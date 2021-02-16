Log in
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

PNC Financial Services : On Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

02/16/2021 | 11:45am EST
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is currently at $167.46, up $5.19 or 3.2%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 20, 1983)

-- Would be the first record close since March 9, 2018

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose 5.49%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 5.12% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 7, 2021, when it rose 7.17%

-- Up 16.68% month-to-date

-- Up 12.39% year-to-date

-- Up 10.62% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 18, 2020), when it closed at $151.39

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 107.67% from its 52-week closing low of $80.64 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $167.54; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 20, 1983)

-- Up 3.25% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 2, 2021, when it rose as much as 4.83%

All data as of 11:21:11 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-21 1144ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 810 M - -
Net income 2020 6 102 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,97x
Yield 2020 2,83%
Capitalization 68 802 M 68 802 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,09x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 50 403
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 161,56 $
Last Close Price 162,27 $
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Stanton Demchak Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ganesh Krishnan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gagan Singh Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.8.91%68 802
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.11.16%430 728
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.10%288 678
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%275 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.12%212 633
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 834
