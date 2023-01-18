Advanced search
    PNC   US6934751057

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:00:44 2023-01-18 pm EST
153.00 USD   -5.47%
01:33pPNC Financial Services Group Shares Fall 5% as 4Q EPS Miss Analyst Views
DJ
01:31pSlumping Treasury Yields Following Lower Retail Sales, Producer Prices Keep US Equity Investors at Bay
MT
01:29pDow Sinks 350 Points After Retail Sales, Producer Prices Slump More Than Forecast
MT
PNC Financial Services Group Shares Fall 5% as 4Q EPS Miss Analyst Views

01/18/2023 | 01:33pm EST
By Kathryn Hardison


Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. declined 5.1% to $153.52 on Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share that missed analysts' expectations.

The Pittsburgh-based bank said net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.4 billion, compared with $1.21 billion in the same period a year earlier. Earnings were $3.47 a share, an increase from the year prior but below the $3.95 per share that analysts were expecting, according to FactSet.

The company also said noninterest income fell 8% to $2.08 billion as year-over-year declines in asset management, deal activity and mortgage demand weighed on the business.

Still, revenue rose 12% to $5.76 billion, beating the $5.71 billion analysts expected.

PNC shares were the second-biggest decliner in the S&P 500 in afternoon trading, according to FactSet. Kraft Heinz was the biggest loser in the index, down 5.7%.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1333ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
KRAFT HEINZ -5.46% 39.995 Delayed Quote.3.98%
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. -5.25% 153.545 Delayed Quote.3.84%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 081 M - -
Net income 2022 5 950 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 65 277 M 65 277 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 58 547
Free-Float 74,1%
Consensus
