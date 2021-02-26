PNC Financial Services : 4Q20 Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure

December 31, 2020

Table of Contents Section Page Introduction 1 Liquidity Coverage Ratio 2 High Quality Liquid Assets 4 Funding Sources 4 Net Cash Outflows 4 Deposits 5 Commitments 5 Maturity Mismatch Add-on 5 Liquidity Risk Management 5

Introduction

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services companies in the United States (U.S.) and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We have businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management, providing many of our products and services nationally. Our retail branch network is located primarily in markets across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast. We also have strategic international offices in four countries outside the U.S. At December 31, 2020, consolidated total assets, total deposits and total shareholders' equity were $466.7 billion, $365.3 billion and $54.0 billion, respectively.

PNC is a bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 and a financial holding company under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. Our bank subsidiary is PNC Bank, National Association (PNC Bank), a national bank headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) disclosures are required by the LCR rules issued by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. These disclosures provide information about our LCR, liquidity risk management, sources of liquidity and contractual obligations and commitments and should be read in conjunction with our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (2020 Form 10-K). These SEC filings are available atwww.pnc.com/secfilings. The LCR disclosures and other regulatory disclosures are available atwww.pnc.com/regulatorydisclosures.

Further, the financial information presented within this LCR disclosure may differ from similar information presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes To Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Unless specified otherwise, all amounts and information within are presented in conformity with the definitions and requirements of the LCR rules.

Forward-Looking Statements

This disclosure may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We do not assume any duty and do not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in forward-looking statements, as well as from historical performance. See the Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information in PNC's 2020 Form 10-K for more information. Also see all risks and uncertainties disclosed in PNC's SEC filings, including its 2020 Form 10-K, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, Proxy Statements on Schedule 14A, and, if applicable, its registration statements under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, all of which are or will upon filing be accessible on PNC's website atwww.pnc.com/secfilingsand on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

The LCR is a regulatory minimum liquidity requirement designed to ensure that covered banking organizations maintain an adequate level of unencumbered high quality liquid assets (HQLA) to meet net liquidity needs over the course of a hypothetical 30-day stress scenario. The LCR, for disclosure purposes, is calculated as the quarterly average of the daily amount of an institution's HQLA, as defined and calculated in accordance with the LCR rules, divided by its estimated net cash outflows, with net cash outflows determined by applying the prescribed outflow factors in the LCR rules. The resulting quotient is expressed as a percentage. The regulatory minimum LCR that we are required to maintain is 100%. PNC is required to calculate the LCR on a daily basis, and as of December 31, 2020, the LCR for PNC exceeded the requirement of 100%.

The following table summarizes PNC's average LCR for the three months ended December 31, 2020 based on the LCR rules:

Table 1: Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Three Months Ended

Average weighted amount (in millions) December 31, 2020 HQLA $ 86,249 Estimated net cash outflows 73,819 LCR 117 % HQLA in excess of estimated net cash outflows $ 12,430

PNC's average LCR for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 117%, a 1% decrease from the three months ended Septemeber 30, 2020. The decrease is primarily driven by a decline in transferability of HQLA from PNC Bank.

HQLA consists of cash balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and Level 1 and Level 2 securities. Estimated net cash outflows primarily relate to our deposits and lending-related commitments. Refer to Table 2: Liquidity Coverage Ratio and Related Components and Table 3: HQLA Composition for additional information.