  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNC   US6934751057

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/16 01:12:20 pm EDT
155.57 USD   -1.19%
05/11The pnc financial services group provides quarterly 2023 earnings release dates
PR
05/10PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10INSIDER BUY : PNC Financial Services Group
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PNC Financial Services on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since December 2018 -- Data Talk

05/16/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is currently at $155.27, down $2.17 or 1.38%


--Would be lowest close since Feb. 3, 2021, when it closed at $152.20

--Currently down eight consecutive days; down 10.62% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 24, 2018, when it fell for eight straight trading days

--Worst eight day stretch since the eight days ending June 26, 2020, when it fell 12.19%

--Down 6.52% month-to-date

--Down 22.57% year-to-date

--Down 31.43% from its all-time closing high of $226.45 on Jan. 13, 2022

--Down 21.99% from 52 weeks ago (May 17, 2021), when it closed at $199.03

--Down 31.43% from its 52-week closing high of $226.45 on Jan. 13, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $153.12; lowest intraday level since Feb. 3, 2021, when it hit $149.90

--Down 2.74% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 5, 2022, when it fell as much as 4.25%


All data as of 12:26:13 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1243ET

All news about PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 952 M - -
Net income 2022 5 903 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 65 114 M 65 114 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 58 547
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 157,44 $
Average target price 206,28 $
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Stanton Demchak President
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ganesh Krishnan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gagan Singh Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.-21.48%65 114
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.79%349 773
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.95%283 361
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%237 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.11%175 700
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.13%161 621