,818 1,833 1,793 Goodwill 10,916 10,916 10,916 10,885 10,958 Other (b) 41,574 40,160 35,326 36,137 35,025 Total assets $ 540,786 $ 541,246 $ 557,191 $ 553,515 $ 554,212 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 146,438 $ 150,798 $ 155,175 $ 156,305 $ 154,190 Interest-bearing 294,373 299,399 302,103 292,597 298,693 Total deposits 440,811 450,197 457,278 448,902 452,883 Borrowed funds Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 10,000 Bank notes and senior debt 14,358 16,206 20,661 22,993 24,408 Subordinated debt 7,487 6,766 6,996 7,074 7,120 Other (b) 4,139 3,599 3,127 3,404 3,285 Total borrowed funds 35,984 26,571 30,784 33,471 34,813 Allowance for unfunded lending related commitments 681 639 662 646 645 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,622 14,623 12,741 14,199 11,186 Total liabilities 493,098 492,030 501,465 497,218 499,527 Equity Preferred stock (c) Common stock - $5 par value Authorized 800 shares, issued 543 shares 2,714 2,713 2,713 2,713 2,713 Capital surplus 18,531 17,487 17,457 17,453 15,928 Retained earnings 51,841 51,058 50,228 49,541 48,663 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,358) (5,731) 409 1,079 1,463 Common stock held in treasury at cost: 132, 128, 123, 120, and 118 shares (17,076) (16,346) (15,112) (14,527) (14,140) Total shareholders' equity 47,652 49,181 55,695 56,259 54,627 Noncontrolling interests 36 35 31 38 58 Total equity 47,688 49,216 55,726 56,297 54,685 Total liabilities and equity $ 540,786 $ 541,246 $ 557,191 $ 553,515 $ 554,212

(a)Amounts include balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank of $28.0 billion, $48.4 billion, $73.8 billion, $75.1 billion and $71.9 billion as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

(b)Amounts include assets and liabilities for which PNC has elected the fair value option. Our first quarter 2022 Form 10-Q included, and our second quarter 2022 Form 10-Q will include, additional information regarding these items.

(c)Par value less than $0.5 million at each date.









Table 3: Average Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (a) (b) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 In millions 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Assets Interest-earning assets: Investment securities Securities available for sale Residential mortgage-backed Agency $ 37,285 $ 67,498 $ 64,521 $ 63,163 $ 56,042 $ 52,308 $ 50,700 Non-agency 902 1,007 974 1,051 1,142 954 1,189 Commercial mortgage-backed 4,362 5,229 5,538 6,134 6,465 4,793 6,354 Asset-backed 2,388 6,225 6,206 5,608 5,855 4,296 5,581 U.S. Treasury and government agencies 17,480 47,468 44,415 38,149 32,419 32,391 27,392 Other 4,200 4,876 4,741 4,994 5,107 4,536 4,835 Total securities available for sale 66,617 132,303 126,395 119,099 107,030 99,278 96,051 Securities held to maturity Residential mortgage-backed 33,086 106 16,687 Commercial mortgage-backed 1,175 591 Asset-backed 4,119 2,071 U.S. Treasury and government agencies 28,167 919 812 807 802 14,618 800 Other 1,560 569 642 680 671 1,068 660 Total securities held to maturity 68,107 1,594 1,454 1,487 1,473 35,035 1,460 Total investment securities 134,724 133,897 127,849 120,586 108,503 134,313 97,511 Loans Commercial and industrial 166,968 155,481 152,355 152,964 137,892 161,256 133,966 Commercial real estate 34,467 34,004 35,256 37,054 31,611 34,237 30,113 Equipment lease financing 6,200 6,099 6,183 6,300 6,332 6,150 6,332 Consumer 54,551 54,965 56,244 57,533 52,575 54,757 51,744 Residential real estate 42,604 40,152 38,872 37,475 27,197 41,385 24,764 Total loans 304,790 290,701 288,910 291,326 255,607 297,785 246,919 Interest-earning deposits with banks (c) 39,539 62,540 75,377 80,274 78,522 50,976 81,947 Other interest-earning assets 10,085 9,417 9,113 9,113 8,079 9,821 7,955 Total interest-earning assets 489,138 496,555 501,249 501,299 450,711 492,895 434,332 Noninterest-earning assets 54,856 53,541 58,123 57,943 53,718 54,133 52,093 Total assets $ 543,994 $ 550,096 $ 559,372 $ 559,242 $ 504,429 $ 547,028 $ 486,425 Liabilities and Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits Money market $ 58,019 $ 62,596 $ 65,214 $ 82,911 $ 64,990 $ 60,295 $ 62,053 Demand 119,636 112,372 108,345 106,588 99,091 116,024 95,376 Savings 109,063 108,532 104,644 89,679 87,307 108,799 85,129 Time deposits 10,378 16,043 18,029 19,293 18,048 13,195 18,246 Total interest-bearing deposits 297,096 299,543 296,232 298,471 269,436 298,313 260,804 Borrowed funds Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 6,978 265 3,508 1,332 Bank notes and senior debt 16,172 18,015 21,581 22,573 22,620 17,089 22,709 Subordinated debt 6,998 6,773 6,779 6,787 6,218 6,886 6,074 Other 5,508 5,524 5,987 4,992 5,046 5,515 4,555 Total borrowed funds 35,656 30,312 34,347 34,352 34,149 32,998 34,670 Total interest-bearing liabilities 332,752 329,855 330,579 332,823 303,585 331,311 295,474 Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Noninterest-bearing deposits 149,432 153,726 156,549 155,948 132,283 151,567 122,843 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,232 14,058 16,818 15,332 14,755 14,146 14,508 Equity 47,578 52,457 55,426 55,139 53,806 50,004 53,600 Total liabilities and equity $ 543,994 $ 550,096 $ 559,372 $ 559,242 $ 504,429 $ 547,028 $ 486,425

(a)Calculated using average daily balances.

(b)Nonaccrual loans are included in loans, net of unearned income. The impact of financial derivatives used in interest rate risk management is included in the interest income/expense and average yields/rates of the related assets and liabilities. Basis adjustments related to hedged items are included in noninterest-earning assets and noninterest-bearing liabilities. Average balances of securities are based on amortized historical cost (excluding adjustments to fair value, which are included in other assets). Average balances for certain loans and borrowed funds accounted for at fair value are included in noninterest-earning assets and noninterest-bearing liabilities, with changes in fair value recorded in Noninterest income.

(c)Amounts include average balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank of $39.3 billion, $62.3 billion, $75.1 billion, $80.1 billion and $78.3 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, and $50.7 billion and $81.7 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.





Table 4: Details of Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Average yields/rates (a) Yield on interest-earning assets Investment securities Securities available for sale Residential mortgage-backed Agency 2.17 % 1.73 % 1.47 % 1.41 % 1.61 % 1.89 % 1.66 % Non-agency 7.56 % 7.53 % 7.36 % 8.07 % 7.85 % 7.55 % 7.54 % Commercial mortgage-backed 2.45 % 2.36 % 2.37 % 2.34 % 2.49 % 2.40 % 2.54 % Asset-backed 1.84 % 1.35 % 1.48 % 1.50 % 2.07 % 1.49 % 1.96 % U.S. Treasury and government agencies 1.60 % 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.18 % 1.30 % 1.29 % 1.45 % Other 2.59 % 2.73 % 2.77 % 2.90 % 3.00 % 2.67 % 3.13 % Total securities available for sale 2.13 % 1.62 % 1.50 % 1.51 % 1.73 % 1.79 % 1.82 % Securities held to maturity Residential mortgage-backed 1.98 % 1.96 % Commercial mortgage-backed 2.30 % 2.29 % Asset-backed 1.92 % 1.91 % U.S. Treasury and government agencies 1.05 % 2.61 % 2.89 % 2.88 % 2.86 % 1.09 % 2.85 % Other 4.21 % 4.17 % 4.20 % 4.33 % 3.67 % 4.19 % 3.91 % Total securities held to maturity 1.65 % 2.99 % 3.47 % 3.54 % 3.23 % 1.67 % 3.33 % Total investment securities 1.89 % 1.64 % 1.52 % 1.54 % 1.75 % 1.76 % 1.85 % Loans Commercial and industrial 2.90 % 2.75 % 2.90 % 2.80 % 2.89 % 2.83 % 2.90 % Commercial real estate 3.15 % 2.79 % 2.86 % 3.17 % 2.92 % 3.01 % 2.86 % Equipment lease financing 3.62 % 3.74 % 3.81 % 3.83 % 3.76 % 3.68 % 3.83 % Consumer 4.68 % 4.69 % 4.71 % 4.85 % 4.82 % 4.68 % 4.80 % Residential real estate 3.11 % 3.10 % 3.26 % 3.15 % 3.50 % 3.07 % 3.51 % Total loans 3.29 % 3.19 % 3.32 % 3.32 % 3.38 % 3.24 % 3.38 % Interest-earning deposits with banks 0.79 % 0.19 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.11 % 0.42 % 0.10 % Other interest-earning assets 2.70 % 2.07 % 2.14 % 2.03 % 2.46 % 2.36 % 2.40 % Total yield on interest-earning assets 2.69 % 2.37 % 2.36 % 2.36 % 2.40 % 2.53 % 2.40 % Rate on interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits Money market 0.19 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.03 % Demand 0.15 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.09 % 0.03 % Savings 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.05 % Time deposits 0.18 % 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.20 % 0.15 % 0.26 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.12 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.05 % Borrowed funds Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1.24 % 0.35 % 1.24 % 0.42 % Bank notes and senior debt 1.61 % 1.02 % 0.94 % 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.30 % 1.01 % Subordinated debt 1.94 % 1.40 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.35 % 1.68 % 1.39 % Other 1.46 % 0.97 % 0.79 % 0.93 % 0.97 % 1.22 % 1.07 % Total borrowed funds 1.58 % 1.10 % 0.98 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.36 % 1.06 % Total rate on interest-bearing liabilities 0.27 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.17 % Interest rate spread 2.42 % 2.24 % 2.23 % 2.22 % 2.24 % 2.33 % 2.23 % Benefit from use of noninterest-bearing sources (b) 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.05 % Net interest margin 2.50 % 2.28 % 2.27 % 2.27 % 2.29 % 2.39 % 2.28 %

(a)Yields and rates are calculated using the applicable annualized interest income or interest expense divided by the applicable average earning assets or interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the total yield on interest-earning assets minus the total rate on interest-bearing liabilities and includes the benefit from use of noninterest-bearing sources. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating average yields used in the calculation of net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. This adjustment is not permitted under GAAP in the Consolidated Income Statement. The taxable-equivalent adjustments to net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 were $25 million, $22 million, $22 million, $22 million and $15 million, respectively. The taxable-equivalent adjustments to net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 were $47 million and $30 million, respectively.

(b)Represents the positive effects of investing noninterest-bearing sources in interest-earning assets.









Table 5: Details of Loans (Unaudited)

June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 In millions 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Commercial Commercial and industrial Manufacturing $ 27,179 $ 25,035 $ 22,597 $ 22,760 $ 22,709 Retail/wholesale trade 26,475 25,027 22,803 22,238 22,596 Service providers 21,184 20,584 20,750 20,969 22,303 Financial services 19,594 17,674 17,950 18,022 15,947 Technology, media & telecommunications 16,249 10,684 10,070 8,920 9,195 Real estate related (a) 16,179 15,459 15,123 14,809 14,945 Health care 10,153 9,810 9,944 10,567 11,713 Transportation and warehousing 7,604 7,209 7,136 7,318 7,967 Other industries 27,214 26,392 26,560 27,132 27,925 Total commercial and industrial 171,831 157,874 152,933 152,735 155,300 Commercial real estate 34,452 34,171 34,015 36,195 37,964 Equipment lease financing 6,240 6,216 6,130 6,257 6,376 Total commercial 212,523 198,261 193,078 195,187 199,640 Consumer Residential real estate 43,717 41,566 39,712 38,214 36,846 Home equity 24,693 24,185 24,061 24,479 25,174 Automobile 15,323 16,001 16,635 17,265 17,551 Credit card 6,650 6,464 6,626 6,466 6,528 Education 2,332 2,441 2,533 2,653 2,726 Other consumer 5,562 5,539 5,727 5,966 6,239 Total consumer 98,277 96,196 95,294 95,043 95,064 Total loans $ 310,800 $ 294,457 $ 288,372 $ 290,230 $ 294,704

(a)Represents loans to customers in the real estate and construction industries.









Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)





Three months ended Six months ended June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 Dollars in millions 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Allowance for loan and lease losses Beginning balance $ 4,558 $ 4,868 $ 5,355 $ 5,730 $ 4,714 $ 4,868 $ 5,361 Acquisition PCD reserves (59) 1,115 1,115 Gross charge-offs: Commercial and industrial (30) (41) (35) (46) (245) (71) (304) Commercial real estate (5) (10) (2) (1) (28) (15) (33) Equipment lease financing (2) (1) (4) (3) (1) (3) (6) Residential real estate (7) (4) (4) (3) (7) (7) Home equity (2) (4) (4) (2) (7) (6) (14) Automobile (34) (52) (49) (33) (35) (86) (87) Credit card (67) (68) (60) (62) (65) (135) (134) Education (4) (4) (4) (3) (3) (8) (8) Other consumer (51) (64) (62) (52) (41) (115) (78) Total gross charge-offs (195) (251) (224) (206) (428) (446) (671) Recoveries: Commercial and industrial 15 30 20 25 29 45 43 Commercial real estate 1 1 2 2 2 2 3 Equipment lease financing 3 3 3 2 3 6 6 Residential real estate 6 5 8 9 6 11 11 Home equity 18 21 23 25 21 39 38 Automobile 39 31 26 38 41 70 79 Credit card 19 12 10 13 11 31 23 Education 2 1 2 2 2 3 4 Other consumer 9 10 6 9 7 19 12 Total recoveries 112 114 100 125 122 226 219 Net (charge-offs) / recoveries: Commercial and industrial (15) (11) (15) (21) (216) (26) (261) Commercial real estate (4) (9) 1 (26) (13) (30) Equipment lease financing 1 2 (1) (1) 2 3 Residential real estate 6 (2) 4 5 3 4 4 Home equity 16 17 19 23 14 33 24 Automobile 5 (21) (23) 5 6 (16) (8) Credit card (48) (56) (50) (49) (54) (104) (111) Education (2) (3) (2) (1) (1) (5) (4) Other consumer (42) (54) (56) (43) (34) (96) (66) Total net (charge-offs) (a) (83) (137) (124) (81) (306) (220) (452) Provision for (recapture of) credit losses (b) (10) (172) (362) (229) 206 (182) (296) Other (3) (1) (1) (6) 1 (4) 2 Ending balance $ 4,462 $ 4,558 $ 4,868 $ 5,355 $ 5,730 $ 4,462 $ 5,730 Supplemental Information Net charge-offs Commercial net charge-offs $ (18) $ (18) $ (16) $ (21) $ (240) $ (36) $ (291) Consumer net charge-offs (65) (119) (108) (60) (66) (184) (161) Total net charge-offs (a) $ (83) $ (137) $ (124) $ (81) $ (306) $ (220) $ (452) Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.11 % 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.48 % 0.15 % 0.37 % Commercial 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.55 % 0.04 % 0.34 % Consumer 0.27 % 0.51 % 0.45 % 0.25 % 0.33 % 0.39 % 0.42 % Table 6: Change in Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

(a) Amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 included $248 million attributable to BBVA, primarily related to commercial and industrial loans, which were largely the result of required purchase accounting treatment for the BBVA acquisition on June 1, 2021.

(b) See Table 7 for the components of the Provision for (recapture of) credit losses being reported on the Consolidated Income Statement.









Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (Continued)





Table 7: Components of the Provision for (Recapture of) Credit Losses

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 In millions 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (a) 2022 2021 (a) Provision for (recapture of) credit losses Loans and leases $ (10) $ (172) $ (362) $ (229) $ 206 $ (182) $ (296) Unfunded lending related commitments 42 (23) 16 1 92 19 15 Investment securities 3 1 25 4 26 Other financial assets 1 (14) 19 4 (13) 6 Total provision for (recapture of) credit losses $ 36 $ (208) $ (327) $ (203) $ 302 $ (172) $ (249)

(a) Amounts include $1.0 billion of provision for credit losses that was recorded as part of the BBVA acquisition on June 1, 2021.





Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Class (a)

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021

Dollars in millions Allowance Amount Total Loans % of Total Loans Allowance Amount Total Loans % of Total Loans Allowance Amount Total Loans % of Total Loans Allowance for loan and lease losses Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 1,853 $ 171,831 1.08 % $ 1,884 $ 157,874 1.19 % $ 2,282 $ 155,300 1.47 % Commercial real estate 993 34,452 2.88 % 1,034 34,171 3.03 % 1,404 37,964 3.70 % Equipment lease financing 91 6,240 1.46 % 85 6,216 1.37 % 126 6,376 1.98 % Total commercial 2,937 212,523 1.38 % 3,003 198,261 1.51 % 3,812 199,640 1.91 % Consumer Residential real estate 36 43,717 0.08 % 25 41,566 0.06 % 63 36,846 0.17 % Home equity 190 24,693 0.77 % 170 24,185 0.70 % 188 25,174 0.75 % Automobile 254 15,323 1.66 % 276 16,001 1.72 % 421 17,551 2.40 % Credit card 715 6,650 10.75 % 708 6,464 10.95 % 711 6,528 10.89 % Education 63 2,332 2.70 % 66 2,441 2.70 % 98 2,726 3.60 % Other consumer 267 5,562 4.80 % 310 5,539 5.60 % 437 6,239 7.00 % Total consumer 1,525 98,277 1.55 % 1,555 96,196 1.62 % 1,918 95,064 2.02 % Total 4,462 $ 310,800 1.44 % 4,558 $ 294,457 1.55 % 5,730 $ 294,704 1.94 % Allowance for unfunded lending related commitments 681 639 645 Allowance for credit losses $ 5,143 $ 5,197 $ 6,375 Supplemental Information Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.65 % 1.76 % 2.16 % Commercial 1.68 % 1.81 % 2.18 % Consumer 1.60 % 1.67 % 2.14 %





(a) Excludes allowances for investment securities and other financial assets, which together totaled $163 million, $158 million and $138 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.





Details of Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)





Table 9: Nonperforming Assets by Type

June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Dollars in millions 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Nonperforming loans, including TDRs Commercial Commercial and industrial Service providers $ 151 $ 173 $ 188 $ 220 $ 206 Manufacturing 101 70 52 62 65 Retail/wholesale trade 87 59 50 59 71 Real estate related (a) 59 39 64 49 78 Health care 54 37 46 56 71 Transportation and warehousing 30 28 18 21 18 Technology, media & telecommunications 21 36 33 37 62 Other industries 146 218 345 325 359 Total commercial and industrial 649 660 796 829 930 Commercial real estate 161 332 364 365 501 Equipment lease financing 5 6 8 10 15 Total commercial 815 998 1,168 1,204 1,446 Consumer (b) Residential real estate 457 526 517 533 503 Home equity 556 576 596 592 626 Automobile 175 181 183 184 191 Credit card 6 8 7 7 7 Other consumer 37 9 9 8 6 Total consumer 1,231 1,300 1,312 1,324 1,333 Total nonperforming loans (c) 2,046 2,298 2,480 2,528 2,779 OREO and foreclosed assets 29 26 26 31 39 Total nonperforming assets $ 2,075 $ 2,324 $ 2,506 $ 2,559 $ 2,818 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.66 % 0.78 % 0.86 % 0.87 % 0.94 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, OREO and foreclosed assets 0.67 % 0.79 % 0.87 % 0.88 % 0.96 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38 % 0.43 % 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.51 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 218 % 198 % 196 % 212 % 206 %

(a)Represents loans related to customers in the real estate and construction industries.

(b)Excludes most unsecured consumer loans and lines of credit, which are charged off after 120 to 180 days past due and are not placed on nonperforming status.

(c)Nonperforming loans exclude certain government insured or guaranteed loans, loans held for sale and loans accounted for under the fair value option.





Table 10: Change in Nonperforming Assets

April 1, 2022 - January 1, 2022 - October 1, 2021 - July 1, 2021 - April 1, 2021 - In millions June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Beginning balance $ 2,324 $ 2,506 $ 2,559 $ 2,818 $ 2,179 Acquired nonperforming assets (a) 880 New nonperforming assets 393 346 395 365 207 Charge-offs and valuation adjustments (55) (62) (53) (71) (61) Principal activity, including paydowns and payoffs (273) (274) (240) (333) (264) Asset sales and transfers to loans held for sale (6) (21) (3) (30) (15) Returned to performing status (308) (171) (152) (190) (108) Ending balance $ 2,075 $ 2,324 $ 2,506 $ 2,559 $ 2,818

(a)Represents nonperforming assets acquired as a part of the BBVA acquisition on June 1, 2021 and includes $871 million of loans and $9 million of OREO and foreclosed assets. Our second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q included additional information on the BBVA acquisition.









Accruing Loans Past Due (Unaudited)





Under the CARES Act credit reporting rules, certain loans modified due to COVID-19 related hardships are not being reported as past due

for the periods presented based on the contractual terms of the loan, even where borrowers may not be making payments on their loans during the modification period. Our 2021 Form 10-K included additional information on COVID-19 related loan modifications.





June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Dollars in millions 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 99 $ 185 $ 235 $ 97 $ 72 Commercial real estate 28 68 46 68 5 Equipment lease financing 7 20 25 5 3 Total commercial 134 273 306 170 80 Consumer Residential real estate Non government insured 230 239 310 178 182 Government insured 68 66 69 81 88 Home equity 43 41 53 45 44 Automobile 102 109 146 114 98 Credit card 37 39 49 42 37 Education Non government insured 5 5 5 5 5 Government insured 39 36 38 40 41 Other consumer 38 47 35 34 31 Total consumer 562 582 705 539 526 Total $ 696 $ 855 $ 1,011 $ 709 $ 606 Supplemental Information Total accruing loans past due 30-59 days to total loans 0.22 % 0.29 % 0.35 % 0.24 % 0.21 % Commercial 0.06 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.09 % 0.04 % Consumer 0.57 % 0.61 % 0.74 % 0.57 % 0.55 % Table 11: Accruing Loans Past Due 30 to 59 Days (a)

(a)Excludes loans held for sale.









Accruing Loans Past Due (Unaudited) (Continued)





Table 12: Accruing Loans Past Due 60 to 89 Days (a)

June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Dollars in millions 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 128 $ 64 $ 72 $ 50 $ 27 Commercial real estate 11 41 24 2 3 Equipment lease financing 4 1 2 4 4 Total commercial 143 106 98 56 34 Consumer Residential real estate Non government insured 53 47 78 53 53 Government insured 42 37 41 45 52 Home equity 14 16 18 18 17 Automobile 24 26 40 23 20 Credit card 25 28 33 27 24 Education Non government insured 2 3 2 3 2 Government insured 21 21 23 23 20 Other consumer 21 26 22 15 16 Total consumer 202 204 257 207 204 Total $ 345 $ 310 $ 355 $ 263 $ 238 Supplemental Information Total accruing loans past due 60-89 days to total loans 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.08 % Commercial 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.02 % Consumer 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.22 % 0.21 %

(a)Excludes loans held for sale.









Accruing Loans Past Due (Unaudited) (Continued)





Table 13: Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (a)

June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Dollars in millions 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 138 $ 105 $ 132 $ 56 $ 45 Commercial real estate 7 1 11 2 Total commercial 138 112 133 67 47 Consumer Residential real estate Non government insured 20 41 59 33 44 Government insured 182 232 269 268 297 Automobile 6 8 14 4 3 Credit card 54 62 62 53 59 Education Non government insured 2 2 2 1 1 Government insured 56 62 63 60 66 Other consumer 12 15 17 11 14 Total consumer 332 422 486 430 484 Total $ 470 $ 534 $ 619 $ 497 $ 531 Supplemental Information Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more to total loans 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.18 % Commercial 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.03 % 0.02 % Consumer 0.34 % 0.44 % 0.51 % 0.45 % 0.51 % Total accruing loans past due $ 1,511 $ 1,699 $ 1,985 $ 1,469 $ 1,375 Commercial $ 415 $ 491 $ 537 $ 293 $ 161 Consumer $ 1,096 $ 1,208 $ 1,448 $ 1,176 $ 1,214 Total accruing loans past due to total loans 0.49 % 0.58 % 0.69 % 0.51 % 0.47 % Commercial 0.20 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.15 % 0.08 % Consumer 1.12 % 1.26 % 1.52 % 1.24 % 1.28 %

(a)Excludes loans held for sale.









Business Segment Descriptions (Unaudited)





Retail Banking provides deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance services, investment management and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. Our customers are serviced through our branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking and mobile channels. As a result of the BBVA acquisition, we have become a coast-to-coast retail bank. Our national expansion strategy is designed to grow customers with digitally-led banking and a thin branch network as we expand into new markets. Deposit products include checking, savings and money market accounts and certificates of deposit. Lending products include residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans and personal and small business loans and lines of credit. The residential mortgage loans are directly originated within our branch network and nationwide, and are typically underwritten to agency and/or third-party standards, and either sold, servicing retained or held on our balance sheet. Brokerage, investment management and cash management products and services include managed, education, retirement and trust accounts.





Corporate & Institutional Bankingprovides lending, treasury management and capital markets products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. Lending products include secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit and equipment leases. The Treasury Management business provides corporations with cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services and access to online/mobile information management and reporting services. Within Treasury Management, PNC Global Transfers provides wholesale money transfer processing capabilities between the U.S., Mexico and other countries primarily in Central America and South America. Capital markets products and services include foreign exchange, derivatives, fixed income, securities underwriting, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory and equity capital markets advisory related services. We also provide commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. Products and services are provided nationally.





Asset Management Group provides private banking for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The Asset Management group is comprised of two distinct operating units:

•PNC Private Bank provides products and services to emerging affluent, high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals and their families including investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration. In addition, multi-generational family planning services are also provided to ultra high net worth individuals and their families which include estate, financial, tax, fiduciary and customized performance reporting through PNC Private Bank Hawthorn.

•Institutional Asset Management provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, retirement plan fiduciary investment services to institutional clients including corporations, healthcare systems, insurance companies, unions, municipalities and non-profits.





Table 14: Period End Employees

June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Full-time employees Retail Banking 33,565 33,293 32,563 33,188 33,471 Other full-time employees 25,390 25,037 25,105 25,442 25,512 Total full-time employees 58,955 58,330 57,668 58,630 58,983 Part-time employees Retail Banking 1,712 1,670 1,669 1,616 1,821 Other part-time employees 460 82 89 94 431 Total part-time employees 2,172 1,752 1,758 1,710 2,252 Total 61,127 60,082 59,426 60,340 61,235









Three months ended Six months ended June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 In millions 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Income Retail Banking $ 322 $ 340 $ 362 $ 447 $ 232 $ 662 $ 839 Corporate & Institutional Banking 1,003 956 1,334 1,123 809 1,959 1,867 Asset Management Group 86 102 106 114 87 188 186 Other 70 10 (509) (210) (37) 80 15 Net income excluding noncontrolling

interests $ 1,481 $ 1,408 $ 1,293 $ 1,474 $ 1,091 $ 2,889 $ 2,907 Revenue Retail Banking $ 2,410 $ 2,276 $ 2,408 $ 2,375 $ 2,203 $ 4,686 $ 4,219 Corporate & Institutional Banking 2,221 1,964 2,281 2,306 1,959 4,185 3,767 Asset Management Group 387 386 388 397 356 773 678 Other 98 66 50 119 149 164 223 Total revenue $ 5,116 $ 4,692 $ 5,127 $ 5,197 $ 4,667 $ 9,808 $ 8,887 Table 15: Summary of Business Segment Net Income and Revenue (Unaudited) (a)





(a)Our business information is presented based on our internal management reporting practices. Net interest income in business segment results reflects PNC's internal funds transfer pricing methodology. Assets receive a funding charge and liabilities and capital receive a funding credit based on a transfer pricing methodology that incorporates product repricing characteristics, tenor and other factors.









Table 16: Retail Banking (Unaudited) (a)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 Dollars in millions 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Income Statement Net interest income $ 1,662 $ 1,531 $ 1,634 $ 1,713 $ 1,497 $ 3,193 $ 2,859 Noninterest income 748 745 774 662 706 1,493 1,360 Total revenue 2,410 2,276 2,408 2,375 2,203 4,686 4,219 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 55 (81) 55 (113) 214 (26) (43) Noninterest expense 1,913 1,892 1,874 1,889 1,677 3,805 3,153 Pretax earnings 442 465 479 599 312 907 1,109 Income taxes 105 109 112 140 73 214 256 Noncontrolling interests 15 16 5 12 7 31 14 Earnings $ 322 $ 340 $ 362 $ 447 $ 232 $ 662 $ 839 Average Balance Sheet Loans held for sale $ 957 $ 1,183 $ 1,425 $ 1,583 $ 1,405 $ 1,070 $ 1,150 Loans Consumer Residential real estate $ 33,240 $ 31,528 $ 30,888 $ 30,702 $ 21,653 $ 32,389 $ 19,573 Home equity 22,886 22,458 22,572 23,047 22,080 22,673 21,957 Automobile 15,566 16,274 16,944 17,377 14,888 15,918 14,392 Credit card 6,508 6,401 6,513 6,484 5,900 6,455 5,860 Education 2,410 2,532 2,620 2,712 2,812 2,470 2,875 Other consumer 2,173 2,348 2,612 2,892 2,175 2,261 2,036 Total consumer 82,783 81,541 82,149 83,214 69,508 82,166 66,693 Commercial 11,044 11,610 12,844 15,895 14,796 11,325 14,272 Total loans $ 93,827 $ 93,151 $ 94,993 $ 99,109 $ 84,304 $ 93,491 $ 80,965 Total assets $ 113,068 $ 111,754 $ 113,782 $ 117,394 $ 100,948 $ 112,415 $ 96,942 Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 65,599 $ 64,058 $ 65,510 $ 65,985 $ 54,260 $ 64,833 $ 49,578 Interest-bearing 202,801 201,021 197,312 196,006 178,946 201,916 171,211 Total deposits $ 268,400 $ 265,079 $ 262,822 $ 261,991 $ 233,206 $ 266,749 $ 220,789 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.23 % 1.26 % 1.51 % 0.92 % 1.19 % 1.75 % Noninterest income to total revenue 31 % 33 % 32 % 28 % 32 % 32 % 32 % Efficiency 79 % 83 % 78 % 80 % 76 % 81 % 75 %

(a)See note (a) on page 13.





Retail Banking (Unaudited) (Continued)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 Dollars in millions, except as noted 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Supplemental Noninterest Income Information Asset management and brokerage $ 135 $ 134 $ 131 $ 122 $ 110 $ 269 $ 212 Card and cash management $ 351 $ 308 $ 347 $ 346 $ 324 $ 659 $ 588 Lending and deposit services $ 167 $ 164 $ 157 $ 180 $ 148 $ 331 $ 282 Residential and commercial mortgage $ 71 $ 99 $ 101 $ 147 $ 103 $ 170 $ 208 Residential Mortgage Information Residential mortgage servicing statistics (in billions, except as noted) (a) Serviced portfolio balance (b) $ 145 $ 135 $ 133 $ 139 $ 145 Serviced portfolio acquisitions $ 15 $ 6 $ 2 $ 2 $ 33 $ 21 $ 40 MSR asset value (b) $ 1.6 $ 1.3 $ 1.1 $ 1.1 $ 1.1 MSR capitalization value (in basis points) (b) 112 98 81 81 77 Servicing income: (in millions) Servicing fees, net (c) $ 36 $ 33 $ 14 $ 18 $ (3) $ 69 $ 2 Mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of

economic hedge $ 13 $ 2 $ 2 $ 24 $ 24 $ 15 $ 38 Residential mortgage loan statistics Loan origination volume (in billions) $ 4.8 $ 5.1 $ 6.6 $ 7.4 $ 6.5 $ 9.9 $ 10.8 Loan sale margin percentage 1.88 % 2.45 % 2.55 % 3.01 % 2.67 % 2.18 % 2.92 % Percentage of originations represented by: Purchase volume (d) 74 % 42 % 38 % 47 % 48 % 57 % 43 % Refinance volume 26 % 58 % 62 % 53 % 52 % 43 % 57 % Other Information (b) Customer-related statistics (average) Non-teller deposit transactions (e) 64 % 64 % 64 % 66 % 65 % 64 % 66 % Digital consumer customers (f) 78 % 78 % 79 % 80 % 80 % 78 % 80 % Credit-related statistics Nonperforming assets $ 1,088 $ 1,168 $ 1,220 $ 1,220 $ 1,245 Net charge-offs - loans and leases $ 88 $ 141 $ 124 $ 82 $ 79 $ 229 $ 187 Other statistics ATMs 9,301 9,502 9,523 9,572 9,636 Branches (g) 2,535 2,591 2,629 2,712 2,724 Brokerage account client assets (in billions) (h) $ 68 $ 74 $ 78 $ 76 $ 83





(a)Represents mortgage loan servicing balances for third parties and the related income.

(b)Presented as of period end, except for average customer-related statistics and net charge-offs, which are both shown for the three and six months ended.

(c)Servicing fees net of impact of decrease in MSR value due to passage of time, including the impact from both regularly scheduled loan payments, prepayments, and loans that were paid down or paid off during the period.

(d)Mortgages with borrowers as part of residential real estate purchase transactions.

(e)Percentage of total consumer and business banking deposit transactions processed at an ATM or through our mobile banking application.

(f)Represents consumer checking relationships that process the majority of their transactions through non-teller channels.

(g)Excludes stand-alone mortgage offices and satellite offices (e.g., drive-ups, electronic branches and retirement centers) that provide limited products and/or services.

(h)Includes cash and money market balances.









Table 17: Corporate & Institutional Banking (Unaudited) (a)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 Dollars in millions 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Income Statement Net interest income $ 1,253 $ 1,160 $ 1,228 $ 1,250 $ 1,092 $ 2,413 $ 2,093 Noninterest income 968 804 1,053 1,056 867 1,772 1,674 Total revenue 2,221 1,964 2,281 2,306 1,959 4,185 3,767 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses (17) (118) (369) (99) 104 (135) (178) Noninterest expense 934 837 975 980 813 1,771 1,524 Pretax earnings 1,304 1,245 1,675 1,425 1,042 2,549 2,421 Income taxes 298 285 337 299 229 583 547 Noncontrolling interests 3 4 4 3 4 7 7 Earnings $ 1,003 $ 956 $ 1,334 $ 1,123 $ 809 $ 1,959 $ 1,867 Average Balance Sheet Loans held for sale $ 490 $ 628 $ 539 $ 541 $ 564 $ 559 $ 627 Loans Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 153,948 $ 141,622 $ 137,079 $ 134,128 $ 121,232 $ 147,819 $ 118,106 Commercial real estate 32,844 32,433 33,559 35,368 30,118 32,640 28,658 Equipment lease financing 6,201 6,099 6,184 6,300 6,332 6,150 6,332 Total commercial 192,993 180,154 176,822 175,796 157,682 186,609 153,096 Consumer 14 8 12 20 13 11 10 Total loans $ 193,007 $ 180,162 $ 176,834 $ 175,816 $ 157,695 $ 186,620 $ 153,106 Total assets $ 219,513 $ 200,724 $ 198,874 $ 202,268 $ 181,770 $ 210,171 $ 176,182 Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 81,028 $ 86,178 $ 88,023 $ 85,869 $ 75,570 $ 83,589 $ 71,142 Interest-bearing 65,151 68,429 72,397 77,247 69,443 66,780 69,555 Total deposits $ 146,179 $ 154,607 $ 160,420 $ 163,116 $ 145,013 $ 150,369 $ 140,697 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.83 % 1.93 % 2.66 % 2.20 % 1.79 % 1.88 % 2.14 % Noninterest income to total revenue 44 % 41 % 46 % 46 % 44 % 42 % 44 % Efficiency 42 % 43 % 43 % 42 % 42 % 42 % 40 % Other Information Consolidated revenue from: Treasury Management (b) $ 659 $ 546 $ 560 $ 592 $ 523 $ 1,205 $ 1,017 Commercial mortgage banking activities: Commercial mortgage loans held for sale (c) $ 20 $ 16 $ 42 $ 44 $ 29 $ 36 $ 59 Commercial mortgage loan servicing income (d) 70 68 90 88 66 138 156 Commercial mortgage servicing rights valuation,

net of economic hedge 33 13 16 14 33 46 50 Total $ 123 $ 97 $ 148 $ 146 $ 128 $ 220 $ 265 MSR asset value (e) $ 988 $ 886 $ 740 $ 703 $ 682 Average loans by C&IB business Corporate Banking $ 103,595 $ 92,503 $ 87,284 $ 85,208 $ 77,645 $ 98,079 $ 75,806 Real Estate 44,202 43,213 44,787 47,335 41,188 43,710 39,799 Business Credit 28,246 26,535 26,065 25,540 22,965 27,395 22,263 Commercial Banking 9,459 10,045 10,924 13,458 12,513 9,751 11,919 Other 7,505 7,866 7,774 4,275 3,384 7,685 3,319 Total average loans $ 193,007 $ 180,162 $ 176,834 $ 175,816 $ 157,695 $ 186,620 $ 153,106 Credit-related statistics Nonperforming assets (e) $ 674 $ 866 $ 1,007 $ 1,061 $ 1,274 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - loans and leases $ 11 $ (1) $ (1) $ 13 $ 233 $ 10 $ 277





(a)See note (a) on page 13.

(b)Amounts are reported in net interest income and noninterest income.

(c)Represents commercial mortgage banking income for valuations on commercial mortgage loans held for sale and related commitments, derivative valuations, origination fees, gains on sale of loans held for sale and net interest income on loans held for sale.

(d)Represents net interest income and noninterest income from loan servicing, net of reduction in commercial mortgage servicing rights due to ammortization expense and payoffs. Commercial mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of economic hedge is shown separately.

(e)Presented as of period end.





Table 18: Asset Management Group (Unaudited) (a)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 Dollars in millions, except as noted 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 Income Statement Net interest income $ 153 $ 138 $ 130 $ 141 $ 112 $ 291 $ 205 Noninterest income 234 248 258 256 244 482 473 Total revenue 387 386 388 397 356 773 678 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 5 2 (15) (6) 23 7 14 Noninterest expense 270 251 265 255 219 521 421 Pretax earnings 112 133 138 148 114 245 243 Income taxes 26 31 32 34 27 57 57 Earnings $ 86 $ 102 $ 106 $ 114 $ 87 $ 188 $ 186 Average Balance Sheet Loans Consumer Residential real estate $ 7,835 $ 6,989 $ 6,295 $ 5,727 $ 4,439 $ 7,414 $ 4,040 Other consumer 4,633 4,541 4,535 4,544 4,190 4,587 4,099 Total consumer 12,468 11,530 10,830 10,271 8,629 12,001 8,139 Commercial 1,560 1,848 2,093 2,693 1,415 1,704 1,087 Total loans $ 14,028 $ 13,378 $ 12,923 $ 12,964 $ 10,044 $ 13,705 $ 9,226 Total assets $ 14,449 $ 13,801 $ 13,317 $ 13,805 $ 10,640 $ 14,126 $ 9,761 Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 2,824 $ 3,458 $ 3,025 $ 4,332 $ 2,537 $ 3,140 $ 2,148 Interest-bearing 28,839 29,830 26,318 24,984 20,894 29,331 19,865 Total deposits $ 31,663 $ 33,288 $ 29,343 $ 29,316 $ 23,431 $ 32,471 $ 22,013 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 2.39 % 3.00 % 3.16 % 3.28 % 3.28 % 2.68 % 3.84 % Noninterest income to total revenue 60 % 64 % 66 % 64 % 69 % 62 % 70 % Efficiency 70 % 65 % 68 % 64 % 62 % 67 % 62 % Other Information Nonperforming assets (b) $ 114 $ 72 $ 62 $ 80 $ 85 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - loans and leases $ (1) $ 2 $ 1 $ (1) $ 2 $ 1 $ 2 Brokerage account client assets (in billions) (b) $ 4 $ 5 $ 5 $ 5 $ 5 Client Assets Under Administration (in billions) (b) (c) Discretionary client assets under management $ 167 $ 182 $ 192 $ 183 $ 183 Nondiscretionary client assets under administration 153 165 175 170 172 Total $ 320 $ 347 $ 367 $ 353 $ 355 Discretionary client assets under management PNC Private Bank $ 103 $ 115 $ 123 $ 117 $ 119 Institutional Asset Management 64 67 69 66 64 Total $ 167 $ 182 $ 192 $ 183 $ 183

(a)See note (a) on page 13.

(b)As of period end.

(c)Excludes brokerage account client assets.





Glossary of Terms





2019 Tailoring Rules - Rules adopted by the federal banking agencies to better tailor the application of their capital, liquidity, and enhanced prudential requirements for banking organizations to the asset size and risk profile (as measured by certain regulatory metrics) of the banking organization. Effective January 1, 2020, the agencies' capital and liquidity rules classify all BHCs with $100 billion or more in total assets into one of four categories (Category I, Category II, Category III, and Category IV).





Adjusted average total assets - Primarily consisted of total average quarterly (or annual) assets plus/less unrealized losses (gains) on investment securities, less goodwill and certain other intangible assets (net of eligible deferred taxes).





Allowance for credit losses (ACL) - A valuation account that is deducted from or added to the amortized cost basis of the related

financial assets to present the net carrying value at the amount expected to be collected on the financial asset.





Amortized cost basis - Amount at which a financial asset is originated or acquired, adjusted for applicable accretion or amortization of premiums, discounts and net deferred fees or costs, collection of cash, charge-offs, foreign exchange and fair value hedge accounting adjustments.





Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital (Tailoring Rules) - Common stock plus related surplus, net of treasury stock, plus retained earnings, less goodwill, net of associated deferred tax liabilities, less other disallowed intangibles, net of deferred tax liabilities and plus/less other adjustments. Investments in unconsolidated financial institutions, as well as mortgage servicing rights and deferred tax assets, must then be deducted to the extent such items (net of associated deferred tax liabilities) individually exceed 25% of our adjusted Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital.





Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital ratio - Common equity Tier 1 capital divided by period-end risk-weighted assets (as applicable).





Basel III Tier 1 capital - Common equity Tier 1 capital, plus qualifying preferred stock, plus certain trust preferred capital securities, plus certain noncontrolling interests that are held by others and plus/less other adjustments.





Basel III Tier 1 capital ratio - Tier 1 capital divided by period-end risk-weighted assets (as applicable).





Basel III Total capital - Tier 1 capital plus qualifying subordinated debt, plus certain trust preferred securities, plus, under the Basel III transitional rules and the standardized approach, the allowance for loan and lease losses included in Tier 2 capital and other.





Basel III Total capital ratio - Basel III Total capital divided by period-end risk-weighted assets (as applicable).





BBVA - BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.





BBVA, S.A. - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.





BBVA USA - BBVA USA, the Alabama-chartered bank subsidiary of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.





BlackRock - BlackRock, Inc.





Charge-off - Process of removing a loan or portion of a loan from our balance sheet because it is considered uncollectible. We also record a charge-off when a loan is transferred from portfolio holdings to held for sale by reducing the loan carrying amount to the fair value of the loan, if fair value is less than carrying amount.





Common shareholders' equity - Total shareholders' equity less the liquidation value of preferred stock.





Credit valuation adjustment - Represents an adjustment to the fair value of our derivatives for our own and counterparties' non-performance risk.





Criticized commercial loans - Loans with potential or identified weaknesses based upon internal risk ratings that comply with the regulatory classification definitions of "Special Mention," "Substandard" or "Doubtful."





Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) - Methodology for estimating the allowance for credit losses on in-scope financial assets held at amortized cost and unfunded lending related commitments which uses a combination of expected losses over a reasonable and supportable forecast period, a reversion period and long run average credit losses for their estimated contractual term.









Discretionary client assets under management - Assets over which we have sole or shared investment authority for our customers/clients. We do not include these assets on our Consolidated Balance Sheet.





Earning assets - Assets that generate income, which include: interest-earning deposits with banks; loans held for sale; loans; investment securities; and certain other assets.





Effective duration - A measurement, expressed in years, that, when multiplied by a change in interest rates, would approximate the percentage change in value of on- and off- balance sheet positions.





Efficiency - Noninterest expense divided by total revenue.





Fair value - The price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.





Fee income - Refers to the following categories within Noninterest income: Asset management; Consumer services; Corporate services; Residential mortgage; and Service charges on deposits.





FICO score - A credit bureau-based industry standard score created by Fair Isaac Co. which predicts the likelihood of borrower default. We use FICO scores both in underwriting and assessing credit risk in our consumer lending portfolio. Lower FICO scores indicate likely higher risk of default, while higher FICO scores indicate likely lower risk of default. FICO scores are updated on a periodic basis.





GAAP - Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.





Leverage ratio - Basel III Tier 1 capital divided by average quarterly adjusted total assets.





Nondiscretionary client assets under administration - Assets we hold for our customers/clients in a nondiscretionary, custodial capacity. We do not include these assets on our Consolidated Balance Sheet.





Nonperforming assets - Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans, OREO and foreclosed assets. We do not accrue interest income on assets classified as nonperforming.





Nonperforming loans - Loans accounted for at amortized cost whose credit quality has deteriorated to the extent that full collection of contractual principal and interest is not probable, including TDRs which have not returned to performing status. Interest income is not recognized on nonperforming loans. Nonperforming loans exclude certain government insured or guaranteed loans for which we expect to collect substantially all principal and interest, loans held for sale and loans accounted for under the fair value option.





Operating leverage - The period to period dollar or percentage change in total revenue less the dollar or percentage change in noninterest expense. A positive variance indicates that revenue growth exceeded expense growth (i.e., positive operating leverage) while a negative variance implies expense growth exceeded revenue growth (i.e., negative operating leverage).





Other real estate owned (OREO) and foreclosed assets - Assets taken in settlement of troubled loans primarily through deed-in-lieu of foreclosure or foreclosure. Foreclosed assets include real and personal property. Certain assets that have a government-guarantee which are classified as other receivables are excluded.





Purchased credit deteriorated assets (PCD) - Acquired loans or debt securities that, at acquisition, are determined to have experienced a more-than-insignificant deterioration in credit quality since origination or issuance.





Risk-weighted assets - Computed by the assignment of specific risk-weights (as defined by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System) to assets and off-balance sheet instruments.





Servicing rights - Intangible assets or liabilities created by an obligation to service assets for others. Typical servicing rights include the right to receive a fee for collecting and forwarding payments on loans and related taxes and insurance premiums held in escrow.





Supplementary leverage ratio - Basel III Tier 1 capital divided by Supplementary leverage exposure.





Taxable-equivalent interest income - The interest income earned on certain assets that is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. These tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of yields and margins for all interest-earning assets, we use interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating average yields and net interest margins by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to





interest income earned on other taxable investments. This adjustment is not permitted under GAAP on the Consolidated Income Statement.





Troubled debt restructuring (TDR) - A loan whose terms have been restructured in a manner that grants a concession to a borrower experiencing financial difficulties.





Unfunded lending related commitments - Standby letters of credit, financial guarantees, commitments to extend credit and similar unfunded obligations that are not unilaterally, unconditionally, cancelable at PNC's option.





Yield curve - A graph showing the relationship between the yields on financial instruments or market indices of the same credit quality with different maturities. For example, a "normal" or "positive" yield curve exists when long-term bonds have higher yields than short-term bonds. A "flat" yield curve exists when yields are the same for short-term and long-term bonds. A "steep" yield curve exists when yields on long-term bonds are significantly higher than on short-term bonds. An "inverted" or "negative" yield curve exists when short-term bonds have higher yields than long-term bonds.







