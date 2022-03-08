PNC Financial Services : Bank Orchestrates Deal To Become The Exclusive Live Music Partner of The Austin Chamber of Commerce

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2022 - PNC Bank announced today that it has become the Austin Chamber of Commerce's Exclusive Live Music Partner, adding another verse to the bank's commitment to the music industry and its economic impact in the Austin area.

The collaboration allows PNC to continue supporting local artists by providing live musical entertainment at all in-person chamber events throughout the year. The agreement comes on the heels of the bank's pair of five-year sponsorship commitments as the Official Bank of ACL Live and Austin City Limits, a deal that also includes naming rights to PNC Plaza at ACL Live.

"Music is a cornerstone of the region's economic and social prosperity," said Dillan Knudson, PNC regional president for Austin. "It's a catalyst for discussion, breaks down barriers, and brings people together. This fits well with two organizations that are deeply committed to serving local businesses, growing our economy, and strengthening our community while supporting a culture that is uniquely Austin. This area is filled with exceptionally talented musicians who want to perform, and PNC is thrilled to collaborate with the Austin Chamber to create a unique platform for them to showcase their talents in front of the local business community while providing for their families."

PNC's new deal also allows the bank to showcase the bank's activities in the community to Chamber members and host Austin Gives mixers at PNC-sponsored venues with the goal of increasing corporate community development in the city. In its first move as the chamber's Exclusive Live Music Partner, the bank will provide the entertainment at the 143rd Annual Cheers to the Year celebration, to be held March 9 at the Austin Marriott Downtown. The Huston-Tillotson University Jazz Ensemble will perform, in tribute to the Austinite of the Year, Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, President and CEO of the university.

"Music is Austin's heartbeat," said Laura Huffman, President and CEO of the Austin Chamber of Commerce. "Sharing that pulse with Austinites and the world alike is a mission we take seriously. I am excited with the opportunities this partnership presents us to support local artists."

Since expanding to Austin in 2021, PNC has driven multiple collaborations geared towards the Austin community's economic and social development, including Knudson being named to the Austin Chamber of Commerce board of directors. In keeping with its status as a Main Street Bank, PNC has taken a localized approach to both its business practices and philanthropy to help bolster and sustain the broader community it now serves.

In October, the bank announced its sponsorship agreements with ACL Live and Austin City Limits, which included local broadcast branding rights, premium client access at ACL Live events, and the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Inductions & Celebration Ceremony title sponsorship. At the center of the agreements were exclusive naming rights and branding opportunities within PNC Plaza, a new outdoor event venue, located outside of the ACL Live venue and adjacent to W Austin hotel and the iconic Willie Nelson statue in downtown Austin.

PNC Plaza at ACL Live has the capacity to host 250 guests and will be used as a gathering space for concert goers to enhance the ACL Live experience. The plaza will also be leveraged for community initiatives throughout the year, including watch parties, free concerts and private events for people of all ages and capacities.

The Austin Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit membership organization that helps people live, work and thrive in Austin. The Chamber invests in a broad range of programs that build, support, and diversify the Austin region's economy. Its vision is for Austin to have the country's most prosperous business community. To learn more, visit austinchamber.com.

PNC Bank, N.A., is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.



CONTACT:

Al Ortiz

(281) 433-5640

alejandro.ortiz@pnc.com

