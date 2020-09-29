PNC Financial Services : Bank Continues National Expansion With Growth In Boston

Log in
09/29/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

BOSTON, MA., Sept. 29, 2020 - PNC Bank has continued its national expansion with the opening of retail banking centers in the Boston area, expanding on its 15-year successful commercial presence in the region. PNC Bank will unveil its newest Solution Center at 55 Boylston Street in Chestnut Hill, MA. This is the first of five PNC Solution Centers opening in Boston in 2020. PNC's expert staff will provide customers with individual consultation about their personal needs and financial goals, as well as one-on-one demonstrations of PNC's digital banking technology.

PNC Solution Centers are designed to provide the best customer experience in the industry. The Chestnut Hill Solution Center will feature:

  • PNC ATM and Banking Kiosk - Self-service capabilities for deposits, withdrawals and other bank transactions.

  • Advanced Technology - Screen-mirroring capabilities from customers' phones or tablets, projecting to large plasma screens for hands-on demonstrations of PNC apps or a guided digital experience.

  • Work Stations of the Future - Mobile PNC consultants will carry portable tablets to work with customers wherever they are most comfortable within the Solution Center.

  • Conversational Gathering Spaces - Furniture that feels like home - sofas, high-top kitchen tables and rounded tables - will encourage conversations in a more relaxed and comfortable setting.

In 2019, PNC hired Jon Bernstein as its regional president to accelerate growth of its expansion efforts in Boston across the full suite of PNC banking capabilities including large corporate, higher education, healthcare, business credit, wealth and institutional asset management. PNC will now add this brick-and-mortar Solution Center location as a follow-up to its digital-first entry into Boston. Those offerings include a digital-only High Yield Savings account and PNC Virtual Wallet®, a best-in-class bank account and money management solution that easily enables consumers to manage their finances.

'We're thrilled to expand our presence in Boston to bring innovative banking solutions to people who live and work in the region. Delivering retail banking services is the perfect complement and a logical extension of our long-time focus on serving the needs of corporate and commercial banking clients in our region,' said Jon Bernstein, PNC regional president for Boston. 'Our Solution Centers are not your typical branch. We looking forward to showcasing best-in-class technology and welcoming customers and the community to our first opening in the market.'

The Chestnut Hill Solution Center is the first of several that PNC plans to open in the Boston area before year end. In late October, a Solution Center in Burlington is scheduled to open, followed by the debut of locations in Dedham, Lynnfield and Back Bay. Other Boston-area Solution Center openings are planned for 2021. Including the Solution Centers opening this year in Boston, PNC will open 20 new locations as part of its expansion into new markets, including Nashville, Dallas and Houston.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.


CONTACT:
Roger Wallace
(202) 664-6612
roger.wallace@pnc.com
@RogerWallacePNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 17:59:01 UTC
