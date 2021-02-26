PNC Financial Services : 4Q20 Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosures

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Basel III Pillar 3 Report: Standardized Approach

December 31, 2020

INTRODUCTION

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services companies in the United States (U.S.) and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PNC has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management, providing many of its products and services nationally. Our retail branch network is located primarily in markets across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast. We also have strategic international offices in four countries outside the U.S. At December 31, 2020, consolidated total assets, total deposits and total shareholders' equity were $466.7 billion, $365.3 billion and $54.0 billion, respectively.

PNC is a bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 and a financial holding company under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. PNC provides its products and services primarily through PNC's only insured depository institution subsidiary, PNC Bank, National Association (PNC Bank).

This report (Pillar 3 Report) provides information about PNC's capital structure, risk exposures, risk assessment processes, risk-weighted assets and overall capital adequacy and should be read in conjunction with PNC's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (2020 Form 10-K). These SEC filings are available atwww.pnc.com/secfilings. The Pillar 3 Report and other regulatory disclosures, including PNC Bank's Call Report, are available athttp://www.pnc.com/regulatorydisclosures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This disclosure may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We do not assume any duty and do not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in forward-looking statements, as well as from historical performance. See the Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information in PNC's 2020 Form 10-K for more information. Also see all risks and uncertainties disclosed in PNC's SEC filings, including its 2020 Form 10-K, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, Proxy Statements on Schedule 14A, and, if applicable, its registration statements under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, all of which are or will upon filing be accessible on PNC's website atwww.pnc.com/secfilingsand on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Basis of Consolidation

Our consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the parent company and its subsidiaries, most of which are wholly-owned, certain partnership interests and variable interest entities that are required to be consolidated under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). We have eliminated intercompany accounts and transactions. The basis for consolidation for regulatory capital calculations is the same as that used in the presentation of PNC's consolidated financial statements, which is described in further detail in Note 1 Accounting Policies of our 2020 Form 10-K. Consistent with the regulatory capital rules, the minimum capital requirement for our consolidated insurance underwriting subsidiaries under applicable law is deducted from our regulatory capital.

Basel III Overview

PNC and PNC Bank are subject to the regulatory capital requirements established by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), respectively. In July 2013, the U.S. banking agencies adopted rules to implement the new international regulatory capital standards established by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (Basel Committee), known as "Basel III", as well as to implement certain provisions of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank). The rules adopted in July 2013 generally have three fundamental parts.

The first part, referred to as the Basel III capital rule, among other things, narrowed the definition of regulatory capital, requires banking organizations with $15 billion or more in assets (including PNC) to phase-out trust preferred securities from Tier 1 regulatory capital, establishes a new common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital regulatory requirement for banking organizations, and revises the capital levels at which PNC and PNC Bank would be subject to regulatory limitations or prompt corrective action. The Basel III capital rule became effective on January 1, 2014 for PNC and PNC Bank.

The second major part of the rules adopted in July 2013 is referred to as the standardized approach and materially revises the framework for the risk-weighting of assets under Basel I. The standardized approach for risk-weighted assets takes into account credit and market risk. Under the standardized approach for credit risk, the nominal dollar amounts of assets and credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet items are generally multiplied by one of several risk adjustment percentages set forth in the rules and that increase as the perceived credit risk of the relevant asset increases. For certain types of exposures, such as securitization exposures, the standardized approach establishes one or more methodologies that are to be used to calculate the risk-weighted asset amount for the exposure. The standardized approach took effect on January 1, 2015.

The third part of the rules adopted in July 2013 is referred to as the advanced approaches and materially revises the framework for the risk-weighting of assets under Basel II. The Basel II framework, which was adopted by the Basel Committee in 2004, seeks to provide more risk-sensitive regulatory capital calculations and promote enhanced risk management practices among large, internationally active banking organizations. In 2019, the federal banking agencies adopted rules to better tailor the application of their capital, liquidity, and enhanced prudential requirements for banking organizations to the asset size and risk profile (as measured by certain regulatory metrics) of the banking organization ("Final Tailoring Rules"). Effective January 1, 2020, under the Final Tailoring Rules, PNC and PNC Bank will not be subject to Basel III advanced approaches for determining risk-weighted assets.

The risk-based capital rules that the federal banking regulators have adopted require the capital-to-assets ratios of banking organizations, including PNC and PNC Bank, to meet certain minimum standards. The Basel III rule generally divides regulatory capital into three components: CET1 capital, additional Tier 1 capital (which, together with CET1 capital, comprises Tier 1 capital) and Tier 2 capital. CET1 capital is generally common stock, retained earnings, qualifying minority interest and, for advanced approaches banking organizations, accumulated other comprehensive income related to both available for sale securities and pension and other post-retirement plans, less the deductions required to be made from CET1 capital. Additional Tier 1 capital generally includes, among other things, perpetual preferred stock and qualifying minority interests, less the deductions required to be made from additional Tier 1 capital. Tier 2 capital generally comprises qualifying subordinated debt, less any required deductions from Tier 2 capital. There are significant limits on the extent to which minority interests in consolidated subsidiaries may be included in regulatory capital. Total capital is the sum of Tier 1 capital and Tier 2 capital, less the deductions required from Total capital.

PNC and PNC Bank are required to use the standardized approach for determining a banking organizations risk-weighted assets for purposes of calculating the risk-based capital ratios. Under the standardized approach for determining credit risk-weighted assets, exposures are generally assigned a pre-defined risk weight. Exposures to high volatility commercial real estate, noaccruals, TDRs, past due exposures and equity exposures are generally subject to higher risk weights than other types of exposures.

The Basel III regulatory capital ratios of PNC and PNC Bank as of December 31, 2020 exceeded the applicable minimum levels. For additional information regarding the Basel III capital ratios of PNC and PNC Bank as of December 31, 2020, as well as the levels needed to be considered "well capitalized", see the Supervision and Regulation section of Item 1 - Business, Capital Management portion of the Liquidity and Capital Management section of Risk Management in Item 7 and Note 20 Regulatory Matters of our 2020 Form 10-K.

The Basel III rules also include public disclosure requirements that generally apply to banking organizations with total consolidated assets of $50 billion or more, including PNC. Accordingly, the disclosures by PNC in this Pillar 3 Report include those required by the standardized approach. PNC is the top-tier entity within the PNC organization to which the standardized approach applies. In addition, PNC has more than $1 billion in aggregate quarterly average trading assets and trading liabilities, and is subject to the market risk capital rule as amended (the "Market Risk Rule"). This Pillar 3 Report also includes PNC's required disclosures under the Market Risk Rule.

As of January 1, 2020, the 2019 Final Tailoring Rules became effective for PNC. The most significant changes involve PNC's election to exclude specific AOCI items from CET1 capital and higher thresholds used to calculate CET1 capital deductions. Effective January 1, 2020, PNC must deduct from CET1 capital investments in unconsolidated financial institutions, mortgage servicing rights and deferred tax assets (in each use, net of associated deferred tax liabilities) to the extent such items individually exceed 25% of the institution's adjusted CET1 1 capital.

On March 27, 2020, the regulatory agencies issued an interim final rule delaying the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from implementing the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) standard. CECL's estimated impact on CET1 capital, as defined by the rule, is the change in retained earnings at adoption plus or minus 25% of the change in CECL Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) at the balance sheet date compared to the CECL ACL at transition. The estimated CECL impact is added to CET1 through December 31, 2021, then phased-out over the following three years. PNC elected to adopt this optional transition provision effective March 31, 2020. See additional detail on the adoption of CECL in the Supervision and Regulation section in Item 1 and Note 1 Accounting Policies in our 2020 Form 10-K.

In response to the economic conditions caused by the pandemic, the Federal Reserve has adopted a final rule that revises, on a temporary basis, the calculation of supplementary leverage exposure (the denominator of the supplementary leverage ratio) by bank holding companies to exclude the on-balance sheet amounts of U.S. Treasury securities and deposits at Federal Reserve Banks. The rule was effective as of April 14, 2020, and will remain in effect through March 31, 2021. The OCC also has permitted national banks to exclude such on-balance sheet amounts from the bank's supplementary leverage exposure, provided the bank agrees to obtain OCC approval of capital distributions during the effective period of the exclusion. PNC Bank has not elected to take advantage of this OCC rule.