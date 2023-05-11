Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNC   US6934751057

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:29:16 2023-05-11 pm EDT
112.74 USD   -1.08%
01:24pPnc Financial Services : 1Q23 Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosures
PU
01:14pPnc Financial Services : 1Q23 Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures
PU
05/10Blackstone, Apollo were among bidders for SVB's assets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PNC Financial Services : 1Q23 Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures

05/11/2023 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Basel III Pillar 3 Report: Standardized Approach

March 31, 2023

Page References

Pillar 3 Disclosure

Description

Pillar 3

March 31, 2023

2022

Report

Form 10-Q

Form 10-K

Introduction

3

Forward-Looking Statements

3

40

84

Basis of Consolidation

3

94

Basel III Overview

3

3, 75, 174

Capital

4

Summary of Capital

4

33, 140, 174

Restrictions on Transfer of Funds or Total Capital

4

174

Capital Adequacy

4

Capital Ratios

4

60

75

Table 1: Capital Ratios

5

33

75

Table 2: Standardized Risk-Weighted Assets

6

33

Credit Risk

6

Credit Risk Management

6

21

60

Summary of Credit Exposures

7

9-11,22-25, 57, 60,

44, 45, 60-64,

82, 88, 96, 101

81-82, 115, 118,

162, 190

Table 3: Loan Exposures by Remaining Contractual

7

Maturity

Credit Risk Mitigation

8

Counterparty Credit

8

88

162

Risk

Counterparty Credit Risk Mitigation

8

Collateral

8

92-94

162

Table 4: Counterparty Credit Risk Exposures

9

Securitization

9

104

Summary of Accounting Policies for Securitization

9

104,129, 131

Activities

Risk Management

9

57, 60

115, 118, 162

Table 5: Securitization Exposures by Underlying Asset

10

Type

Regulatory Treatment of Securitizations

10

Table 6: Capital Requirements of Securitization

10

Exposures by Risk-Weighting

Equities Not Subject to the Market Risk Rule

10

78, 96, 147

Summary of Equity Investment Exposures

11

34, 71

79, 132

Table 7: Book Value and Fair Value of Equity

11

Exposures Not Subject to Market Risk Rule

Table 8: Capital Requirements of Equity Investment

11

Exposures by Risk-Weighting

Market Risk Capital

12

Governance of Covered Positions

12

Valuation Policies, Procedures & Methodologies

12

81

26, 145

Value at Risk (VaR) Models

12

Table 9: VaR-Based Metrics

13

Back Testing

13

Model Validation

14

Stress Testing

14

Securitization Positions

14

Interest Rate Risk for

14

34

76

Non-Trading Activities

Supplementary

14

Leverage Ratio

Table 10: Supplementary Leverage Ratio

15

101

75

Glossary of Terms

15

194

PNC Pillar 3 Standardized Disclosures as of March 31, 2023

INTRODUCTION

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis (PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services companies in the United States (U.S.) and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PNC has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management, providing many of its products and services nationally. Our retail branch network is located coast-to-coast. We also have strategic international offices in four countries outside the U.S. At March 31, 2023, consolidated total assets, total deposits and total shareholders' equity were $561.8 billion, $436.8 billion and $49.0 billion, respectively.

PNC is a bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 and a financial holding company under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. PNC provides its products and services primarily through PNC's only insured depository institution subsidiary, PNC Bank, National Association (PNC Bank).

This report (Pillar 3 Report) provides information about PNC's capital structure, risk exposures, risk assessment processes, risk- weighted assets and overall capital adequacy and should be read in conjunction with PNC's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2022 Form 10-K) and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 (March 31, 2023 Form 10-Q). These SEC filings are available at www.pnc.com/secfilings. The Pillar 3 Report and other regulatory disclosures, including PNC Bank's Call Report, are available at http://www.pnc.com/regulatorydisclosures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This disclosure may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We do not assume any duty and do not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in forward- looking statements, as well as from historical performance. See the Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information in PNC's March 31, 2023 Form 10-Q for more information. Also see all risks and uncertainties disclosed in PNC's SEC filings, including its 2022 Form 10-K, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K, Proxy Statements on Schedule 14A, and, if applicable, its registration statements under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, all of which are or will upon filing be accessible on PNC's website at www.pnc.com/secfilings and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Basis of Consolidation

Our consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the parent company and its subsidiaries, most of which are wholly- owned, certain partnership interests and variable interest entities that are required to be consolidated under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). We have eliminated intercompany accounts and transactions. The basis for consolidation for regulatory capital calculations is the same as that used in the presentation of PNC's consolidated financial statements, which is described in further detail in Note 1 Accounting Policies in our 2022 Form 10-K. Consistent with the regulatory capital rules, the minimum capital requirement for our consolidated insurance underwriting subsidiaries under applicable law is deducted from our regulatory capital.

Basel III Overview

PNC is subject to the regulatory capital requirements established by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve). PNC Bank is subject to the regulatory capital requirements established by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). For additional information regarding regulatory capital requirements, see the Banking Regulation and Supervision section included in the Business section of our 2022 Form 10-K.

The Basel III regulatory capital ratios of PNC and PNC Bank as of March 31, 2023 exceeded the applicable minimum levels. For additional information regarding regulatory capital requirements, see the Banking Regulation and Supervision section included in the Business section, the Liquidity and Capital Management portion in the Risk Management section and Note 20 Regulatory Matters in our 2022 Form 10-K.

The disclosures by PNC in this Pillar 3 Report include those required by the standardized approach. PNC is the top-tier entity within the PNC organization to which the standardized approach applies. In addition, PNC has more than $1 billion in aggregate quarterly average trading assets and trading liabilities, and is subject to the market risk capital rule as amended (the "Market Risk Rule"). This Pillar 3 Report also includes PNC's required disclosures under the Market Risk Rule.

PNC Pillar 3 Standardized Disclosures as of March 31, 2023

CAPITAL

Summary of Capital

PNC's regulatory capital structure consists of the following capital instruments:

Common Stock

PNC has $5 par value common stock. At March 31, 2023, there were 800 million shares authorized, and 543 million shares issued, of which 144 million shares were held in treasury at cost. Holders of PNC common stock are entitled to receive dividends when declared by PNC's Board of Directors out of funds legally available for this purpose. See the Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities section of our 2022 Form 10-K for additional information on our common stock.

Preferred Stock

See Note 12 Equity in our 2022 Form 10-K for information on our preferred stock.

Qualifying Subordinated Debt

PNC had $3.5 billion in subordinated debt that qualified as Tier 2 capital for the Basel III ratio at March 31, 2023. The interest rates on our subordinated debt range from 2.70% to 5.90% and maturities range from 2023 through 2033.

Restrictions on Transfer of Funds or Total Capital

Federal law and regulations place a variety of restrictions on the ability of PNC to transfer funds or total capital among entities within the PNC group. See Note 20 Regulatory Matters in our 2022 Form 10-K for additional information on these restrictions.

Capital Adequacy

PNC's overall capital planning objective is to maintain sufficient capital resources, both in terms of quantity and quality, to cover all of the firm's risks and allow the firm to operate effectively through a range of economic environments. PNC's internal capital adequacy process (CAP) supports this overall objective by taking into account capital stress testing results, capital and liquidity positions and other risk considerations. In addition, PNC's CAP has a sound risk management infrastructure, including but not limited to, the thorough review and consideration of alternative economic scenarios as well as other risks. The Board of Directors, its Risk Committee, and senior management use the firm's CAP results to assess the level of capital that is appropriate for the firm to maintain in light of the range of risks facing the firm, the firm's business strategy, and its risk appetite. Sound capital stress testing practices and methodologies are a key component of PNC's CAP.

In addition to the CAP, PNC is subject to the Federal Reserve's capital plan rule, annual capital stress testing requirements and Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) process, as well as the applicable Dodd-Frank capital stress testing requirements of the Federal Reserve and the OCC. As part of the CCAR process, the Federal Reserve undertakes a supervisory assessment of PNC's capital adequacy. This assessment is based on a review of a comprehensive capital plan submitted by PNC to the Federal Reserve that describes the company's planned capital actions during the nine-quarter review period, as well as the results of stress tests conducted by both the company and the Federal Reserve under different hypothetical macroeconomic scenarios, including supervisory severely adverse scenario provided by the Federal Reserve.

Capital Ratios

All current period capital ratios are calculated using the regulatory capital methodology applicable to us during 2023. These Basel III capital ratios may be impacted by any additional regulatory guidance or analysis by PNC as to the application of the rules to PNC. Fully implemented Basel III results, in Table 1, are presented as estimates. PNC utilizes the fully implemented Basel III capital ratios to assess the impact to its capital position as if the impact of CECL had been fully phased in at March 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2023, PNC and PNC Bank, our sole banking subsidiary, were both considered "well capitalized," based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements. To qualify as "well capitalized," PNC must have Basel III capital ratios of at least 6% for Tier 1 risk-based capital and 10% for Total risk-based capital, and PNC Bank must have Basel III capital ratios of at least 6.5% for Common equity Tier 1 (CET1) risk-based capital, 8% for Tier 1 risk-based capital, 10% for Total risk-based capital and a Leverage ratio of at least 5%. For PNC Bank's capital ratios, see PNC Bank's Call Report for the period ended March 31, 2023.

The Basel III capital rule also includes regulatory capital buffer requirements above the minimum risk-based capital ratio requirements that banking organizations must meet in order to avoid limitations on capital distributions (including dividends and repurchases of any Tier 1 capital instrument, including common and qualifying preferred stock) and certain discretionary incentive compensation payments. Currently, PNC must maintain a CET1 capital ratio of at least 7.4%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of at least 8.9%, and a Total

PNC Pillar 3 Standardized Disclosures as of March 31, 2023

capital ratio of at least 10.9%, and PNC Bank must maintain a CET1 capital ratio of at least 7.0%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of at least 8.5%, and a Total capital ratio of at least 10.5%. At March 31, 2023, both PNC and PNC Bank were above these ratio requirements.

The regulatory agencies have adopted a rule permitting banks to delay the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from implementing CECL. CECL's estimated impact on CET1 capital, as defined by the rule, is the change in retained earnings at adoption plus or minus 25% of the change in CECL ACL at the balance sheet date, excluding the allowance for purchased credit deteriorated loans, compared to CECL ACL at adoption. Effective for the first quarter of 2022, PNC is now in the three-year transition period, and the full impact of the CECL standard is being phased-in to regulatory capital through December 31, 2024. See additional discussion of this rule in the Supervision and Regulation and Risk Factors sections of our 2022 Form 10-K.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Federal Reserve, OCC and FDIC also adopted a final rule that revises the definition of "eligible retained income" for purposes of the stress capital buffer (SCB) and other Basel III capital buffers. This revision is designed to phase in the potential application of these buffers more gradually, especially in periods when banking organizations are distributing all or a substantial majority of their net income. Under the final rule, eligible retained income is the greater of (i) the banking organization's net income for the four preceding calendar quarters, net of any distributions and associated tax effects not already reflected in net income, and (ii) the average of the banking organization's net income over the preceding four quarters. PNC's eligible retained income at March 31, 2023 was $1.6 billion.

See Note 3 Loans and Related Allowance for Credit Losses in our March 31, 2023 Form 10-Q for additional information about the effects of COVID-19 related loan modifications on delinquency status, which impacts our risk-weighted calculations.

The following table outlines the Basel III ratios for PNC as of March 31, 2023:

Table 1: Capital Ratios (a)

March 31, 2023

In millions

Basel III

Fully Implemented

(estimated)

Consolidated PNC

Regulatory capital

Common equity Tier 1 capital

$

40,189

$

39,705

Tier 1 capital

$

47,424

$

46,940

Total capital

$

55,730

$

55,723

Risk-weighted assets

Basel III standardized approach risk-weighted assets

$

435,827

$

436,022

Average quarterly adjusted total assets

$

556,297

$

555,812

Risk-based capital and leverage ratios

Common equity Tier 1

9.2 %

9.1 %

Tier 1

10.9 %

10.8 %

Total

12.8 %

12.8 %

Leverage

8.5 %

8.4 %

  1. See Table 29: Basel III Capital in the Capital Management portion of the Liquidity and Capital Management section of Risk Management in our March 31, 2023 Form 10-Q for additional information on the elements of, and adjustments and deductions to, our consolidated regulatory capital.

Disclaimer

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 17:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
01:24pPnc Financial Services : 1Q23 Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosures
PU
01:14pPnc Financial Services : 1Q23 Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures
PU
05/10Blackstone, Apollo were among bidders for SVB's assets
RE
05/03Pnc bank, n.a. changes prime rate
PR
05/03CAB Worldwide LLC Announces Growth Investment
PR
05/03US regional lenders slump as banking turmoil fears brew
RE
05/02PNC made available up to $15 bln in short-term debt to provide additional liquidity
RE
05/02"Tenn Under 10, Powered by PNC" Awards Scholarships to 3rd Graders Overcoming Obstacles..
PR
05/02PNC says it can offer up to $15 billion in short-term debt to ease liquidity worries
RE
05/02Pnc Financial Services Group, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22 152 M - -
Net income 2023 5 607 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,18x
Yield 2023 5,51%
Capitalization 45 486 M 45 486 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 60 720
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 113,97 $
Average target price 144,12 $
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Stanton Demchak President
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ganesh Krishnan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gagan Singh Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.-26.74%45 486
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.72%398 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%245 176
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.51%217 717
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.45%176 518
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%165 961
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer