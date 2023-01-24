Advanced search
    PNC   US6934751057

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-24 pm EST
158.42 USD   -0.58%
04:16pPnc Financial Services : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04:13pPnc Financial Services Group, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pCorrection: Market Chatter: Major US Banks Reportedly Creating Digital Wallet to Rival PayPal, Apple Pay
MT
PNC Financial Services : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

01/24/2023 | 04:16pm EST
pnc-20230119

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
January 19, 2023
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Commission File Number 001-09718
Pennsylvania 25-1435979
(State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer
incorporation) Identification No.)
The Tower at PNC Plaza
300 Fifth Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania15222-2401
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)
(888) 762-2265
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s)
Name of Each Exchange
on Which Registered
Common Stock, par value $5.00 PNC New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange




Item 8.01 Other Events.

On January 24, 2023, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (the "Corporation") completed the public offer and sale of (a) $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.758% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due January 26, 2027, and (b) $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.068% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due January 24, 2034 (collectively, the "Notes"). The Notes were sold pursuant to an Underwriting Agreement dated January 19, 2023 (the "Underwriting Agreement") entered into by the Corporation, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. The Underwriting Agreement is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 1.1 and is incorporated into this Item 8.01 by reference.

The Notes were issued under an Indenture, dated as of September 6, 2012 (the "Base Indenture"), as amended and supplemented by a First Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 23, 2021 (the "Supplemental Indenture" and together with the Base Indenture, the "Indenture"), between the Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee.

The underwritten offering described in this Current Report on Form 8-K is more fully described in the prospectus supplements, each dated January 19, 2023, and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on January 20, 2023, to the accompanying prospectus filed with the Commission on December 13, 2021, as part of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-261622) (the "Registration Statement"). The above description of the Underwriting Agreement and the Indenture is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of such agreements. Copies of the Underwriting Agreement, the Base Indenture, the Supplemental Indenture and the Form of each Note are filed or incorporated by reference as Exhibits 1.1, 4.1, 4.2, 4.3 and 4.4, respectively.

Copies of the legality opinions delivered by Laura Gleason, counsel to the Corporation in connection with the issuance of the Notes, are attached hereto as Exhibits 5.1 and 5.2.

This Current Report on Form 8-K is being filed for the purpose of filing the attached documents in connection with the issuance of the Notes as exhibits to the Registration Statement and such exhibits are hereby incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.
Number Description Method of Filing
1.1
Underwriting Agreement dated as of January 19, 2023
Filed herewith
4.1 Incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4.19 of Form S-3 filed on January 15, 2010, as amended by Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 filed on September 6, 2012
4.2 Incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4.2 of Form 8-K filed on April 23, 2021
4.3
Form of 4.758% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Note due January 26, 2027
Filed herewith
4.4
Form of 5.068% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Note due January 24, 2034
Filed herewith
5.1
Opinion of Laura Gleason in connection with the 4.758% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due January 26, 2027
Filed herewith
5.2
Opinion of Laura Gleason in connection with the 5.068% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due January 24, 2034
Filed herewith
23.1
Consent of Laura Gleason in connection with the 4.758% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due January 26, 2027 (included in Exhibit 5.1)
Filed herewith
23.2
Consent of Laura Gleason in connection with the 5.068% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due January 24, 2034 (included in Exhibit 5.2)
Filed herewith
104 The cover page of this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted as an inline XBRL.







SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
(Registrant)
Date: January 24, 2023 By: /s/ Gregory H. Kozich
Gregory H. Kozich
Senior Vice President and Controller
- 3 -

Attachments

Disclaimer

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 21:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
