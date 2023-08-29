PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2023 - PNC Bank, N.A, announced the appointment of Megan Gilson to vice president and client and community relations director in its headquarters market. In this role, Gilson will support the Pittsburgh market leadership team through local sponsorship activities, business development, philanthropic initiatives and community engagement efforts across the region.

"I look forward to the creativity and strategic vision Megan will bring to her new role and our team," said Lou Cestello, PNC regional president of Pittsburgh and Southwestern Pa. "Drawing on her previous experiences with PNC, Megan will be instrumental in helping our team carry out local engagement efforts that drive business and move our community forward."

Gilson succeeds Andrea Carelli, who retires at the end of August after nearly 40 years with PNC. "We are grateful to Andrea for her decades of service to PNC-her contributions to our company and to the Pittsburgh market cannot be overstated," Cestello added.

In 2012, Gilson joined the Pittsburgh PNC client and community relations team and later held roles in corporate communications and most recently as an experience manager for PNC Women's Business Development, supporting the bank's efforts to make a positive difference for women financial decision makers.

A dedicated community member, Gilson serves on the board of directors for the Women and Girls Foundation of Southwestern PA, the executive committee of the Southwestern PA United Way Women's Leadership Council and the planning committee for Women Who Rock benefitting Magee-Women's Research Institute.

A Pittsburgh native, she resides in the South Hills with her husband and son. She holds a bachelor's degree from John Carroll University in Cleveland.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:

Olivia Lammel

(412) 952-4880

olivia.lammel@pnc.com