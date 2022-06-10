PNC Financial Services : IC 2022 Jun10 2QEarnings RIs.pdf

MEDIA:

Marcey Zwiebel

762-4550 media.relations@pnc.com

INVESTORS:

Bryan Gill

768-4143 investor.relations@pnc.com

THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2022 - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) expects to issue financial results for the second quarter at approximately 6:30 a.m. (ET), Friday, July 15, 2022, as previously announced. PNC Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer William S. Demchak and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Q. Reilly will hold a conference call for investors the same day at 8 a.m. (ET).

Dial in numbers are (877) 885-9714 and (212) 231-2906 (international). The following will be accessible at www.pnc.com/investorevents: a link to the live audio webcast on the day of the conference call; presentation slides, earnings release and supplementary financial information; and a webcast replay available for 30 days. A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week at (800) 633-8284 and (402) 977-9140 (international), Conference ID 22018925.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services

institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

# # #