    PNC   US6934751057

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:42 2022-10-14 am EDT
154.45 USD   +0.97%
PNC Financial Services 3Q Profit, Revenue Rise as Net Interest Income Grows

10/14/2022 | 07:30am EDT
By Sabela Ojea


PNC Financial Services Group Inc. on Friday posted higher profit and revenue for the third quarter, marked by net interest income growth that offset a decline in non-interest income.

The Pittsburgh-based bank said net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.56 billion, or $3.78 a share, compared with $1.42 billion, or $3.30 a share, a year earlier.

Stripping out deal-related costs such as those related to the BBVA USA acquisition, adjusted earnings were $3.78 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were looking for adjusted earnings of $3.71 a share.

Revenue rose to $5.55 billion from $5.20 billion for the prior-year period, beating market views. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been forecasting revenue of $5.42 billion.

Net interest income rose 7% to $3.5 billion, driven by higher yields on interest-earning assets and loan growth, partially offset by higher funding costs.

Noninterest income fell 11% to $2.07 billion on the back of the acquisition of BBVA USA and higher merger and acquisition advisory fees.

The quarter included a provision for credit losses of $241 million, up from $36 million in the second quarter.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 0729ET

