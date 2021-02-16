PNC Financial Services : On Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is currently at $167.46, up $5.19 or 3.2%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 20, 1983)

-- Would be the first record close since March 9, 2018

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose 5.49%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 5.12% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 7, 2021, when it rose 7.17%

-- Up 16.68% month-to-date

-- Up 12.39% year-to-date

-- Up 10.62% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 18, 2020), when it closed at $151.39

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 107.67% from its 52-week closing low of $80.64 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $167.54; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 20, 1983)

-- Up 3.25% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 2, 2021, when it rose as much as 4.83%

All data as of 11:21:11 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-21 1144ET