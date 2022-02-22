Log in
    PNC   US6934751057

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
PNC Financial Services : 2022 0222 Rls Loftus RBCCapitalMarkets.pdf

02/22/2022 | 10:02am EST
CONTACTS:

MEDIA:

Marcey Zwiebel

  1. 762-4550media.relations@pnc.com

INVESTORS:

Bryan Gill

  1. 768-4143investor.relations@pnc.com

PNC EXECUTIVE TO SPEAK AT RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) announced today that Emma Loftus, executive vice president and head of Treasury Management, will discuss business performance, product capabilities and strategy at 1:20 p.m. (ET) Tuesday, March 8, at the virtual RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference.

The following will be accessible at www.pnc.com/investorevents: a link to the live webcast; related materials, including cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information, available prior to the start of the webcast; and a webcast replay available for 30 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 15:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 253 M - -
Net income 2021 5 579 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 84 491 M 84 491 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 58 547
Free-Float -
Chart PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 201,17 $
Average target price 224,67 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Stanton Demchak President
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ganesh Krishnan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gagan Singh Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.0.32%84 491
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.92%447 915
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.30%371 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.77%258 872
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.94%216 167
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.26%209 447