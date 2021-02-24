PNC Financial Services : IE 2021 Feb24 CreditSuisse Presentation.pdf

Credit Suisse Annual Financial Services Forum

February 24, 2021

The PNC Financial Services Group

Appendix: Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This presentation includes "snapshot" information about PNC used by way of illustration and is not intended as a full business or financial review. It should not be viewed in isolation but rather in the context of all of the information made available by PNC in its SEC filings.

We also make statements in this presentation, and we may from time to time make other statements, regarding our outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, tax rates, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting PNC and its future business and operations that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "see," "look," "intend," "outlook," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "will," "should" and other similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Future events or circumstances may change our outlook and may also affect the nature of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties to which our forward-looking statements are subject. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We do not assume any duty and do not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in forward-looking statements, as well as from historical performance. As a result, we caution against placing undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Our forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties.

 Our businesses, financial results and balance sheet values are affected by business and economic conditions, including the following: − Changes in interest rates and valuations in debt, equity and other financial markets. − Disruptions in the U.S. and global financial markets. − Actions by the Federal Reserve Board, U.S. Treasury and other government agencies, including those that impact money supply and market interest rates. − Changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives. − Changes in customers', suppliers' and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness. − Impacts of tariffs and other trade policies of the U.S. and its global trading partners. − The length and extent of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. − The impact of the results of the recent U.S. elections on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, and the response to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic, including whether there will be additional fiscal stimulus from the federal government and, if so, its size, scope and effectiveness. − Commodity price volatility.



 Our forward-looking financial statements are subject to the risk that economic and financial market conditions will be substantially different than those we are currently expecting and do not take into account potential legal and regulatory contingencies. These statements are based on our views that: − The U.S. economy is in an economic recovery, following a very severe but very short economic contraction in the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health measures to contain it. − Despite the improvement in the economy since the spring of 2020, economic activity remains far below its pre-pandemic level and unemployment remains elevated. − Growth will be much weaker in early 2021 because of record COVID-19 cases and continued government restrictions of economic activity. Growth should then pick up in the spring of 2021 as vaccines are more widely available and the federal government provides aid to households and small and medium-sized businesses. PNC does not expect real GDP to return to its pre-pandemic level until late 2021, and does not expect employment to return to its pre-pandemic level until at least 2023. − PNC expects the FOMC to keep the fed funds rate in its current range of 0.00% to 0.25% through at least mid-2024.

 PNC's ability to take certain capital actions, including returning capital to shareholders, is subject to PNC meeting or exceeding a stress capital buffer established by the Federal Reserve Board in connection with the Federal Reserve Board's CCAR process. The Federal Reserve also has imposed additional limitations on capital distributions through the first quarter of 2021 by CCAR-participating bank holding companies and may extend these limitations, potentially in modified form.

 PNC's regulatory capital ratios in the future will depend on, among other things, the company's financial performance, the scope and terms of final capital regulations then in effect and management actions affecting the composition of PNC's balance sheet. In addition, PNC's ability to determine, evaluate and forecast regulatory capital ratios, and to take actions (such as capital distributions) based on actual or forecasted capital ratios, will be dependent at least in part on the development, validation and regulatory review of related models.

 Legal and regulatory developments could have an impact on our ability to operate our businesses, financial condition, results of operations, competitive position, reputation, or pursuit of attractive acquisition opportunities. Reputational impacts could affect matters such as business generation and retention, liquidity, funding, and ability to attract and retain management. These developments could include: − Changes to laws and regulations, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry, consumer protection, bank capital and liquidity standards, pension, bankruptcy and other industry aspects, and changes in accounting policies and principles. − Unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings or other claims and regulatory and other governmental investigations or other inquiries. These matters may result in monetary judgments or settlements or other remedies, including fines, penalties, restitution or alterations in our business practices, and in additional expenses and collateral costs, and may cause reputational harm to PNC. − Results of the regulatory examination and supervision process, including our failure to satisfy requirements of agreements with governmental agencies. − Impact on business and operating results of any costs associated with obtaining rights in intellectual property claimed by others and of adequacy of our intellectual property protection in general.



 Business and operating results are affected by our ability to identify and effectively manage risks inherent in our businesses, including, where appropriate, through effective use of systems and controls, third-party insurance, derivatives, and capital management techniques, and to meet evolving regulatory capital and liquidity standards.

 Our planned acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. presents us with risks and uncertainties related both to the acquisition transaction itself and to the integration of the acquired business into PNC after closing: − The business of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., including its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA, going forward may not perform as we currently project or in a manner consistent with historical performance. As a result, the anticipated benefits, including estimated cost savings, of the transaction may be significantly harder or take longer to achieve than expected or may not be achieved in their entirety as a result of unexpected factors or events, including those that are outside of our control. − The combination of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., including its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA, with that of PNC and PNC Bank may be more difficult to achieve than anticipated or have unanticipated adverse results relating to BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., including its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA, or our existing businesses. − Completion of the transaction is dependent on the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, which cannot be assured. The timing of completion of the transaction is dependent on various factors that cannot be predicted with precision at this point.

 In addition to the planned BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. transaction, we grow our business in part through acquisitions and new strategic initiatives. Risks and uncertainties include those presented by the nature of the business acquired and strategic initiative, including in some cases those associated with our entry into new businesses or new geographic or other markets and risks resulting from our inexperience in those new areas, as well as risks and uncertainties related to the acquisition transactions themselves, regulatory issues, and the integration of the acquired businesses into PNC after closing.

 Competition can have an impact on customer acquisition, growth and retention and on credit spreads and product pricing, which can affect market share, deposits and revenues. Our ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes can also impact our ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands.

 Business and operating results can also be affected by widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, terrorist activities, system failures, security breaches, cyberattacks or international hostilities through impacts on the economy and financial markets generally or on us or our counterparties specifically.

We provide greater detail regarding these as well as other factors in our 2019 Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs, including in the Risk Factors and Risk Management sections and the Legal Proceedings and Commitments Notes of the Notes To Consolidated Financial Statements in those reports, and in our other subsequent SEC filings. In particular, our forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting governmental and societal responses. Our forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those we may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in our SEC filings, accessible on the SEC's website atwww.sec.govand on our corporate website atwww.pnc.com/secfilings. We have included these web addresses as inactive textual references only. Information on these websites is not part of this document.