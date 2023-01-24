PNC Financial Services : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K





January 19, 2023

THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

The Tower at PNC Plaza

300 Fifth Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania15222-2401

(888) 762-2265

Securities registered pursuant to 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered Common Stock, par value $5.00 PNC New York Stock Exchange

Item 8.01 Other Events.





On January 24, 2023, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (the "Corporation") completed the public offer and sale of (a) $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.758% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due January 26, 2027, and (b) $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.068% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due January 24, 2034 (collectively, the "Notes"). The Notes were sold pursuant to an Underwriting Agreement dated January 19, 2023 (the "Underwriting Agreement") entered into by the Corporation, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. The Underwriting Agreement is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 1.1 and is incorporated into this Item 8.01 by reference.





The Notes were issued under an Indenture, dated as of September 6, 2012 (the "Base Indenture"), as amended and supplemented by a First Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 23, 2021 (the "Supplemental Indenture" and together with the Base Indenture, the "Indenture"), between the Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee.





The underwritten offering described in this Current Report on Form 8-K is more fully described in the prospectus supplements, each dated January 19, 2023, and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on January 20, 2023, to the accompanying prospectus filed with the Commission on December 13, 2021, as part of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-261622) (the "Registration Statement"). The above description of the Underwriting Agreement and the Indenture is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of such agreements. Copies of the Underwriting Agreement, the Base Indenture, the Supplemental Indenture and the Form of each Note are filed or incorporated by reference as Exhibits 1.1, 4.1, 4.2, 4.3 and 4.4, respectively.





Copies of the legality opinions delivered by Laura Gleason, counsel to the Corporation in connection with the issuance of the Notes, are attached hereto as Exhibits 5.1 and 5.2.





This Current Report on Form 8-K is being filed for the purpose of filing the attached documents in connection with the issuance of the Notes as exhibits to the Registration Statement and such exhibits are hereby incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement.





Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.





(d) Exhibits.

Number Description Method of Filing 1.1 Underwriting Agreement dated as of January 19, 2023 Filed herewith 4.1 Indenture, dated as of September 6, 2012, between the Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon Incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4.19 of Form S-3 filed on January 15, 2010, as amended by Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 filed on September 6, 2012



4.2 Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 23, 2021, between the Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon Incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 4.2 of Form 8-K filed on April 23, 2021 4.3 Form of 4.758% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Note due January 26, 2027 Filed herewith 4.4 Form of 5.068% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Note due January 24, 2034 Filed herewith 5.1 Opinion of Laura Gleason in connection with the 4.758% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due January 26, 2027 Filed herewith 5.2 Opinion of Laura Gleason in connection with the 5.068% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due January 24, 2034 Filed herewith 23.1 Consent of Laura Gleason in connection with the 4.758% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due January 26, 2027 (included in Exhibit 5.1) Filed herewith 23.2 Consent of Laura Gleason in connection with the 5.068% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due January 24, 2034 (included in Exhibit 5.2) Filed herewith 104 The cover page of this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted as an inline XBRL.





























THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. (Registrant) Date: January 24, 2023 By: /s/ Gregory H. Kozich Gregory H. Kozich Senior Vice President and Controller

