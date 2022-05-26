PNC Head of Retail Banking Karen Larrimer to Retire

By Michael Dabaie

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said Karen Larrimer, head of Retail Banking and chief customer officer, would retire after more than 27 years at the bank.

Ms. Larrimer will remain as the bank's chief customer officer through 2022, as she transitions out of her role as head of Retail Banking effective July 1.

The firm said Alex Overstrom, PNC's current head of Small Business and deputy head of Retail Banking, will assume responsibility for leading PNC's Retail Banking line of business.

Ms. Larrimer has led Retail Banking since July 2016, following her appointment to chief customer officer in 2014. Prior to that, she held several executive positions at PNC, including chief marketing officer, EVP for Business Banking and leadership roles within Treasury Management.

Before joining PNC, Ms. Larrimer was an assistant director for Ernst & Young and was a vice president in Corporate Banking at Mellon Bank.

Mr.Overstrom has been with PNC for nearly eight years.

