EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PNE AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PNE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://ir.pne-ag.com/veroeffentlichungen#section83
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: https://ir.pne-ag.com/en/publications#section83
06.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1852767 06.03.2024 CET/CEST