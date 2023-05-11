PNC Financial Services : 1Q23 Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Basel III Pillar 3 Report: Standardized Approach March 31, 2023

Page References Pillar 3 Disclosure Description Pillar 3 March 31, 2023 2022 Report Form 10-Q Form 10-K Introduction 3 Forward-Looking Statements 3 40 84 Basis of Consolidation 3 94 Basel III Overview 3 3, 75, 174 Capital 4 Summary of Capital 4 33, 140, 174 Restrictions on Transfer of Funds or Total Capital 4 174 Capital Adequacy 4 Capital Ratios 4 60 75 Table 1: Capital Ratios 5 33 75 Table 2: Standardized Risk-Weighted Assets 6 33 Credit Risk 6 Credit Risk Management 6 21 60 Summary of Credit Exposures 7 9-11,22-25, 57, 60, 44, 45, 60-64, 82, 88, 96, 101 81-82, 115, 118, 162, 190 Table 3: Loan Exposures by Remaining Contractual 7 Maturity Credit Risk Mitigation 8 Counterparty Credit 8 88 162 Risk Counterparty Credit Risk Mitigation 8 Collateral 8 92-94 162 Table 4: Counterparty Credit Risk Exposures 9 Securitization 9 104 Summary of Accounting Policies for Securitization 9 104,129, 131 Activities Risk Management 9 57, 60 115, 118, 162 Table 5: Securitization Exposures by Underlying Asset 10 Type Regulatory Treatment of Securitizations 10 Table 6: Capital Requirements of Securitization 10 Exposures by Risk-Weighting Equities Not Subject to the Market Risk Rule 10 78, 96, 147 Summary of Equity Investment Exposures 11 34, 71 79, 132 Table 7: Book Value and Fair Value of Equity 11 Exposures Not Subject to Market Risk Rule Table 8: Capital Requirements of Equity Investment 11 Exposures by Risk-Weighting Market Risk Capital 12 Governance of Covered Positions 12 Valuation Policies, Procedures & Methodologies 12 81 26, 145 Value at Risk (VaR) Models 12 Table 9: VaR-Based Metrics 13 Back Testing 13 Model Validation 14 Stress Testing 14 Securitization Positions 14 Interest Rate Risk for 14 34 76 Non-Trading Activities Supplementary 14 Leverage Ratio Table 10: Supplementary Leverage Ratio 15 101 75 Glossary of Terms 15 194

PNC Pillar 3 Standardized Disclosures as of March 31, 2023 INTRODUCTION The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis (PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services companies in the United States (U.S.) and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PNC has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management, providing many of its products and services nationally. Our retail branch network is located coast-to-coast. We also have strategic international offices in four countries outside the U.S. At March 31, 2023, consolidated total assets, total deposits and total shareholders' equity were $561.8 billion, $436.8 billion and $49.0 billion, respectively. PNC is a bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 and a financial holding company under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. PNC provides its products and services primarily through PNC's only insured depository institution subsidiary, PNC Bank, National Association (PNC Bank). This report (Pillar 3 Report) provides information about PNC's capital structure, risk exposures, risk assessment processes, risk- weighted assets and overall capital adequacy and should be read in conjunction with PNC's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2022 Form 10-K) and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 (March 31, 2023 Form 10-Q). These SEC filings are available at www.pnc.com/secfilings. The Pillar 3 Report and other regulatory disclosures, including PNC Bank's Call Report, are available at http://www.pnc.com/regulatorydisclosures. Forward-Looking Statements This disclosure may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We do not assume any duty and do not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in forward- looking statements, as well as from historical performance. See the Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information in PNC's March 31, 2023 Form 10-Q for more information. Also see all risks and uncertainties disclosed in PNC's SEC filings, including its 2022 Form 10-K, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K, Proxy Statements on Schedule 14A, and, if applicable, its registration statements under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, all of which are or will upon filing be accessible on PNC's website at www.pnc.com/secfilings and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Basis of Consolidation Our consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the parent company and its subsidiaries, most of which are wholly- owned, certain partnership interests and variable interest entities that are required to be consolidated under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). We have eliminated intercompany accounts and transactions. The basis for consolidation for regulatory capital calculations is the same as that used in the presentation of PNC's consolidated financial statements, which is described in further detail in Note 1 Accounting Policies in our 2022 Form 10-K. Consistent with the regulatory capital rules, the minimum capital requirement for our consolidated insurance underwriting subsidiaries under applicable law is deducted from our regulatory capital. Basel III Overview PNC is subject to the regulatory capital requirements established by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve). PNC Bank is subject to the regulatory capital requirements established by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). For additional information regarding regulatory capital requirements, see the Banking Regulation and Supervision section included in the Business section of our 2022 Form 10-K. The Basel III regulatory capital ratios of PNC and PNC Bank as of March 31, 2023 exceeded the applicable minimum levels. For additional information regarding regulatory capital requirements, see the Banking Regulation and Supervision section included in the Business section, the Liquidity and Capital Management portion in the Risk Management section and Note 20 Regulatory Matters in our 2022 Form 10-K. The disclosures by PNC in this Pillar 3 Report include those required by the standardized approach. PNC is the top-tier entity within the PNC organization to which the standardized approach applies. In addition, PNC has more than $1 billion in aggregate quarterly average trading assets and trading liabilities, and is subject to the market risk capital rule as amended (the "Market Risk Rule"). This Pillar 3 Report also includes PNC's required disclosures under the Market Risk Rule.

PNC Pillar 3 Standardized Disclosures as of March 31, 2023 CAPITAL Summary of Capital PNC's regulatory capital structure consists of the following capital instruments: Common Stock PNC has $5 par value common stock. At March 31, 2023, there were 800 million shares authorized, and 543 million shares issued, of which 144 million shares were held in treasury at cost. Holders of PNC common stock are entitled to receive dividends when declared by PNC's Board of Directors out of funds legally available for this purpose. See the Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities section of our 2022 Form 10-K for additional information on our common stock. Preferred Stock See Note 12 Equity in our 2022 Form 10-K for information on our preferred stock. Qualifying Subordinated Debt PNC had $3.5 billion in subordinated debt that qualified as Tier 2 capital for the Basel III ratio at March 31, 2023. The interest rates on our subordinated debt range from 2.70% to 5.90% and maturities range from 2023 through 2033. Restrictions on Transfer of Funds or Total Capital Federal law and regulations place a variety of restrictions on the ability of PNC to transfer funds or total capital among entities within the PNC group. See Note 20 Regulatory Matters in our 2022 Form 10-K for additional information on these restrictions. Capital Adequacy PNC's overall capital planning objective is to maintain sufficient capital resources, both in terms of quantity and quality, to cover all of the firm's risks and allow the firm to operate effectively through a range of economic environments. PNC's internal capital adequacy process (CAP) supports this overall objective by taking into account capital stress testing results, capital and liquidity positions and other risk considerations. In addition, PNC's CAP has a sound risk management infrastructure, including but not limited to, the thorough review and consideration of alternative economic scenarios as well as other risks. The Board of Directors, its Risk Committee, and senior management use the firm's CAP results to assess the level of capital that is appropriate for the firm to maintain in light of the range of risks facing the firm, the firm's business strategy, and its risk appetite. Sound capital stress testing practices and methodologies are a key component of PNC's CAP. In addition to the CAP, PNC is subject to the Federal Reserve's capital plan rule, annual capital stress testing requirements and Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) process, as well as the applicable Dodd-Frank capital stress testing requirements of the Federal Reserve and the OCC. As part of the CCAR process, the Federal Reserve undertakes a supervisory assessment of PNC's capital adequacy. This assessment is based on a review of a comprehensive capital plan submitted by PNC to the Federal Reserve that describes the company's planned capital actions during the nine-quarter review period, as well as the results of stress tests conducted by both the company and the Federal Reserve under different hypothetical macroeconomic scenarios, including supervisory severely adverse scenario provided by the Federal Reserve. Capital Ratios All current period capital ratios are calculated using the regulatory capital methodology applicable to us during 2023. These Basel III capital ratios may be impacted by any additional regulatory guidance or analysis by PNC as to the application of the rules to PNC. Fully implemented Basel III results, in Table 1, are presented as estimates. PNC utilizes the fully implemented Basel III capital ratios to assess the impact to its capital position as if the impact of CECL had been fully phased in at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2023, PNC and PNC Bank, our sole banking subsidiary, were both considered "well capitalized," based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements. To qualify as "well capitalized," PNC must have Basel III capital ratios of at least 6% for Tier 1 risk-based capital and 10% for Total risk-based capital, and PNC Bank must have Basel III capital ratios of at least 6.5% for Common equity Tier 1 (CET1) risk-based capital, 8% for Tier 1 risk-based capital, 10% for Total risk-based capital and a Leverage ratio of at least 5%. For PNC Bank's capital ratios, see PNC Bank's Call Report for the period ended March 31, 2023. The Basel III capital rule also includes regulatory capital buffer requirements above the minimum risk-based capital ratio requirements that banking organizations must meet in order to avoid limitations on capital distributions (including dividends and repurchases of any Tier 1 capital instrument, including common and qualifying preferred stock) and certain discretionary incentive compensation payments. Currently, PNC must maintain a CET1 capital ratio of at least 7.4%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of at least 8.9%, and a Total