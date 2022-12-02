PNC Financial Services : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K





Item 8.01 Other Events.





On December 2, 2022, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (the "Corporation") completed the public offer and sale of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.354% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due December 2, 2028 (the "Notes"). The Notes were sold pursuant to an Underwriting Agreement dated November 29, 2022 (the "Underwriting Agreement") entered into by the Corporation, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC. The Underwriting Agreement is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 1.1 and is incorporated into this Item 8.01 by reference.

The Notes were issued under an Indenture, dated as of September 6, 2012 (the "Base Indenture"), as amended and supplemented by a First Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 23, 2021 (the "Supplemental Indenture" and together with the Base Indenture, the "Indenture"), between the Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee.





The underwritten offering described in this Current Report on Form 8-K is more fully described in the prospectus supplement, dated November 29, 2022, and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on November 30, 2022, to the accompanying prospectus filed with the Commission on December 13, 2021, as part of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-261622) (the "Registration Statement"). The above description of the Underwriting Agreement and the Indenture is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of such agreements. Copies of the Underwriting Agreement, the Base Indenture, the Supplemental Indenture and the Form of Note are filed or incorporated by reference as Exhibits 1.1, 4.1, 4.2 and 4.3, respectively.





A copy of the legality opinion delivered by Alicia G. Powell, counsel to the Corporation in connection with the issuance of the Notes, is attached hereto as Exhibit 5.1.





This Current Report on Form 8-K is being filed for the purpose of filing the attached documents in connection with the issuance of the Notes as exhibits to the Registration Statement and such exhibits are hereby incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement.









Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.





(d) Exhibits.

Number Description Method of Filing 1.1 Underwriting Agreement dated as of November 29, 2022 Filed herewith 4.1 Indenture, dated as of September 6, 2012, between the Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon Incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4.19 of Form S-3 filed on January 15, 2010, as amended by Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 filed on September 6, 2012 4.2 Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 23, 2021, between the Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon Incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4.2 of Form 8-K filed on April 23, 2021 4.3 Form of 5.354% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Note due December 2, 2028 Filed herewith 5.1 Opinion of Alicia G. Powell Filed herewith 23.1 Consent of Alicia G. Powell (included in Exhibit 5.1) Filed herewith 104 The cover page of this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted as an inline XBRL.













































































