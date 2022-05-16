PNC Financial Services on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since December 2018 -- Data Talk

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is currently at $155.27, down $2.17 or 1.38%

--Would be lowest close since Feb. 3, 2021, when it closed at $152.20

--Currently down eight consecutive days; down 10.62% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 24, 2018, when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst eight day stretch since the eight days ending June 26, 2020, when it fell 12.19%

--Down 6.52% month-to-date

--Down 22.57% year-to-date

--Down 31.43% from its all-time closing high of $226.45 on Jan. 13, 2022

--Down 21.99% from 52 weeks ago (May 17, 2021), when it closed at $199.03

--Down 31.43% from its 52-week closing high of $226.45 on Jan. 13, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $153.12; lowest intraday level since Feb. 3, 2021, when it hit $149.90

--Down 2.74% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 5, 2022, when it fell as much as 4.25%

All data as of 12:26:13 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1243ET