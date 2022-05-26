Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNC   US6934751057

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/26 01:49:47 pm EDT
173.95 USD   +3.77%
05/26/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
PNC Head of Retail Banking Karen Larrimer to Retire
DJ
12:56pPNC Financial Services Group Chief Customer Officer Karen Larrimer to Retire
MT
05/27 05:27am EDT
Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Services Group to $177 From $223, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
PNC Head of Retail Banking Karen Larrimer to Retire

05/26/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
By Michael Dabaie


PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said Karen Larrimer, head of Retail Banking and chief customer officer, would retire after more than 27 years at the bank.

Ms. Larrimer will remain as the bank's chief customer officer through 2022, as she transitions out of her role as head of Retail Banking effective July 1.

The firm said Alex Overstrom, PNC's current head of Small Business and deputy head of Retail Banking, will assume responsibility for leading PNC's Retail Banking line of business.

Ms. Larrimer has led Retail Banking since July 2016, following her appointment to chief customer officer in 2014. Prior to that, she held several executive positions at PNC, including chief marketing officer, EVP for Business Banking and leadership roles within Treasury Management.

Before joining PNC, Ms. Larrimer was an assistant director for Ernst & Young and was a vice president in Corporate Banking at Mellon Bank.

Mr.Overstrom has been with PNC for nearly eight years.


Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-22 1307ET

